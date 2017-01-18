Need to Know: Jan. 18, 2017

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: On Tuesday, The New York Times released the 2020 report, a 37-page examination of the newsroom’s progress from 2014’s Innovation Report and a plan for where it needs to head next (Poynter)

But did you know: The New York Times has 1.5 million digital-only subscribers, but the paper still needs to rapidly expand its subscription revenue (New York Times)

With the stated goal of doubling digital revenue by 2020, The New York Times’ 2020 report outlines its path to achieving that goal. “For all the progress we have made, we still have not built a digital business large enough on its own to support a newsroom that can fulfill our ambitions,” the report says. The path forward, the report says, will include more visual storytelling, a new approach to features and service journalism, a higher priority on diversity, and a major expansion of its newsroom training programs.

+ Dean Baquet and Joe Kahn confirm that NYT will face budget cuts in 2017, focused on “the multilayered editing and production systems, a legacy of our newspaper traditions that remains much bigger and more complex than at our competitors” (New York Times Company)

+ Reactions to the report: “NYT strategy sounds more like a magazine: fewer stories, each carefully selected to have a huge impact” and “In the past, bigger newsrooms implied, ‘If you made it here, you know how to do everything for your job.’ Not anymore” (Nieman Lab)

+ Noted: In the wake of the election, Slate’s premium membership program has grown by 46 percent (Digiday); Quartz is preparing to launch a subscription business around “providing global business professionals with valuable insights into how AI affects their organizations” (Recode); ProPublica is partnering with BuzzFeed, NYT, Univision, Google News Lab and others to launch Documenting Hate, a project that will track hate crimes (BuzzFeed)

TRY THIS AT HOME

Tips for covering conflict at the inauguration: Stay aware of your surroundings and identify yourself as a journalist (NPPA)

Ahead of the presidential inauguration on Friday, National Press Photographers Association is offering tips for how journalists can safely cover conflict around inauguration events. Among their advice: Identify yourself as a journalist so you aren’t mistaken for an instigator, be aware of your surroundings and have an exit plan, and maintain professionalism if confronted by law enforcement.

+ Meetings can be terrible, but there’s a kind of weekly meeting that’s worth having, Elite Truong says: An end-of-week retrospective meeting about what went well, what went wrong, where projects stand, and recognizing people who completed something big that week (Poynter)

OFFSHORE

While Facebook is meeting with European publishers about fake news, some say they’d rather talk to Facebook about how it can be a better distribution channel (Digiday)

Facebook has been meeting with news organizations across Europe on how to deal with fake news, but Lucinda Southern reports that some news organizations say there’s other problems they’d rather be addressing with Facebook. “It’s a first step, and it is appreciated that they are now moving, but it is a bit late,” said Germany’s Gruner + Jahr managing director Oliver von Wersch. “I’d love to have Facebook’s head of news on site to discuss with Gruner + Jahr editors how Facebook as a distribution channel could be better, and then build this into the platform. This hasn’t happened in the past. There’s not significant enough resource that’s put into dialogue with publishers.”

+ An optimistic take on fake news from Rasmus Kleis Nielsen: “There are no doubt a group of people who are fooled by fake news and who in fact are influenced by it. And it seems clear that fake news is not only cheaper to produce (and monetize) today, but also easier to disseminate online than ever before. But until someone provide evidence to the contrary, I suspect most people are exposed to relatively little fake news (and a lot of other stuff) and are not very much influenced by it” (Rasmus Kleis Nielsen)

OFFBEAT

Delivering criticism in a way that will help employees: Link the criticism to what’s most important to the employee and help them work toward a solution (Harvard Business Review)

“Used correctly, criticism can improve performance, enhance trust and respect, and advance the achievement of mutual goals,” Deborah Bright writes. “Used incorrectly, it can be toxic to a relationship.” Bright outlines several best practices for delivering criticism in a way that employees will be receptive to and learn from. Those best practices include engaging the person in a specific solution, link the criticism to what’s most important to the employee, and pay attention to individuals’ feedback preferences.

UP FOR DEBATE

An open letter to Trump from the White House press corps: We’ll set higher standards for ourselves than ever before (CJR)

“While you have every right to decide your ground rules for engaging with the press, we have some, too. It is, after all, our airtime and column inches that you are seeking to influence. We, not you, decide how best to serve our readers, listeners, and viewers,” Kyle Pope writes in an open letter to Donald Trump from the White House press corps. Pope explains what Trump can expect to see from the press corps in the next four years, including: There is an objective truth that they will hold Trump to; while access is preferable, it’s not critical for reporting; and they’ll set higher standards for themselves than ever before as they work to regain readers’ trust

+ “It is up to journalists to rebuild that credibility [that was lost in the election],” NPR’s Michael Oreskes writes. “To demonstrate to conservatives that, as the vice president-elect says, our role is to hold all governments to account, regardless of party, ideology or personality. Part of that will be reminding everyone that beyond individual organizations and journalists there is an institutional and historical relationship between journalism and government” (NPR); “Perhaps the media should alter their own traditions in accordance with the changing times. They don’t have to obsess over every dumb thing the president-elect says, especially because his saying dumb things is no longer news,” Froma Harrop argues. “The reporters should be out uncovering the seediness rather than responding to Trump’s latest provocation. They are entering a golden age for American journalism and should know it” (RealClearPolitics)

SHAREABLE

Facebook will likely stop paying publishers for live videos (Recode)

Publishers that have made deals with Facebook to produce live videos think it’s unlikely that those deals will be renewed, Recode’s Kurt Wagner reports. Those publishers say Facebook is deemphasizing live videos when they talk; instead, they’re being pushed toward “longer, premium video content,” similar to what you might find on Netflix. Wagner reports that Facebook could pay publishers to produce that content, a deal that would make sense for publishers who already produce that kind of video but might not for digital publishers that aren’t already making those kinds of videos.

+ “You can read this two ways: A) Enough users now going live FB doesn’t need publishers as much or B) Live isn’t as compelling as FB hoped,” Alex Kantrowitz says (@Kantrowitz, Twitter)