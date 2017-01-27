Need to Know: Jan. 27, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Condé Nast was expected to unveil reorganization and consolidation plans this week (WWD) and in Time Inc.’s reorganization last summer, it started to phase out the position of “publisher”

But did you know: Condé Nast’s business-side reorganization has arrived, renaming publishers ‘chief business officers’ and grouping its titles into ‘brand collections’ (WWD)

Led by its new president of revenue Jim Norton, Condé Nast’s long-awaited reorganization is here. Condé Nast’s titles are now grouped into “brand collections,” loosely centered around subject matter. And the publishers who oversee those “brand collections” will now have the title “chief business officer,” eschewing the print-focused title of publisher. And, a new group of “chief industry officers” have been created, replacing Condé Nast Media Group to work with the “chief business officers” on strategy and business opportunities.

The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Sign Up

+ Noted: Facebook says it will begin to promote longer videos with higher completion rates in the news feed (Recode); The Dallas Morning News will outsource its print design and layout, eliminating 20 jobs by the end of the year (Dallas Morning News); A new report from the Knight Foundation examines its investments in podcasts, finding the podcasts have had success in growing news audiences and finding new paths to revenue (Informed and Engaged); BuzzFeed News hires a reporter to cover Trump’s complicated relationship with the media (Politico)

API UPDATE

The week in fact-checking

As part of our fact-checking journalism project, Jane Elizabeth and Poynter’s Alexios Mantzarlis highlight stories worth noting related to truth in politics and on the Internet. This week’s round-up includes alternate ideas on alternative facts, the importance of fact-checking after the Women’s March, and how flagging misinformation can help prevent its spread.

TRY THIS AT HOME

NPR editors on what makes a good pitch: It’s short and shows the writer has thought about who the audience for the story is (NPR Training)

To help journalists understand how to increase their chances of a pitch leading to a “yes,” NPR’s training team turned to editors to ask, what makes a good pitch? Among their answers and advice: There’s a clear storyline and shows that the person pitching has already done some reporting, the pitch is short and to the point, and the pitch considers who the audience for the story is and why they care.

OFFSHORE

The state of digital subscription strategies in Europe: Successful strategies focus on converting free readers into paying subscribers and highlight the value of a subscription (TheMediaBriefing)

In a new report released on Thursday, TheMediaBriefing takes a look at the state of digital subscription strategies in Europe and considers which of those strategies have been successful for publishers. The report says that while there’s “no one-size-fits all formula” for successful subscription strategies, a few themes have emerged. Those themes include: Successful strategies focus on converting free readers into paying readers, the news organization uses data to examine what kinds of content are deeply engaging their readers, and news organizations with successful strategies are promoting the value of their subscriptions, sometimes bundling special offers or highlighting the exclusivity of their content.

+ A new report from former Globe and Mail editor in chief Edward Greenspon examines how Canada can strengthen its media ecosystem by making changes to its tax code, strengthening copyright laws, and funding local news startups (Nieman Lab)

OFFBEAT

How technology can close the gender gap in business: It’s making more data available to job-seekers and helping freelancing become more viable (Harvard Business Review)

The experience of a woman in corporate America today, Sallie Krawcheck writes, is hearing a lot about diversity initiatives from company leadership but having little to show for it, expecting that she’s underpaid but not being able to compare salaries with colleagues, and having no way to compare her company’s benefits with that of competing organizations. But Krawcheck writes that these things are all changing, largely driven by developments in technology that give women tools to improve their professional lives. Those developments include the widening availability of salary data and information on companies’ diversity practices and more tools and infrastructure to support freelancers who choose to go out on their own.

UP FOR DEBATE

White House chief strategist Steve Bannon says the media in the US is the ‘opposition party’ and should ‘keep its mouth shut’ (New York Times)

Specifically calling The New York Times and Washington Post out by name, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon lashed out against the media in an interview on Wednesday. “The media should be embarrassed and humiliated and keep its mouth shut and just listen for a while,” Bannon said. “The media here is the opposition party. They don’t understand this country. They still do not understand why Donald Trump is the president of the United States.” And when asked if he was concerned that press secretary Sean Spicer had lost credibility with news organizations, Bannon said: “We think that’s a badge of honor. ‘Questioning his integrity’ — are you kidding me? The media has zero integrity, zero intelligence, and no hard work.”

+ “If the facts aren’t on your side, attack the gatekeepers of the facts. … From Team Trump’s perspective, they won this way and have no rationale to change their winning playbook. Their objective will be to cast as much doubt as possible on traditional sources of information to ensure the environment is ripe for them to win in 2020,” says former Breitbart spokesperson Kurt Bardella (Washington Post); Bannon is on to something when he says news organizations should be listening more: Here’s our report on the best ways to listen to your readers and build a community with them

+ After Infowars’ Alex Jones says on his YouTube channel that he was offered White House press credentials (Media Matters), the White House denies that Jones was offered credentials (BuzzFeed News)

+ The idea of “Skype seats” in White House press briefings is a good one, Brian Fung writes, but also one that could easily be derailed without strong “ethical and professional guidelines” behind them: “I would be wary of having the White House pick these out. If the White House controls it, I think they’re going to use it as a political tool,” says Texas Christian University professor John Tisdale (Washington Post)

SHAREABLE

Facebook and Google take steps to highlight more reliable news sources, but both companies are in a ‘no-win’ situation (New York Times)

On the same day, both Facebook and Google announced changes intended to curb the spread of fake news: Google said it had banned nearly 200 publishers from its AdSense network for violating rules about misleading info, and Facebook made changes to its trending news section to promote stories from more reliable sources. “Yet taken together, the efforts showed how the fight against fake news remains a work in progress,” Daisuke Wakabayashi and Mike Isaac write, with both companies in a “no-win” situation. And while both companies are being more restrictive about news sources, Wakabayashi and Isaac note that neither company is saying which websites they’ve banned.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ “Fake news itself is a red herring for our time,” Leah Finnegan writes in her response to BuzzFeed’s article on the “new media ‘upside-down.’” “It is true … that Trump seems to delight in fake news, and will likely give fuel to those peddling conspiracy and misinformation; he has invited them into his White House with open arms. Yes, this is an odd thing for a president to do so baldly, but not that strange considering all politicians are masters of their own propaganda” (The Outline); In its story, BuzzFeed’s Charlie Warzel writes, “armed with its own set of facts, the right has created a parallel media universe that’s risen all the way with Trump to the White House” (BuzzFeed)

+ What makes up Trump’s media diet? He DVRs “60 Minutes,” marks up printed newspapers, and while he’ll scroll through Twitter, he doesn’t surf the web, Axios’ Mike Allen and Jim VandeHei report (Axios)

+ Female journalists remember Mary Tyler Moore as the woman who showed them the life they wanted: “I had lots of working women role models in my life, but they were nurses, hairdressers and department store saleswomen. But when I saw Mary Tyler Moore I saw someone who had a job that didn’t require you to have it all figured out. Instead, the job was actually figuring things out. … I was confident I could always think my way out of a problem,” says Poynter’s Kelly McBride (Washington Post)

+ Former White House correspondent John Farrell says journalists should skip press briefings, because the truly enterprising work comes from reporting outside of the briefings (New York Times); Jay Rosen on why news organizations should send their interns to the briefings: “Take a bold decision to put your most junior people in the briefing room. Recognize that the real story is elsewhere, and most likely hidden. That’s why the experienced reporters need to be taken out of the White House, and put on other assignments” (PressThink)