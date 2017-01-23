Need to Know: Jan. 23, 2017

You might have heard: In his first official appearance as White House press secretary, Sean Spicer argued “this was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period” (CNN Media), and appearing on “Meet the Press,” Kellyanne Conway said that Spicer presented “alternative facts” when he inaccurately described the inauguration crowd (NBC News)

But did you know: ‘Trump’s real war isn’t with the media. It’s with facts.’ (Vox)

“I have a running war with the media,” President Trump said while speaking at the CIA on Saturday afternoon. But Ezra Klein argues that’s not quite true. “His war isn’t with the media. Trump lives off media attention and delights in press coverage. His war is with facts. And it’s there that his tactical skirmishes with the press begin to make sense. Delegitimizing the media is important to Trump because delegitimizing certain facts is important to Trump,” Klein writes. “The Trump administration is creating a baseline expectation among its loyalists that they can’t trust anything said by the media. The spat over crowd size is a low-stakes, semi-comic dispute, but the groundwork is being laid for much more consequential debates over what is, and isn’t, true.”

+ Dan Rather says this is the first time he can recall false information being distributed in such a blatantly obvious way through a press secretary: “I hope that people will stop, pull back for what we in television call a wide shot and see what is happening. This is a deliberate propaganda campaign,” Rather said (AP) and former press secretaries slammed Spicer for his incorrect statements (Politico): “The President I worked for never told me to lie. Ever. And I doubt Pres. Bush ever told @AriFleischer to lie. Today was not normal,” tweeted former Obama press secretary Jay Carney (@JayCarney, Twitter)

+ Jim Rutenberg: “As Mr. Trump and his supporters regularly note, whatever he did during the campaign, it was successful: He won. His most ardent supporters loved the news media bashing. … But will tactics that worked in the campaign work in the White House? History is littered with examples of new administrations that quickly found that the techniques that served them well in campaigns did not work well in government” (New York Times); “The new administration has every right to contest incorrect or unfair coverage. But Trump & Co. have gone a step beyond, using their bully pulpit to paint a monolithic ‘crooked media’ as an oppositional force. Increasing partisanship makes such attacks particularly effective,” David Uberti writes (CJR)

+ “Journalists shouldn’t rise to the bait and decide to treat Trump as an enemy,” Margaret Sullivan writes “Recalling at all times that their mission is truth-telling and holding public officials accountable, they should dig in, paying far more attention to actions than to sensational tweets or briefing-room lies — while still being willing to call out falsehoods clearly when they happen” (Washington Post); Instead of laughing at or ridiculing “alternative facts,” we need to fact-check them, because there are “alternative facts” in that there’s a spectrum of truth and interpretation, Alexios Mantzarlis writes (Poynter)

+ Noted: The New York Times is investigating a Twitter hack of its @NYTVideo account (Politico); The Committee to Protect Journalists say it’s received $300,000 from 2,000 donors since Meryl Streep’s comments at the Golden Globes (Politico Media); Snapchat updates its guidelines for Discover publishers, taking a harder line on “misleading and explicit images” (New York Times)

What does a news organization optimized for trust look like? (Poynter)

Few U.S. adults hold a lot of trust in the news they get from national and local news outlets, a reality that’s only being intensified as the Trump administration asserts that facts are subjective, rather than objective. With news organizations needing to focus on trust, Melody Kramer asks: What does a news organization that’s optimized for trust look like? That might mean thinking about how design and editorial choices play into media literacy, explaining how algorithms play into editorial decisions, or developing tools to help show readers what other people are seeing online.

+ Earlier: Research from API shows that presentation and design plays a role in how much people trust news and 5 ideas on how to build trust with your readers

Sweden’s smaller media ecosystem means publishers have closer relationships with readers, and fake news isn’t spreading as fast (Digiday)

While elsewhere in Europe, Germany is struggling to curb the spread of fake news, Sweden’s unique media landscape means fake news isn’t spreading quite as fast. Lucinda Southern explains that because Sweden is a small country, it has a relatively small media ecosystem that lets it develop more direct relationships with its readers, making people more likely to subscribe to news outlets and less likely to depend on social networks for their news: Schibsted says 90 percent of its online daily readers are direct traffic either to their sites or apps. But even with this unique advantage, Swedish publishers are trying to make real news easier to identify: Expressen, a Swedish tabloid, started including two links at the bottom of the story, one for readers to submit factual errors and another to report the article to press regulators.

This weekend’s inauguration and protests shows that all politics is now global, Ben Smith says (BuzzFeed)

“Trump’s inauguration — small and inward-looking as it was — was a … global moment,” Ben Smith writes, just as the Women’s Marches around the world this weekend were a global movement. But this globalization leaves out a significant swatch of people in the United States, Smith argues: “Here in the US, perhaps the most striking consequence of this globalization is whom it leaves out: conservatives,” Smith writes. “Trump did not even breathe in the direction of small-government conservatism Friday. No conservative was allowed on stage at the women’s march a day later. And now those small-government conservatives have no party and no country. It’s hard [to] see what becomes of them.”

Obama may have commuted Chelsea Manning’s prison sentence, but that doesn’t absolve him of his track record of fighting whistleblowers and controlling information (CJR)

“Obama’s last-minute commutation of Chelsea Manning’s prison sentence improves, but does not erase, what Reporters Without Borders described as his administration’s record of ‘obsessive control of information,’” Philip Eil writes. “No matter how dark things get in the next four years, we ought not romanticize the last eight. The unfortunate truth is that Obama was never as good at transparency as he promised or claimed to be. … I believe the tension between his words and deeds is Obama’s legacy. As he leaves office, simultaneously preaching openness and bequeathing unresolved FOIA lawsuits like mine to Donald Trump, Obama reminds us that talking about transparency is not the same as actual transparency. Presenting yourself as friend of the press doesn’t make you one.”

Could Trump’s presidency be an opportunity for the news industry to build a sustainable business model? (Nieman Lab)

Trump’s presidency could present an opportunity for news organizations to build business models upon readers understanding “that their payments for the news will actually make a difference in what they and their community know,” Ken Doctor writes. In the run-up to the election and after the election, NYT gained more than 200,000 new subscribers, and outlets including ProPublica and NPR have reported increased donations. The lesson to take away from that, Doctor argues, is that “beyond ‘support,’ readers clearly recognize value. They reward reporting, factual reporting, secure in the knowledge that certain news brands are more immune from the fakeries, forgeries, and foolishness than others. They see their own questions being answered with dutiful reporting and thoughtful analysis.”

+ In the wake of Trump’s inauguration, ProPublica is introducing its reporters and the areas they cover (ProPublica)