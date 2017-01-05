Need to Know: Jan. 5, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Medium is laying off 50 employees in DC and NYC as it refocuses on new, “less proven” means to pay writers other than advertising (Medium)

But did you know: Medium’s decision to get out of online ads caught many of its publishing partners by surprise as they didn’t receive advanced notice (Politico Media)

As it makes a strategic pivot, Medium will stop selling its “Promoted Stories” ad unit, a decision that came as a surprise to many of its publishing partners who have come to depend on Medium as a source of revenue. Members of Medium’s revenue beta program told Politico that they received no advanced notice of Medium’s strategy changes before the public announcement. As of September 2016, Medium had 30 publishers in the revenue program, which let publishers sell subscriptions to readers, receive a cut of Medium’s native advertising revenue, and offered minimum revenue guarantees.

+ Medium’s previous revenue model was similar to that of legacy publishers, and investor M.G. Siegler says this pivot will allow Medium to explore the right models for the future (500ish Words)

+ Noted: Boston Globe editor Brian McGrory outlines 10 big changes coming to the paper in the next year, including an overhaul of its beat structure and the launch of a new audience development team (Poynter); Quartz fully converts its site to HTTPS (Quartz); First Draft News is adding 40 new partners to its news verification network (First Draft News); Taboola buys personalization startup Commerce Sciences to help publishers understand and cater to readers’ preferences (Taboola Blog)

TRY THIS AT HOME

How to strengthen your news organization’s brand in 2017 with ‘micro-branding’ (Deseret Digital Media)

After journalism found itself struggling to build trust with readers in 2016, this year is the ideal time to think about your news organization’s branding and relationship with readers, Desert Digital Media’s Emily Hellewell says. Hellewell explains how to take on a “micro-branding” project, where you focus on one component of your brand that can be better defined or strengthened.

+ More ideas on how to build trust with your readers: Add more contextual info to your bylines, such as the author’s expertise and other stories they’ve written on the subject (Poynter)

OFFSHORE

Apple pulls New York Times apps from its store in China, complying with what it says is a request from Chinese authorities (New York Times)

After receiving a request from the Chinese government, Apple has removed The New York Times’ news apps from its App Store in China in late December. Apple says it was informed that the NYT apps were “in violation of local regulations,” but didn’t comment on what regulations NYT was in violation of. The NYT bureau in Beijing says it wasn’t contacted by Chinese authorities about the matter. However, China’s ruling Communist Party prohibits the publication of “harmful information” online and often takes action without court orders or legal procedures, Katie Benner and Sui-Lee Wee explain.

+ The removal of NYT’s apps shows how much power China has over tech firms, because “if you want to do business in China, you have to play by its rules” (Recode)

OFFBEAT

Republicans approve a plan to fine House members who take pictures or shoot videos from the House floor (Politico)

Under new rules approved by Republicans on Tuesday, House members who use their phone to take pictures, shoot video or livestream from the House floor can be fined up to $2,500. And in a change added on Monday, those who are fined will have 30 days to appeal the fine. Before a vote on the rules was taken, Rep. John Larson (D-Conn.) criticized the proposal as “unprecedented and unconstitutional.”

UP FOR DEBATE

The media companies that succeed will be the ones that build communities, IJR’s CEO says (Digiday)

“The media companies that will thrive are the ones that cultivate a community on their property, where people are actively engaged, subscribed and communicating with one another,” says Independent Journal Review’s CEO Alex Skatell. “Facebook is top of the funnel. It’s how you attract new audiences. It’s up to us to turn those audiences into our own, whether that’s subscribing to a new product or setting up a profile.”

SHAREABLE

WSJ is using a new open rate for its push notifications that discounts devices that haven’t opened its app in 2 months (Nieman Lab)

Push notifications can be a powerful way to connect with readers directly, and The Wall Street Journal is using metrics to try to understand what gets people to open push alerts. Those metrics include a new weighted open rate that discounts devices that haven’t opened WSJ’s app in more than two months, prioritizing its most engaged users. Since it started using the weighted open rate in March, WSJ mobile product manager Greg Emerson says open rates have increased by 21 percent.