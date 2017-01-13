Need to Know: Jan. 13, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Journalists and users alike are divided on the value of comment sections, with Vice saying “the problem is a matter of medium” when it turned its comment section off in 2015

But did you know: Commenters want journalists and experts to participate in the comment section, a new report from the Engaging News Project says (Engaging News Project)

While comment sections have a reputation among some in the journalism industry as “hotbeds of incivility,” a new report from the Engaging News Project shows that commenters actually want journalists and experts to join them in the comment section. About three-quarters of commenters said they wanted journalists to clarify factual questions and experts to respond to comments, and just over half of commenters said they wanted journalists to actively participate in the comments. And about one-third of commenters said they would like journalists to direct the conversation in the comment section.

The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Sign Up

+ Noted: Philadelphia Magazine announces layoffs and shuts down the popular Eagles section of its website (Philly.com); Capital New York co-founders Josh Benson and Tom McGeveran are leaving Politico and Politico’s statewide operations will be consolidated in its Rosslyn headquarters (Poynter); The Wall Street Journal settles a libel lawsuit brought by Sheldon Adelson, owner of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, after a 2012 article called him “foul-mouthed” (Wall Street Journal); First Draft News launches a new Chrome extension called NewsCheck, which allows users to work through a verification checklist and lets other users see how you authenticated an image or video (First Draft News)

API UPDATE

The week in fact-checking

As part of our fact-checking journalism project, Jane Elizabeth and Poynter’s Alexios Mantzarlis highlight stories worth noting related to truth in politics and on the Internet. This week’s round-up includes what fact-checkers can learn from scientists, the case for citizens being skeptical of “experts,” and examining all of President Obama’s campaign promises.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Why your CMS is your first editor: The CMS determines the format of a story, and the story needs to fit the CMS (David Cohn, Medium)

“Technical features of a CMS dictate editorial. It’s as simple as that,” David Cohn writes. Thinking about the CMS as an editor in terms of social networks: On Twitter, you’re limited to 140 characters of text; on Instagram, the post starts with a picture and text follows as a caption, making two posts on the same thing appear totally differently. “Where you decide to publish, if a choice, should reflect the editorial you want to accomplish,” Cohn writes. “The features you fight for in a CMS reflect your future editorial aspirations.”

OFFSHORE

The BBC is setting up a team to debunk fake news (Guardian)

BBC news chief James Harding told staff on Thursday that the BBC would be “weighing in on the battle over lies, distortions and exaggerations” as it assembles a fact-checking team to debunk deliberately misleading “news” stories. Harding says that the BBC is working with Facebook to “see how we can be most effective.” The “Reality Check” team will be particularly focused on so-called “fake news” online, and their fact-checks won’t just live online — expect to see them distributed through the BBC’s radio and TV channels, too.

+ Meanwhile in the U.S., research shows that Americans’ bias against their opposing political party is so strong that it acts a “partisan prism for the facts,” which ultimately fuels the rise of fake news (New York Times); Storyful is using bots to automatically tell users whether the videos they’re watching have been vetted by journalists (Bloomberg)

OFFBEAT

Are those ads that learn your personal preferences through your browsing history also discriminatory? (Nieman Lab)

Spend a lot of time researching one topic online — such as Roth IRAs — and pretty soon you’ll start seeing a lot of ads related to that subject. Those ads can be a little creepy, Shan Wang writes, but are they also discriminatory? Floodwatch, a new project from the Office for Creative Research, is trying to collect enough data from users for researchers to answer that question. Office for Creative Research co-founder Jer Thorp explains: “The end goal of this project, if it goes really well, is to get ammunition for policy change around what web advertisers can and can’t do. In a fantasy world where 10,000 or even 50,000 people are using Floodwatch, we’d have a base of evidence that can be used to demonstrate the practices that are happening, and that can reinforce a real drive towards change. There’s been some great work that’s come out of the FCC about this, but there’s not a lot of data, and where there is data, it tends to be a small subset.”

UP FOR DEBATE

‘The best way to cover President Trump? Stay out of the White House’ (Poynter)

News organizations are pouring unprecedented resources into covering the Trump White House, Ben Mullin writes, assigning more reporters to cover the White House than ever before. But as American University professor W. Joseph Campbell explains, history shows that the best reporting on the White House typically comes from outside of the press corps: “Given the tightly regulated nature of the White House press corps, it’s probably a safe bet the most adversarial, or most embarrassing, stories about the next administration won’t come from reporters assigned to cover the White House. The grinding, over-rated, and even less-than-glamorous nature of the White House assignment has been well-chronicled, notably by members of the White House press corps themselves.”

+ “[It’s like] covering a horse race from inside a horse. Better to come in and out as an investigative reporter, a congressional hack, or tackle a special policy area,” Glenn Thrush said of the White House press corps in 2014 (Politico Magazine)

+ Trump will continue to berate the media, Jim Rutenberg writes, and news organizations need to come up with a new strategy to cover him (New York Times); When other journalists failed to come to Jim Acosta’s defense in Trump’s press conference this week, Pete Vernon says they missed an opportunity to push back against Trump’s singling out news organizations (CJR); BuzzFeed has sold $25,000 in “failing pile of garbage” merchandise, the proceeds from which it will donate to the Committee to Protect Journalists (Business Insider)

SHAREABLE

Video isn’t as popular with audiences as it is with advertisers, a new report from Parse.ly says (Poynter)

Video is viewed as an essential for media organizations now, but according to a new report from Parse.ly, audiences don’t like video as much as advertisers like video. In its 2016 Authority Report, Parse.ly says that on average, audiences spent less time engaging with video than they did with short, medium and lengthy text posts. Readers spent two times longer looking at long-form posts than they did the average post, while they spent two-thirds less time looking at videos.

+ Short-form video viewing numbers on Facebook are falling for some publishers: Six months ago, a well-performing video from The Sun would receive 250,000 views; now, few videos get over 100,000 (Digiday)

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ A message to American media from a Russian journalist: Prepare for the “era of bullshit,” don’t expect camaraderie from fellow reporters, expect Trump to be thrown a lot of “softball” questions, and prepare for the feeling that you’re always losing (Alexey Kovalev, Medium)

+ The emotional toll that reporting on Trump is taking on journalists: “What changed in November wasn’t just the way in which vitriolic comments on Twitter and elsewhere got even more personal and menacing. It’s that there’s also, now, a sense of hopelessness that’s crept into my emotional core, and that of many of the sources that I talk to over the course of my reporting,” climate change reporter Andrew Freedman writes (Mashable)

+ “Is drawing a line between fact and fiction, by flagging such content [fake news], any different in essence from a newspaper labeling stories that are news, analysis, and opinion? Facebook is a private company and, much like most TV networks and newspaper publishers whose editors and publishers filter out content they consider objectionable or inaccurate, it has every right to treat such content differently” (Fast Company); To destroy the business models that fuel “fake news,” the advertising system that supports it needs to be dismantled (New York Times)

+ The problem with how most Americans approach “diversity”: “Tokenism is, above all, a form of misdirection. It’s the smiling Muslim kid on the school brochure, the black editorial assistant in the all-white newsroom, the telegenic woman serving as a campaign spokeswoman. … At tokenism’s cheapest and laziest, a mascot isn’t even necessary,” Greg Howard writes (New York Times)