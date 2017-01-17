Need to Know: Jan. 17, 2017

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Incoming White House chief of staff Reince Priebus says press briefings may be moved out of the White House into a building next to the White House (ABC News), a move that would be in line with Trump officials’ ongoing efforts to “keep journalists and news organizations who published tough stories at arm’s length” (Poynter)

But did you know: Donald Trump’s presidency offers journalists an opportunity to do reporting outside of ‘back-scratching’ relationships with sources (Politico Magazine)

“In his own way, Trump has set us free,” Jack Shafer writes “Reporters must treat Inauguration Day as a kind of Liberation Day to explore news outside the usual Washington circles. He has been explicit in his disdain for the press and his dislike for press conferences, prickly to the nth degree about being challenged and known for his vindictive way with those who cross him. … Washington reporting has long depended on a transactional relationship between sources and journalists. … But Trump’s hostile attitude toward the press, his dismissal of CNN for attempting to ask a question at the last conference, and his underhanded ploy at the last conference where he loaded the audience with cheerleaders has muted that mutualism. It’s easy to predict that instead of negotiating with reporters as equals, his administration will advance its agenda by feeding more pliant reporters material the way a trainer rewards circus animals.”

+ “There’s nothing more undignified and enervating than fretting about whether the President-Elect will brand real news ‘fake news’ or worrying whether his more authoritarian supporters can be convinced to believe — pleaded with, instructed to, prevailed upon — actual factual information. The answer to attacks on journalism is always more journalism. And the truth is that Trump’s threats are cheap stunts and bluffs, threatening to take away things journalists don’t need,” Talking Points Memo’s Josh Marshall writes (Talking Points Memo)

+ CNN issues a statement in support of Jim Acosta after Sean Spicer compared Acosta to a disruptive protester during an appearance on Fox News’ MediaBuzz (Mediaite); “If you want your audience to trust you, you’re not — you don’t just — our job is not to be gatekeepers to decide what to suppress and keep from our audience,” BuzzFeed editor Ben Smith said of the decision to publish the Trump dossier (Washington Post)

+ Noted: Wolfgang Blau is named president of Condé Nast International (Condé Nast); David Farenthold is now a contributor to CNN, and will remain a full-time reporter for The Washington Post (CNN Media); Snapchat introduces universal search, a feature that will make it easier to find publications on the platform (TechCrunch); A new reader-funded reporting project called Tarbell will cover “how large companies and lobbyists influence the way government does business” (Nieman Lab)

TRY THIS AT HOME

Tips for better podcast sound: Good cheap microphones and recording phone interviews (Meyerson Strategy)

Answering common questions about how to record a better podcast, Charlie Meyerson offers some tips for making sure your podcasts sound good to listeners. Among his advice: If you can only talk to someone on the phone, have your guest record audio on their end, too; draping a coat over someone’s head when recording with a smartphone can stop sound from bouncing off nearby surfaces; and finding a good microphone to record with doesn’t have to be expensive — many are under $50.

+ Building a daily habit with readers: A new feature from Facebook, currently being tested by a group of 10 publishers, lets publishers post multiple articles within a single Instant Article, which the publishers testing the feature are using for bundles of daily must-reads (Digiday)

OFFSHORE

Facebook is rolling out a fake news filter in Germany, similar to its plan for fake news in the US (The Verge)

After German lawmakers began expressing concern over fake news and the potential for Russian influence in its upcoming elections, Facebook will be rolling out a fake news filter in Germany over the coming weeks. The filter will look similar to Facebook’s plan for fighting fake news in the United States: It will fact-check and flag fake news, through a partnership with Berlin-based nonprofit news organization Correctiv. The Financial Times reports that after launching in Germany, Facebook will be looking for fact-checking organizations to partner with in other countries, too.

+ Two-thirds of 145 global media executives surveyed believe news media will be “strengthened” as a result of fake news controversies, a new study from the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism finds (Press Gazette)

OFFBEAT

Journalism isn’t the only industry with a trust problem: Edelman finds that people’s trust in business, media, government and NGOs declined this year (Harvard Business Review)

In this year’s Trust Barometer survey, Edelman found that people’s trust in business, media, government and NGOs — the first time in the 17 years that the survey’s been conducted that it showed a decline across all four institutions. In two-thirds of the 28 countries that Edelman surveyed, the general population didn’t trust the institutions’ leadership to “do what is right”; the survey found the average level of trust in all four institutions combined was below 50 percent. Analyzing the survey results, Edelman global chief operating officer Matthew Harrington writes: “Each institution must find its own ways to address societal concerns by working to improve the long-term economic and social conditions of communities … The recent collapse of trust in government and media should serve as a powerful lesson to business of what can happen when institutions become disconnected from the interests and opinions of the people they serve.”

+ Earlier: 5 ways news organizations can build trust with their readers in 2017 and research from API and AP-NORC shows that trust in the news can be broken down into specific factors that publishers can put into action

UP FOR DEBATE

‘The methods used to fund modern journalism simultaneously undermine trust in the news outlets’ (Sean Blanda, Medium)

“Companies from Medium to The Washington Post to Mashable to Buzzfeed all eventually run into the same unthinkable truth,” Sean Blanda writes. “The methods used to fund modern journalism simultaneously undermine trust in the news outlets.” News organizations are in a no-win situation, Blanda argues, as programmatic ad sales and business models that reward scale contribute to business conditions that cause readers to lose trust. And while news organizations trying to increase their reach is nothing new, Bland argues “what’s different in our modern landscape is that the wide reach is attained using social media and platforms completely outside of the control of the news outlets.”

SHAREABLE

San Antonio’s Rivard Report finds that being a nonprofit is better than being a ‘no-profit’ (Nieman Lab)

Four years after it was launched, Rivard Report found itself at a crossroads, Joseph Lichterman writes: Its sponsorship- and ad-based model wasn’t working, and the website was trying to grow to include more coverage of public health, education, and arts and culture. At that point, founder Robert Rivard says they were a “no-profit”: “We weren’t in the red, but we weren’t in the black either. We were constantly taking money as it came in and paying it out as quickly as we got it,” Rivard says. In late 2015, Rivard Report became a 501(c)3, a transition that’s allowed the site to hire more staff, increase its coverage and bring in new sources of funding.

+ Earlier: API’s guiding principles for nonprofit funders and news organizations on ensuring editorial independence and our research on the ethical terrain of nonprofit journalism