Need to Know: Jan. 25, 2017

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: “As publishers navigate an increasingly platform-dominated world, many have seen rewards by embracing a distributed content model. Those successes, however, are tempered by a new host of challenges.”

But did you know: While some publishers have entered into deals with platforms like Facebook, a new report suggests they aren’t making that much money from those deals (Bloomberg)

A new report from Digital Context Next suggests that while some news organizations have been quick to enter into deals with social platforms like Facebook and Snapchat, they’re struggling to make money from those deals. Digital Context Next found that 17 of its members brought in an average of $7.7 million in the first half of 2016 from third-party platforms — in other words, just 14 percent of their overall revenue came from these distributed content strategies. “On the most basic level, publishers are being disintermediated, losing their relationship with their audiences, and they fear that Facebook will further encroach on their traditional businesses,” the report says.

+ Noted: Federal agencies including the Department of Health and Human Services and the EPA have been instructed to “cease communications with members of Congress and the press” (Huffington Post); A new survey conducted by Ipsos Public Affairs for BuzzFeed News suggests that while many people are reading news on Facebook, few people trust the news they see there (BuzzFeed); The Newseum laid off 26 employees this week, representing about 10 percent of its workforce (Washington Post); The Washington Post launches a newsletter with a global focus called Today’s WorldView, its first product created for an international audience (Washington Post)

TRY THIS AT HOME

Monetization strategies for newsletters: Subscriptions, native advertising, and selling the underlying tech (Digiday)

As more publishers expand their roster of newsletters, the ways that they’re monetizing them are growing too, Max Willens writes. Some of those strategies: BuzzFeed includes native advertising in its newsletters, Refinery29 includes affiliate links for the products in its newsletters, The Washington Post is selling the email newsletter CMS it developed to other organizations, and Stratechery charges a subscription fee for its newsletter.

+ Tips for a more sane news experience: Find three trusted political writers representing the left, right and middle to consult on political issues; be a skeptic (but not a cynic) about the news you read; and talk to people in your community about how local news is serving your community (Poynter)

OFFSHORE

The New York Times is opening an office in Sydney, with a start-up-like model (Sydney Morning Herald)

Led by Damien Cave, The New York Times is opening a small office in Sydney — but it won’t look like its other international outposts, Lucy Battersby reports. “This, for us, is an experiment in terms of both audience and journalism,” Cave said. “What we are doing here is actually pretty unique … We may or may not partner with some people along the way. This for us is a pretty ambitious start-up model that is different than anything we have done before.” Expect to see daily and weekly newsletters for Australian readers, and a focus on local news stories in Sydney.

+ France’s Le Monde has identified 600 unreliable websites as its fact-checking unit tries to halt the spread of fake news (Digiday)

OFFBEAT

Tips for prioritizing your workload: What’s your biggest contribution to your company, and what parts of your job are you most passionate about? (Harvard Business Review)

Deciding how to prioritize your work can be a frustrating experience if you work for a hands-off manager or a company that doesn’t give you clear goals, Amy Jen Su writes. Su offers suggestions for how to prioritize your own work when you aren’t getting a lot of guidance from your higher-ups. Among her advice: Start by taking ownership of your workload; ask what’s your biggest contribution to the company and what you’re most passionate about; then prioritize tasks based on what falls into both categories, what tasks are important but tolerable and what tasks you can delegate.

UP FOR DEBATE

The Trump White House is betting that lies are more acceptable if they’re professionally delivered, and journalists will have to decide how to respond (Atlantic)

“Spin, obfuscation, eliding context, or even lying by omission — these are normal acts of dishonesty expected from political spokespeople,” Adam Serwer writes. “Spicer’s behavior however, was so different in degree so as to be different in kind — he was demanding that reporters report that 2+2 =5, and chastising them for failing to do so. He was not merely arguing for a different interpretation of the facts, he was denying objective reality. … The Trump White House now knows that it can lie and get away with it, as long as it does so with a certain amount of ‘professionalism.’ Journalists will have to either acquiesce to the discomfort of a hostile working relationship with the White House as long as the Trump administration insists on offering ‘alternative facts,’ or quietly submit to the notion that two and two can make five. Yet there is simply, no point to political journalism if the press cannot tell the public when the government is lying.”

+ The journalists behind the Panama Papers are encouraging American journalists to work together in a similar way to hold Trump accountable (Guardian); “Legal protections for press freedom are far feebler than you may think. Even more worrisome, they have been weakening in recent years. The First Amendment provides only limited protection for the press. … America’s press freedom, in other words, is something of a mishmash. There are some legal protections, but the press also relies on nonlegal safeguards. In the past, these have included the institutional media’s relative financial strength; the good will of the public; a mutually dependent relationship with government officials; the support of sympathetic judges; and political norms and traditions. However, each of these pillars has recently been shaken.” (New York Times)

+ In his second official press conference, Sean Spicer repeats Trump’s claims that millions of illegal votes cost him the popular vote, citing unspecified “studies and evidence” (Poynter); A network of bogus “think tanks” are fueling the spread of misinformation online and providing the “information” behind many of Trump’s tweets (Wired); Gateway Pundit, an alt-right site known for spreading misinformation, claims that it has a White House correspondent under the Trump administration (Washington Post)

SHAREABLE

6 journalists are charged with felonies while covering the inauguration protests in DC (Guardian)

A total of six journalists have been charged with felonies after covering the protests around Donald Trump’s inauguration in D.C. on Friday. After getting caught up in the police action around the protests, the journalists were charged with rioting. Jack Keller, a producer for Story of America who was charged, said he told officers he was covering the protests as a journalist: “The way we were treated was an absolute travesty.”

+ The Committee to Protect Journalists issued a statement on Tuesday saying the charges against the journalists should be dropped: “These charges are clearly inappropriate, and we are concerned that they could send a chilling message to journalists covering future protests. We call on authorities in Washington to drop these charges immediately,” said senior Americas program coordinator Carlos Lauría (Committee to Protect Journalists)