Need to Know: Jan. 4, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: In 2014, it was predicted that Facebook and Google would keep growing to the point they would dominate ad spending

But did you know: Funding for ad tech companies has hit its lowest point in 5 years as Facebook and Google maintain control (Financial Times)

Funding for ad tech startups is at its lowest point in five years, with a 33 percent drop in funding in the last year, Madhumita Murgia reports. That underscores the struggles in the ad industry as Facebook and Google maintain control, Murgia writes: Last year, Facebook and Google together accounted for 75 percent of all new online ad spending, according to Mary Meeker’s Internet Trends report. “Ad tech’s struggle as a sector is absolutely to do with the dominance of Facebook and Google … Ultimately advertising is about selling attention, and if most of that attention is focused on Google and Facebook, then naturally they can monetize it,” said Suranga Chandratillake, a partner at venture capital firm Balderton Capital who also sits on the board of mobile ad tech company Adludio.

+ Twitter’s latest ad measurement error is “another dent in how clients perceive social platforms in general,” Ross Benes reports (Digiday)

+ Noted: Megyn Kelly will leave Fox News for a new show on NBC News, hosting a daytime show and Sunday newsmagazine show (New York Times); A new study from Mezzobit shows that “mainstream” news sites have nearly twice as much ad tech on their sites than fake or misleading news sites (Digiday); Axios, the new startup from Jim VandeHei and Mike Allen, will start launching its newsletters next week (Hive); Wired editor in chief Scott Dadich is leaving the magazine to launch a “strategy, design and content firm” (Recode)

TRY THIS AT HOME

Requiring users to use their real names in online communities doesn’t lead to better online communities (Coral Project)

People tend to think that if users were required to use their real names in online communities, they’ll behave better. But experimental evidence from the last 30 years actually proves the opposite, J.Nathan Matias explains — and requiring people to use their real names can even increase discrimination and worsen harassment. The lessons for those designing online communities, Matias writes, is that while design can’t solve harassment and social problems on their own, designers need to “commit to testing the outcomes of efforts at preventing and responding to social problems.”

OFFSHORE

After seeing increased revenue from header bidding, The Telegraph will quadruple its programmatic ad staff (Digiday)

Since it started to use header bidding, a programmatic ad method that lets buyers simultaneously bid on a publisher’s ad inventory, The Telegraph has seen a “solid bump” of about 20 percent in programmatic ad revenue, Digiday’s Jessica Davies reports. Now, it’s reinvesting those profits by quadrupling its programmatic ad staff. The increased revenue has helped justify hiring more people to work on programmatic, and many of the new hires will be “analysts who can monitor the bid landscape, and partnership managers who can work with the increased number of demand partners The Telegraph plans to work with,” Davies writes.

OFFBEAT

How to use design thinking to build commitment to a new idea (Harvard Business Review)

Typically when we commit to an idea, we’re compelled by the proof and logic of an argument, Roger L. Martin. But when trying to get a buy-in to a new idea, there often isn’t any data to back it up, explaining why so many new ideas are immediately dismissed. Martin suggests using design thinking to get people committed to a new idea, starting with a deep understanding of who you’re designing for and their needs.

UP FOR DEBATE

As newspaper editorials lose power with politicians, editors need to encourage their readers to take action (Philly.com)

“Artful newspaper editorials are supposed to take a step back and bring two things to the complex issues of the day,” Will Bunch writes. “Knowledge and reason, which are the lingua franca of an educated elite. In other words, exactly the kind of thing that America’s angry and feeling-betrayed middle class wants nothing to do with these days. … Instead of hectoring politicians, it’s time for newspaper editorial writers to think long and hard about how to empower the people, the only real force for positive social change that we have left.”

SHAREABLE

Huffington Post reporters read mean tweets (Huffington Post)

A Gallup poll shows that reporters are among one of the most distrusted professions in America, meaning that journalists get their fair share of mean messages on social media — especially if they’re covering politics. In their own version of the Jimmy Kimmel segment “Celebrities Read Mean Tweets,” HuffPost Politics journalists share some of their “favorite” mean tweets they received. Insults include the claim that “many people use the HuffPost for toilet paper” and “reporters are scum anyway.”