Need to Know: Jan. 19, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Where you get your news depends on your political beliefs, with “consistent conservatives” more likely to turn to Fox News and “consistent liberals” more likely to rely on a mix of sources (Nieman Lab)

But did you know: For Trump and Clinton voters alike, television was their main source of campaign news (Pew Research Center)

The 2016 election may have been one of the most divided elections, but new research from the Pew Research Center shows that Clinton and Trump voters have some common ground: For both groups, television news was their main source of campaign news. For Trump voters, Fox News was the most popular source of campaign news as 40 percent cited it as their “main source” of campaign news; for Clinton voters, it was CNN at 18 percent. And for voters overall, 54 percent said they got most of their campaign news from television.

+ New research from economists at Stanford University and New York University suggests that it’s unlikely that fake news had a significant impact on the presidential election: Based on a 1,200-person post-election survey, the research concludes “the role of social media was overstated” as TV news remained the most popular way to consume political news and “while fake news that favored Trump far exceeded that favoring Clinton, few Americans actually recalled the specifics of the stories and fewer believed them” (Poynter)

+ Noted: The Washington Post is creating a social-first brand for Millennial women called The Lily (Washington Post) and the Post hired Jose DelReal to cover the urban/rural divide in the U.S. (Washingtonian); Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter says the magazine has added 67,000 new subscribers since Trump criticized the magazine, which Carter says may have made 2016 the magazine’s best year financially (Politico); Axios launches with a vertical stream of news that resembles Facebook’s News Feed, offering brief story excerpts (Poynter)

TRY THIS AT HOME

A new business model outside of scale is emerging, centered around fewer stories but more data about users (Digiday)

“While I think 95 percent of the businesses that exist in digital are still volume businesses, I think there’s another business emerging,” says Josh Topolsky. That business model is centered around quality over quantity and building niche audiences. For example, The Information publishes just two stories per day, and Bill Simmons’ sports and pop culture site The Ringer publishes only 30 stories per day. These strategies are at least in part driven by advertisers, Max Willens explains: “Display advertising pricing has been locked in a decline for years, and advertisers, after years of demanding scale, have started to take top-line audience numbers much less seriously, opting instead for detailed information about a site’s logged-in or registered users.”

+ Tips for distributing your podcast on a variety of platforms: Start with a monetization strategy, find hosting for your podcast and create an RSS feed for it, and submit your podcast to a wide range of podcast platforms (TheMediaBriefing)

OFFSHORE

Governments around the world are censoring apps, a more effective method of censoring the Internet (New York Times)

In the past few weeks, governments around the world have made seemingly small steps in censorship, Farhad Manjoo writes: NYT’s app was removed from Apple’s App Store in China, Russia had LinkedIn’s app pulled from Apple and Google’s stores, and the Chinese government asked app stores operating in China to register with the government. Considered by themselves, these steps might not seem alarming, but Manjoo argues that censoring apps is a more effective form of Internet censorship: “Blocking a website is like trying to stop lots of trucks from delivering a banned book; it requires an infrastructure of technical tools, and enterprising users can often find a way around it. Banning an app from an app store, by contrast, is like shutting down the printing press before the book is ever published. If the app isn’t in a country’s app store, it effectively doesn’t exist.”

OFFBEAT

Slack’s new threaded conversations feature serves as a case study for its approach to product management (Fast Company)

Slack has known for years that people wanted threaded conversations, Harry McCracken writes, but it held off on introducing the feature until it could get it right. And after two years of experimentation and six iterations of the feature, Slack released threaded conversations on Wednesday. McCracken explains that the creation of threaded conversations also serves as a case study as to how Slack approaches product management: “The company has never operated under the guiding principle that Mark Zuckerberg once famously summed up as ‘move fast and break things.’ Instead, it has thrived in part because it aspires to offer tools that feel fully baked from the get-go. Its fit and finish resemble those of the slickest consumer apps, in a world in which many business-centric tools still don’t feel like they were designed for use by human beings.”

UP FOR DEBATE

A coalition of more than 60 journalism organizations sent a letter requesting a meeting with Trump and Pence (Society of Professional Journalists)

A group of 66 journalism organizations including SPJ, ASNE, Journalism and Women Symposium and ONA sent a letter to Donald Trump and Mike Pence, requesting a meeting to discuss government access. Specifically, the letter states the groups want to talk about “the ability of reporters to directly interact with government employees who are subject matter experts, rather than interacting with public information officers,” access to the president’s activities, and ensuring that FOIA remains as strong as possible. You can read the full letter here.

+ In his last press conference on Wednesday, President Obama emphasized the importance of a free press: “We are accountable to the people who send us here. You’re not supposed to be sycophants. You’re supposed to be skeptics. Having you in this building has made this place work better,” he said (CNN Media); Trump’s D.C. hotel has banned media from its premises during inauguration week (Politico)

SHAREABLE

A recent college graduate in Maryland launched a fake news site that published a viral story about fraudulent Clinton ballots being found in Ohio (New York Times)

Cameron Harris is a recent Davidson College graduate, former fraternity leader and college quarterback — and the creator of a fake news site Christian­TimesNewspaper.com and a story about a campaign worker in Ohio finding boxes of ballots pre-marked for Hillary Clinton. The story, which was shared more than 6 million times, brought in about $1,000 an hour in ad revenue, Harris estimates. And while he has a “fervent interest in Maryland Republican politics,” Harris explains that money — not politics — was the motivating factor: “I spent the money on student loans, car payments and rent,” he said.

+ Harris was fired on Wednesday as a legislative aide to Maryland Del. David E. Vogt III after the NYT story revealed his role in the fabricated story (Washington Post)