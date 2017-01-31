Need to Know: Jan. 31, 2017

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Under CEO Pat Talamantes, McClatchy was able to grow its digital revenue, but not by enough to offset print losses (Poynter)

But did you know: McClatchy unexpectedly replaced its CEO with board member Craig I. Forman, whose digital media background could push the company to be more digitally focused (Poynter)

McClatchy unexpectedly named a new CEO last week, replacing Pat Talamantes with board member Craig I. Forman. Forman, who joined McClatchy’s board three years ago, has 20 years of experience as a digital media operating executive and investor — a background that Rick Edmonds writes could push McClatchy’s revenue forward and fuel digital transformations at its papers. “We’ve already transitioned in many respects to the foundations of (a) digital future. My goal here is collaborating in accelerating that transformation. … The thing we have to work on is our pace,” Forman said in an interview with the Sacramento Bee.

+ Noted: Felony riot charges were dropped against three journalists arrested at inauguration protests in D.C., but two others say they’re still facing charges (Guardian); CNN creates a new investigative reporting team, with Carl Bernstein and James Steele serving as contributing editors and advisers (NPR); In an interview with Politico, Sean Hannity says the media doesn’t “understand Donald Trump” and “the media has a bunch of overpaid, out of touch, lazy millionaires that have nothing but contempt for the people that do make this country great” (Politico); Huffington Post ratifies its first union contract, becoming the largest digital news site to do so (Huffington Post)

API UPDATE

What to do after The March? Let’s trample on ‘fake news.’

After the Women’s March on Washington, some are saying it’s on social media users to become fact-checkers of their Facebook and Twitter feeds. API’s Jane Elizabeth proposes that women have a higher responsibility to fight the misinformation that pollutes the platforms, because women tend to be the more prolific users of social media.

+ API is hiring: We’re looking for someone to help news organizations build better subscription strategies

TRY THIS AT HOME

The best time to post on Facebook depends on your organization, Buffer says (Buffer)

There’s no universally perfect time to post to Facebook or any other social media platform, Buffer’s Ash Read writes. Instead, the best time to post to social media is unique to your organization and depends on a variety of factors. Some factors to consider: Where’s your audience geographically based? When are your readers online? When will your posts be relevant to your readers?

OFFSHORE

The UK’s Culture, Media and Sport Committee launches an inquiry into fake news and says social media platforms need to start taking responsibility (Sky News)

The U.K.’s Culture, Media and Sport Committee chairman Damian Collins says that social media platforms need to start taking responsibility for fake news — a task that Collins says should include verifying articles and proving to users that the information is real. “Just as major tech companies have accepted they have a social responsibility to combat piracy online and the illegal sharing of content, they also need to help address the spreading of fake news on social media platforms,” Collins said.

+ BuzzFeed News reports that members of Parliament could ask Facebook to attach “fake news” warnings to potentially inaccurate news stories (BuzzFeed)

OFFBEAT

Since Instagram Stories launched, views of Snapchat Stories have dropped by as much as 40 percent (TechCrunch)

Since Instagram launched its Snapchat clone in August, Josh Constine reports that views of Snapchat Stories have dropped between 15 percent and 40 percent. Constine talked to “dozen analytics providers, social media celebrities, and talent managers,” who say that in addition to seeing a drop in views, they’re also not posting to Snapchat Stories as much as they were before Instagram Stories. One social media influencer, Hannah Stocking, saw her Snapchat story views drop from 150,000 on Aug. 16 to 90,000 on Jan. 17; in the same timeframe, she went from 1.2 million followers on Instagram to 4.7 million. “Marketers are dedicating more resources to Instagram because you can’t grow on Snapchat. … The only way to grow is from [cross-promoting on] YouTube or Instagram. Snapchat is making some of the same mistakes as Vine,” said one marketer.

UP FOR DEBATE

News organizations that choose not to call Trump’s statements ‘lies’ will have more influence with readers (Politico Magazine)

“Some want the objective press to repeatedly call out Trump for lying — using the word whenever possible,” writes David Greenberg. “As they see it, such imprecations could inform the public about the president’s incessant mendacity or at least provide a morally clear and refreshingly blunt description of his modus operandi. Many news editors, however, fear that using the l-word will mean overreaching and speculating about Trump’s intent. Besides, it will be sure to give rise to charges of bias, name-calling and unprofessionalism. On this one, these editors are right. Though it may seem fainthearted to use word like ‘falsehood’ and ‘untruth,’ in the long run the press will have more influence if it avoids insinuating more than it can confidently assert to be true.”

SHAREABLE

The New York Times is launching its first daily podcast, designed to become a habit for people and drive subscriptions (Digiday)

NYT is launching its first daily podcast on Wednesday, a show hosted by Michael Barbaro that will consist of interviews with NYT reporters and smaller “audio vignettes.” The show will be available as part of Amazon’s Alexa Flash Briefings and Google Home — but listeners will also be able to sign up for text message notifications throughout the day, updating stories in that day’s show and offering more context. The podcast is also part of NYT’s focus on driving subscriptions, says VP of product and technology Kinsey Wilson: “A big part of driving that subscription business is getting people to come back and make The New York Times a profound habit in their lives. This is one more component that allows people to start their day with The New York Times.”

+ Earlier: Our Q&A with Nir Eyal on how people forms habits and how news products can use that cycle to keep readers coming back