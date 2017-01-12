Need to Know: Jan. 12, 2017

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: In recent weeks, Facebook has taken several important steps to forging closer relationships with publishers on the platform, including hiring Campbell Brown as its head of news partnerships (Slate) and creating a new program in partnership with Poynter’s International Fact-Checking Network to identify fake news on the platform (Facebook Newsroom)

But did you know: Facebook announces the Facebook Journalism Project, its latest attempt to work more closely with publishers (New York Times)

Facebook seems to be starting to own up to its responsibility as “one of the world’s largest distributors of information,” most recently by announcing the Facebook Journalism Project. Facebook says the project will help the company create deeper connections to publishers by collaborating on tools and features before they’re released and developing training and tools to teach journalists how to better use Facebook in their work. The project is expected to begin in the coming weeks, and media organizations including Vox Media and The Washington Post have already signed on as partners.

+ Poynter will work with Facebook to develop a training certificate program for journalists as part of the project (PR Newswire)

+ “This is a commitment to … looking at ways to inform people better,” says Facebook’s director of product Fidji Simo (Wall Street Journal)

+ Noted: FCC approves Nexstar’s acquisition of Media General for $4.6 billion (Deadline Hollywood); Condé Nast’s long-awaited restructuring is expected to be in place by next week (New York Post); McClatchy agrees to sell and lease back its properties owned by The Sacramento Bee and The State Media Company in Columbia, S.C. (McClatchy); American Media Inc. is reportedly considering purchasing Time Inc. (New York Post); CBS is closing Newspath offices in New York, Dallas, Chicago and Charlotte next month (TVNewser); The Center for Investigative Reporting is launching Glassbreaker Films, an initiative to support women in documentary filmmaking (Variety)

API UPDATE

Guidance on philanthropic funding of media and news

In October 2016, API gathered 18 funders, nonprofit media executives and scholars to have a discussion about the ethics of funding nonprofit news and to create a rough draft of guiding principles for nonprofit news organizations and funders. What we’re releasing today are the ideas that surfaced from the process, intended to be a guide to both help funders and grantees arrive a clear understanding of their respective roles; and to protect the independence, integrity and impact of this work.

TRY THIS AT HOME

The design challenges of email newsletters: Newsletters look different depending on your email provider, but simpler is often better (Digiday)

Publishers are increasingly looking to newsletters as a standalone product or a crucial element of a new brand, which Lucia Moses writes makes the newsletter’s design even more important. But email newsletters come with some significant challenges in terms of design that don’t exist on the web. Those challenges primarily exist because there’s so many email providers — a publisher can design a website for a few different browsers, but there’s too many email providers to design for all of them. The solution? Simpler is often better, Moses writes.

+ More on email newsletters: Before launching a newsletter, think about why you want to create a newsletter and what the goals of the newsletter will be (Reynolds Journalism Institute)

OFFSHORE

Facebook’s European media chief: Fighting fake news is like playing ‘a game of whack-a-mole’ (Digiday)

Talking to Digiday about the work Facebook is doing to fight fake news, director of media partnerships for EMEA Patrick Walker says, “A lot of the work we’re doing is listening, collaborating and trying to figure it out. It’s not an easy problem to solve. It’s a game of whack-a-mole.” That work includes meeting with media organizations in seven cities across Europe in the last two months. And while Walker says Facebook takes its role in combatting the spread of fake news seriously, he says collaboration across the industry is what’s really needed: “You can’t put the genie back in the bottle in terms of the technology, but you can do things to address it, and we are doing a lot of those things,” Walker said.

OFFBEAT

How to use outside experts as mentors to your team (Harvard Business Review)

Business frequently depend on freelancers and consultants for projects — but rarely are those consultants used as mentors to the organization’s full-time staff, Jon Younger writes. Younger argues that by using outside experts as mentors to your full-time staff, your organization can find new opportunities you wouldn’t have thought of and make connections with people you wouldn’t have met otherwise. Among Younger’s advice for these kind of relationships: Make time for both working with the expert and learning from them, have conversations about interesting people they work with or innovative projects they know about, and have the expert provide your team with developmental feedback.

UP FOR DEBATE

By publishing the Trump dossier, BuzzFeed added to the abundance of misleading information online and to readers’ confusion (Nieman Reports)

“Even telling your readers that a potentially damaging but unverified report about the incoming president exists raises ethical concerns and has to be done with extreme care, if at all. To publish the actual report is a violation of every basic standard imaginable,” Isaac Bailey argues. “Readers have access to so much information in the Internet age they are on the verge of being overwhelmed, particularly considering that so much of it is misleading or just made up. It’s getting harder for everyone to weed through truth and fiction. Journalists are supposed to help readers navigate this increasingly treacherous path. Instead, BuzzFeed added to the confusion.”

+ “[BuzzFeed editor Ben] Smith was clear with readers that the information he was publishing couldn’t be verified and, indeed, there was no reason to believe that much of it was true. What I fault him for was plunging down a slippery ethical slope from which there is no return,” Margaret Sullivan writes (Washington Post); David A. Graham argues that the “Pizzagate” shooter shows the danger of publishing unverified claims, with a crucial difference: “The Pizzagate story seems to have spread through a network of malicious purveyors of misinformation in the ‘fake news’ universe. … Publishing the Trump dossier, by contrast, wasn’t an attempt to mislead; instead, it was a decision to sidestep that question altogether. But the danger is demonstrated with Trump’s ‘FAKE NEWS’ rebuttal. When serious and conscientious outlets publish information for whose veracity they cannot vouch, they make it easy for critics of the press to brand all reporting with which they disagree as simply ‘fake news.’” (The Atlantic)

+ The opposite viewpoint: “Here is a document that ‘elected officials, intelligence agents, and journalists’ have been circulating among themselves in secret ‘for weeks’ is not merely a permissible news story. … Publishing that document, if you have gotten your hands on it, is the most basic and essential act of reporting. The mandate to publish that document is not a matter of journalistic ethics, but the entire reason to have a free press. If the reason not to publish it is fealty to some code of ethics, then that code of ethics serves only to uphold reporters as a privileged class of information brokers,” Albert Burneko writes (The Concourse)

+ Trump held his first press conference in seven months on Wednesday: The room was filled with Trump staffers cheering as Trump “blasted members of the media as purveyors of ‘fake news’” (Politico) as Trump called BuzzFeed “failing pile of garbage” and refused to take a question from CNN’s Jim Acosta, saying, “You are fake news” (Variety); Acosta says he was told by incoming press secretary Sean Spicer that he could be removed from future press conferences if he challenges Trump again (Mediaite)

SHAREABLE

WSJ reporter John Carney on his move to Breitbart: Breitbart’s understood Trump’s rise more than most news organizations (CJR)

In a Q&A with Columbia Journalism Review ahead of his move to Breitbart, Wall Street Journal reporter John Carney says he believes Breitbart’s reputation as “a breeding ground for racist, sexist and xenophobic views” isn’t justified: “I think it is a site that cares about a very broad swath of Americans. It’s a center-right, populist website, and I’m not going to be doing politics explicitly, but I also don’t think that that reputation is deserved. Very few people really got the rise of Trump as right as [Breitbart] did, and I think they deserve a lot of credit for being ahead of the curve on that. We’re going to use that as our model. Perhaps a lot of the reason some of us in mainstream media have been behind the curve is because we bought into too many of the orthodoxies.”

+ The Washington Post is creating a new email newsletter that will highlight its best comments from readers (Washington Post)