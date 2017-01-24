Need to Know: Jan. 24, 2017

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: In his first official appearance as White House press secretary, Sean Spicer argued “this was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period,” a claim that contradicted all available data (CNN Media)

But did you know: Sean Spicer says the White House will add ‘Skype seats’ to press briefings to give journalists outside DC more access (Mediaite)

Though his first official press briefing may have caught journalists’ attention for other reasons, Sean Spicer also announced a new initiative from the Trump White House in that briefing intended to give journalists outside D.C. more access. Four “Skype seats” will be added to press briefings this week, and those seats will be open to journalists who live more than 50 miles outside the Washington, D.C., area and to news organizations that don’t already have a pass.

+ Last week, Chuck Todd suggested a similar idea to allow small- to mid-size newspapers an opportunity to ask the White House questions (Poynter)

+ Noted: Trump appoints Ajit Pai, an opponent of net neutrality, as FCC chairman (The Verge), the News Media Alliance praised Pai as “an avid supporter of the news media industry,” particularly for his opposition to the current ban on newspaper/broadcast cross ownership (News Media Alliance); Condé Nast is expected to reveal consolidation plans this week, including reducing the number of publishers and the introduction of a chief marketing officer and chief revenue officer (WWD); Time Inc. is acquiring automated ad-buying platform Adelphic, Inc. (Wall Street Journal); Hearst buys Michigan-based local newspaper company The Pioneer Group (WWD); North Jersey Media Group is hit with more layoffs, just six months after 100 jobs were cut from the company (Poynter); Chalkbeat launches in Detroit (Chalkbeat); LSU’s Manship School is creating a scholarship fund in honor of Steve Buttry (LSU Manship School of Communication)

API UPDATE

Our next summit: A post-election look at fact-checking and strategies for 2017

API, along with the Poynter Institute and the Duke University Reporters’ Lab, will gather journalists, researchers and political experts for an invitation-only summit on Jan. 31 in Washington, D.C. We’ll talk about the successes and challenges of fact-checking during the 2016 campaign, and will begin to create methods and solutions for greater impact and trust going into the next presidential term. Plus, a report summarizing the solutions and discussions from the event will be published in the coming weeks.

TRY THIS AT HOME

A new study finds that the power of fake news diminishes when there’s a contextual warning on real news (TechCrunch)

New research from social psychologists at Cambridge University, Yale University and George Mason University suggests a new strategy for mitigating the influence of fake news. Researchers found that when facts about climate change were presented with a contextual warning about potential ways the facts could be distorted, study participants were more resistant to the influence of false information. And conversely, when false information was presented to participants alongside real information without any contextual warnings, people’s trust in the real facts declined. Plus, the findings were consistent across party lines: Republicans in the study were just as likely to become more resistant to the the false climate information than Democrats.

+ Earlier: Research from API shows that Democrats tend to hold a more favorable view of fact-checking and are more likely to be persuaded by fact-checking journalism than Republicans

OFFSHORE

De Correspondent now has 50,000 paying members, making it the largest subscription-based news site in the Netherlands (De Correspondent)

Amsterdam-based De Correspondent has hit a major milestone: The site now has 50,000 paying members, which makes it the largest subscription-based news site in the Netherlands. Launched in 2013, De Correspondent does not run any ads, and brings its paying members into its reporting process. De Correspondent says 78 percent of its members pay €60/year (about $65) for membership, while the other 22 percent pay €6/month (about $6.50).

OFFBEAT

Instagram saw users posting less frequently as more marketers joined the platform, so it focused on helping users engage more with their friends (Recode)

At the end of 2015, Instagram was seeing huge user growth — but that wasn’t actually good for the platform. Brands and marketers were flocking to Instagram, and that led to escalating pressure to craft the perfect photo — and that was leading to users posting less frequently. So, CEO Kevin Systrom refocused Instagram’s employees around the priorities that were important in its early days: “Your connections with your friends and your family are the thing that make Instagram work. All the data supports that if you follow more friends and engage with your friends, your activity goes through the roof. If you just follow more celebrity content or more interest-based content, that doesn’t move the needle at all.”

UP FOR DEBATE

Ben Smith: News organizations need to help their audiences make sense of a ‘complex, polluted information environment’ (New York Times)

“News organizations should … consider this reality,” BuzzFeed editor in chief Ben Smith writes in his defense of publishing the Trump dossier. “Our audience inhabits a complex, polluted information environment; our role is to help them navigate it — not to pretend it doesn’t exist. The need to show our work and earn trust has never been more important, since once reliable official sources are peddling ‘alternative facts’ … We need to develop new rules that adhere to the core values of honesty and respect for our audience. That means debunking falsehoods, and being transparent with readers about our process of reporting. Sometimes, it means publishing unverified information in a transparent way that informs our users of its provenance, its impact and why we trust or distrust it.”

SHAREABLE

The Asheville Blade is partnering with Patreon to crowdfund its local journalism, allowing the outlet to create direct relationships with its readers (Nieman Lab)

David Forbes says he was laid off from North Carolina alt-weekly Mountain Xpress after publishing a story that the publisher worried would upset advertisers, and so he set out to create an outlet where he wouldn’t have to worry about upsetting advertisers. In 2014, Forbes founded The Asheville Blade, a local news site that covers social and political issues facing the city. To fund the Blade, Forbes partnered with crowdfunding platform Patreon, a model that Forbes said has allowed the publication to do more big, investigative pieces. And, now he doesn’t have to worry about advertisers: “I never have to consider if a story I run is going to make me take a financial hit. That lack of pressure gives us a huge amount of independence,” Forbes says.