Need to Know: Jan. 3, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Google Accelerated Mobile Pages launched in February 2016 as a tool to help speed up the mobile web

But did you know: Smaller publishers are worrying that they’ve ceded too much control to Google AMP (New York Times)

When Google Accelerated Mobile Pages launched nearly a year ago, it promised faster-loading mobile pages, a promise the project has delivered on. But smaller publishers working with Google AMP are worried that they’ve ceded too much control, especially in terms of how URLs show up for users. When a reader clicks on an AMP link, the URL shows google.com, instead of the publisher’s URL. Search Engine Land’s founding editor Danny Sullivan says, “It looks like a Google story. … That’s part of the reason why you’re getting the nervousness from some of these publishers.” Last month, Google told Search Engine Land that it was working on making it easier for publishers to use their own links and redirect readers to their sites, but didn’t elaborate on what those plans were.

The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Sign Up

+ Noted: Forbes launches a popup Snapchat Discover channel for its annual “30 under 30” list, the first time the publisher is releasing one of its major stories on a social network ahead of its own properties (Digiday); Twitter is embracing its role as a media company as it hires editors and sends breaking news notifications (BuzzFeed); The Gannett/Tronc bidding war shows that people are still investing in legacy media because those acquisitions offer a fast way to scale (Poynter); A new project called “Security Without Borders” aims to help journalists and activists with cybersecurity by connecting them with volunteer “white hat hackers” (Motherboard)

TRY THIS AT HOME

Resolutions for newsroom managers leading through a Trump administration: Show your reporting work and commit to providing more and better feedback (CJR)

The Trump administration is going to present unprecedented challenges for newsrooms, Jill Geisler writes. Geisler outlines 10 New Year’s resolutions for newsroom managers leading through a Trump administration, including: Start the year with a conversation about how the importance of your journalism to “rally the troops,” establish a “whistleblower” strategy, let readers in on the reporting process by showing your work, and give your employees more and better feedback.

+ More insights on leading your newsroom in the new year: “Understand that change isn’t something to overcome — it’s a constant” (Poynter)

OFFSHORE

Sunday Times: If Section 40 had been enacted in 2004, its Lance Armstrong investigation would have never been published (PressGazette)

Passed in 2012 by the U.K. Parliament but never enacted, Section 40 of the Crimes and Court Act says that news publishers that aren’t signed up for a regulator backed by the British government must pay both sides’ libel costs in cases that they lose. And as the U.K. government is being encouraged to scrap Section 40, the Sunday Times says its 2004 story that exposed Lance Armstrong’s use of performance-enhancing drugs would have never happened: “Had Section 40 been in force at the time, the burden of paying Armstrong’s libel costs whether or not we won the case would have stopped us from publishing the story in the first place.”

OFFBEAT

Meaningful steps your company can take to improve diversity this year: Think about why diversity is important to your business and be mindful of where you find new talent (Fast Company)

A recent study from LinkedIn found that while diversity is getting a lot of attention, most tech leaders don’t actually know what they’re doing to make their organizations more diverse. Cale Guthrie Weissman explains five steps your company can take this year to make meaningful progress in terms of diversity. Those five steps include being mindful of where you source talent, take a critical look at your demographic numbers, and decide why diversity is important for your business.

UP FOR DEBATE

WSJ editor: We won’t call Trump’s falsehoods ‘lies’ because that assumes a ‘moral intent’ (Huffington Post)

Appearing on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday, Wall Street Journal editor Gerard Baker said that the newspaper will not refer to Trump’s falsehoods as “lies.” Instead, Baker says WSJ reporters will state the facts, but leave classifying those facts to readers. Baker explains: “I think it’s then up to the reader to make up their own mind to say, ‘This is what Donald Trump says. This is what a reliable, trustworthy news organization reports. And you know what? I don’t think that’s true.’”

+ “If Donald J. Trump decides as president to throw a whistle-blower in jail for trying to talk to a reporter, or gets the F.B.I. to spy on a journalist, he will have one man to thank for bequeathing him such expansive power: Barack Obama,” James Risen argues, as Obama has set a record of monitoring both journalists and sources (New York Times)

SHAREABLE

‘This Is What It’s Like to Read Fake News For Two Weeks’ (Politico Magazine)

Confused by the persistence of fake news, Simon van Zuylen-Wood created a dummy Twitter account to recreate Michael Flynn Jr.’s Twitter feed. Zuylen-Wood consumed news through that Twitter feed for two weeks. “Overall, I found plenty of evidence that, yeah, fake news is a poisonous influence on the supporters of Donald Trump,” Zuylen-Wood writes of the experience. “But I’m not sure all that much would change if the teenagers in Skopje knocked it off and shut down their bogus sites. Social media will continue to facilitate the distribution of odious memes and the bullying of dissenters.”

+ Fake news is a problem we should be concerned with, Daniel Ketchell writes, but real news may also need some work: “Outrage encourages interaction and engagement, the fuel of our social networks. So outrage, too often, becomes the narrative — or at least skews the narrative” (Medium)