Need to Know: Jan. 10, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Former NBC News correspondent and CNN host Campbell Brown was hired by Facebook as its head of news partnerships (New York Times)

But did you know: As she tries to work with news organizations on Facebook’s behalf, Campbell Brown may face challenges of credibility (Poynter)

Campbell Brown has been tapped by Facebook to lead its news partnerships teams, a job that seems to be designed to manage Facebook’s relationships with editorial companies. But as James Warren explains, Brown may face credibility challenges as she tries to manage those relationships with news organizations. In 2014, Brown co-founded The 74, a digital news organization focused on promoting a specific education agenda “under the banner of nonpartisan and unbiased journalism.” And in 2015, Brown held a Republican presidential primary debate sponsored by The 74 and the American Federation for Children, “akin to Exxon or the National Resources Defense Council acting as sole sponsor of a debate on the environment,” Warren writes.

+ By choosing someone with a background in TV news to lead its news partnerships team, Facebook emphasizes that it sees its future in video (Slate)

TRY THIS AT HOME

A checklist before livestreaming: Have a plan for what you’re going to be streaming and get permissions for songs and images you might include (Muck Rack)

When livestreaming on Facebook or Instagram, you don’t have to be a videographer to tell a great story, Victoria Reitano writes. Reitano outlines a few basic ideas to keep in mind before going live, including: Have a plan for what your content will be, set up your shot (and your equipment) before you start streaming, and make sure you have permissions for any songs, video clips or images you’re using.

OFFSHORE

Trinity Mirror says it’s in early talks to acquire a minority stake in Northern and Shell, publisher of Daily Express (PressGazette)

In early 2015, Trinity Mirror was in talks to acquire some of Northern and Shell’s titles, but a deal never came to fruition; instead, Trinity Mirror acquired regional publisher Local World. Nearly two years later, Trinity Mirror says it’s again in early discussions with Northern and Shell, this time to acquire a minority stake in the company. That deal, The Guardian reports, could come in the form of a merger. Northern and Shell is the publisher of Daily Express, Star magazine and OK! magazine.

OFFBEAT

Questions to get everyone in your company thinking about the future: Are we challenging what we think is working fine, and what’s our process for assessing the future? (Fast Company)

Futurists “simply try and make some sense of what’s coming — not hard and fast predictions, just possibilities,” Faisal Hoque writes, and most companies can do a better job of thinking about what changes might be in store for them. Hoque provides four questions that can get people in your organization to start thinking about the future of your company. Those questions: What’s our process for assessing the future? How are we consuming news about our industry? Are we constantly testing what we think is working fine? How are we managing information?

UP FOR DEBATE

Instead of debating what to call ‘fake news,’ we need to be focusing on fighting bad journalism in ‘mainstream’ outlets (CJR)

“While the press should indeed label this specific brand of digital smut more clearly, the overall debate takes place on inherently unfavorable ground,” David Uberti writes. “There are too many actors playing unfairly, too many moles to whack. And the sheer amount of energy directed in recent months toward this supposedly new scourge would be better turned inward. Left out of most critiques of fake news is mainstream outlets’ own role in misinforming the public, and how we should compare the end effects of well-intentioned journalistic misfires to legitimate hoaxes produced to affect politics or make a few bucks off of programmatic digital ads.”

+ Is there an opportunity for a reputable third-party media reviewer to elevate quality journalism? Joshua Lasky says yes, imaging an organization that continuously evaluates media organizations to “identify the news organizations that are truly worthy of the term ‘journalism’” (Digital Trends Index)

SHAREABLE

After Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech, the Committee to Protect Journalists saw a spike in donations (Poynter)

In her speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, Meryl Streep made an unexpected plug for the Committee to Protect Journalists — and that’s led to a spike in donations for the organization. As of Monday afternoon, CPJ had received about 1,000 donations totaling more than $80,000. A normal Sunday night brings in a handful of donations, CPJ advocacy director Courtney Radsch says. And most of the donations that are coming in are fairly modest, Radsch says: “Most of them were small, individual donations coming from people who appear to have been inspired by her speech.”