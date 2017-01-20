Need to Know: Jan. 20, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States today (NPR)

But did you know: Journalism faces a unique challenge heading into the Trump administration as he obstructs facts and pits Americans against the press (CJR)

“Whereas all modern presidents have spun information — even lied — the reality TV star actively obstructs a fact-based public debate like no other before him,” David Uberti and Pete Vernon write on the challenges journalists will face under Trump’s presidency. “Whereas all have attempted to take their messages directly to supporters, Trump has a unique gift for using tools that do so almost instantaneously. Whereas all have sought to limit press access to suit their political ends, Trump’s relationship with the truth has called the very value of access into question. And whereas all have railed against the press in the face of negative coverage, Trump has portrayed the media as a political foil he’s actively trying to defeat.”

+ Earlier: API Executive Director Tom Rosenstiel on how journalists should cover a Trump administration (Brookings Institution)

+ A Q&A with First Amendment attorney James Goodale on the press freedom challenges journalists are likely to see: “There’s two things to keep very separate: one is anti-press rhetoric and two is legal action against the press. I don’t think the press can complain about anti-press rhetoric because the speaker is entitled to say whatever the speaker wants to say, and the press can respond in kind. That’s the way the ball game goes. But when such rhetoric is combined with legal action or with threatened legal action … that’s something else again. So I think the question is: will the Justice Department follow up with legal action that matches the rhetoric?,” Goodale says (Committee to Protect Journalists)

+ The starting point for moving forward and understanding audiences better: “In order for the press to recover some authority, so that what it says about Trump makes a difference, I think journalists have to conduct an extraordinary act of listening that they’ve never tried to do before. What I mean by listening is not asking people why they voted for Trump or asking them what they don’t like about media,” Jay Rosen says (Recode); To better understand Trump supporters, Michael Massing argues that a series of new beats need to be created around religion, blue-collar workers and poverty (The Nation)

+ The Federalist gives examples of ways news organizations’ coverage of Trump has been flawed, including how political reporters spread NYT’s story with a misinterpreted quote on Rick Perry (The Federalist); NYT is standing by its story on Rick Perry, which reported that Perry “knew almost nothing about” the secretary of energy position and the story’s source said their quote was misinterpreted (Politico)

The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Sign Up

+ Noted: The Trump administration could be preparing to privatize the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (The Hill); The FCC’s TV airwaves auction ends with $18 million in bids, significantly less than the last sale of government licenses (Wall Street Journal); LA Weekly is put up for sale by Voice Media Group (LA Observed); Quartz cancels its three-year-old Next Billion conference to focus on its new subscription business (Recode)

API UPDATE

The week in fact-checking

As part of our fact-checking journalism project, Jane Elizabeth and Poynter’s Alexios Mantzarlis highlight stories worth noting related to truth in politics and on the Internet. This week’s round-up includes why students got sued for fact-checking, asking readers to ask themselves “how do you know?” before commenting, and whether readers can tell what claims are fact-checkable.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Resources for covering the inauguration: Hotlines for legal assistance and info to help you know your rights as a journalist (Poynter)

Journalism advocacy organizations have set up hotlines and made resources available for journalists covering the presidential inauguration this weekend, and Poynter has rounded up those resources from around the Internet into one spot. The resources include information on your rights as a journalist, who you can contact for legal assistance, and tips for staying safe.

OFFSHORE

RT was banned from posting to Facebook until after the inauguration, but Facebook lifted the ban early (Gizmodo)

Facebook banned RT (formerly known as Russia Today) from posting articles, photos and videos for about 20 hours, ranging from Wednesday into Thursday. Originally, RT was supposed to be banned until after the U.S. presidential inauguration, with the ban being lifted at 2:25 p.m. ET on Saturday. And while it couldn’t post articles to Facebook, RT was able to post text posts to Facebook. Gizmodo reports that the ban was instituted after RT ran a pirated stream of Obama’s last press conference, but Facebook has not commented on a specific reason why RT was banned.

+ RT said that it appeared that running the pirated stream of Obama’s press conference triggered a copyright complaint, but RT also says it has an agreement with the AP to run its video feeds on Facebook (Fortune)

+ In India, WhatsApp is speeding up the spread of misinformation, leading to the Indian government turning off the Internet in parts of the country 22 times in the first nine months of 2016 to stop rumors from spreading on WhatsApp (BuzzFeed)

OFFBEAT

‘Buy’ buttons on social platforms fail to catch on, because people use social media to explore brands, not buy from them (Digiday)

“Just because an ad product makes a lot of sense, it doesn’t mean it won’t fail,” Ross Benes writes. This week, Twitter started to kill off its “buy” button, while similar buttons on Instagram and Pinterest have failed to catch on with consumers as well. That’s because “buy” buttons don’t line up with how consumers use social media for shopping, Forrester analyst Jessica Liu says: “Users don’t buy on social networks currently. Users are much more likely to discover and explore brands, products and services on social media than they are to buy.”

UP FOR DEBATE

Should reporters attend the Women’s March on Washington if they’re not on assignment? It might depend on the publication (WWD)

While journalists from The New York Times, BuzzFeed and The Washington Post have been instructed not to attend the Women’s March on Washington unless they are on assignment, other newsrooms are grappling with the ethical questions around allowing their reporters to attend outside of being on assignment. For some publications, having its reporters in attendance might even be an advantage, Kara Bloomgarden-Smoke writes. Vogue and GQ, for example, made it clear they did not support Trump in the election. “We’re lucky to have the freedom to participate in political and social moments like these as staffers of GQ. In fact, our coverage was born out of an editor mentioning plans to attend with friends. We kind of hijacked her trip when we found a story idea that she was perfectly poised to report on,” said GQ.com editor Jon Wilde.

SHAREABLE

NPR stations around the country are working together to identify trends in state governments (Nieman Lab)

Heading into the Trump administration, NPR is launching an ambitious project: 43 member stations in 34 states are working together to cover statehouses and state governance issues around the country, with more stations likely to join. The stations will share information among themselves for reporting and shape NPR’s national reporting, and NPR will share resources with the local stations. NPR senior vice president of news Michael Oreskes explains: “You can’t understand politics in this country unless you start at the local level. It’s very important to us that the networks, that the stations have strong local government and political reporting. That’s an essential part of having a strong national network. Much of that journalism is for their local audiences; not all of it has to be for the whole country, [but] it ultimately strengthens our ability to understand what’s going on in the country.”

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ Nate Silver examines what journalists and data analysts got wrong about the 2016 election, the first in what he says will be a “long series” on errors from the election: “The answers are potentially a lot more instructive for how to cover Trump’s White House and future elections than the ones you’d get by simply blaming the polls for the failure to foresee the outcome. They also suggest there are real shortcomings in how American politics are covered, including pervasive groupthink among media elites, an unhealthy obsession with the insider’s view of politics, a lack of analytical rigor, a failure to appreciate uncertainty, a sluggishness to self-correct when new evidence contradicts pre-existing beliefs, and a narrow viewpoint that lacks perspective from the longer arc of American history.” (FiveThirtyEight); National newsrooms trying to better understand their readers need to partner with local news organizations, not parachute into communities, Josh Stearns writes (MediaShift)

+ “My instinct is everybody hates media right now — everybody knows that the political culture doesn’t work. So that has to be an opportunity,” Obama says in the latest episode of the new podcast Pod Save America (Crooked Media); Christi Parsons was one of the first reporters to cover Obama in the Illinois legislature and the last reporter to ask him a question in his final press conference, consulting with friends and colleagues as to what the last question should be (Poynter)

+ The team behind Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook page: More than a dozen staffers work on Zuckerberg’s Facebook page, writing posts and moderating comments on the page (Bloomberg)