Need to Know: Feb. 9, 2017

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: The New York Times set the goal of doubling its digital revenue by 2020, and it’s identified building up its subscriber base as a key part of achieving that goal

But did you know: To attract more subscribers, The New York Times is offering a free Spotify Premium subscription with a one-year digital subscription (Bloomberg)

The New York Times announced a new subscription deal yesterday, partnering with Spotify to offer free access to Spotify’s premium service with the purchase of a one-year digital subscription. Spotify Premium costs about $120/year. Expect to see the joint subscription offer promoted on both NYT and Spotify’s platform, and the companies also said they’ll be working together on digital advertising. “If you think about the places where people spend their time in media, they spend a lot on music and a lot on news. So it made for a very positive association,” says NYT’s chief revenue officer Meredith Kopit Levien.

+ Noted: WSJ editor Gerry Baker will host a town hall for staff next week to address the paper’s reporting on the Trump administration (Politico Media); Condé Nast buys social data and marketing platform Citizennet, a deal that’s expected to enrich its audience targeting and data capabilities (WWD) and Condé Nast may be considering an acquisition of The Hollywood Reporter (CNN Media); Sean Spicer made repeated, vague references to an Islamic terrorist attack in Atlanta that didn’t happen (Daily Beast) and a new poll of voters says the Trump administration is seen as more truthful than the news media (The Hill); The Washington Post is creating a new branded ad format called Post Cards, which breaks a campaign down into multimedia elements (such as slideshows, galleries or text) and presents it to users based on their consumption habits on the site (Digiday)

TRY THIS AT HOME

Strategies for building trust with your readers on social: Show the reader what your organization can do for them and give them something specific to react to (Reynolds Journalism Institute)

Trusting News, new research from the Reynolds Journalism Institute at the University of Missouri, analyzes news outlets’ efforts to build trust with their readers on social media and offers suggestions of successful strategies. Some themes that emerged from the research: The most successful posts were framed around what the organization can do for the reader, were about topics people were already inclined to interact with, and gave the reader something specific to react to.

+ More lessons from the research: Ideas that didn’t work include posts that asked the user to react to a very general topic, posts that centered engagement around a topic that people don’t talk about publicly, and posts that came into the news event late (Nieman Lab)

OFFSHORE

The president of Italy’s Chamber of Deputies is launching a campaign against ‘fake news’ (BuzzFeed)

Laura Boldrini, president of Italy’s Chamber of Deputies, says an increase of ‘fake news’ risks “short-circuiting democracies.” This week, Boldrini is launching a campaign to raise awareness about misinformation and its consequences. “Fake news has always existed, but online its impact is potentially boundless,” Boldrini says. “The most worrying aspect is that fake news, whether it’s driven by profit or as political propaganda, is all too often an antechamber to hate. It is the combination between fake news that targets adversaries, and the hate this enables, that risk short-circuiting our democracies. It not only pollutes the debate, but it may distort how consensus is built.”

OFFBEAT

Common mistakes in motivating employees: Evaluations are biased and managers fail to provide useful feedback (Harvard Business Review)

Few subjects in management have as much scientific research behind them as motivating employees, Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic and Lewis Garrad write, but managers still tend to fall back on instincts when it comes to motivation. Chamorro-Premuzic and Garrad say there’s several common reasons motivation practices fail: They take a simplistic approach to goal setting, evaluate employees in biased ways, and fail to give employees useful feedback. “If you want to motivate employees, stop following your instincts and adopt a data-driven approach,” Chamorro-Premuzic and Garrad write. “In other words, approach motivation as a science rather than as an art, not least because very few individuals, including managers, are naturally good at motivating people. This process starts by acknowledging the flaws of common motivational practices and challenging their underlying myths with actual evidence.”

UP FOR DEBATE

David Farenthold’s advice for reporting on Trump’s tweets: Become subject matter experts (Shorenstein Center)

Speaking at Harvard University’s Shorenstein Center, Washington Post political reporter David Farenthold offered his advice for journalists trying to cover President Trump’s tweets. “We confront an administration where Trump can tweet anything about anything at any time, and often what he says is wrong,” Farenthold said. “I think the way to react to that is for reporters to become subject matter experts, so that we don’t have a situation where Trump says ‘three million people voted illegally,’ and then the first version of that story that goes on our website is written by a generalist who says ‘the president said three million people voted illegally.’ You need to have somebody who knows the subject enough that that first cut on your website is ‘the president said three million people voted illegally — that’s wrong.’ The reporter comes to it with enough subject matter expertise to put it in context and say it’s incorrect if it’s incorrect.”

+ More insights on covering Trump’s tweets from Melody Kramer: Use a template for writing about his tweets, including information such as what the president said, what it was in response to, and a fact-check of the claim (Poynter)

SHAREABLE

Wikipedia editors vote to ban Daily Mail as a source, citing a ‘reputation for poor fact checking and sensationalism’ (Guardian)

In an unusual move, Wikipedia editors voted to ban the use of Daily Mail as a source for its articles “in all but exceptional circumstances,” deeming the website “generally unreliable.” Wikipedia rarely puts blanket bans on news sources. The Guardian reports that it still allows links to sources such as Fox News and Kremlin-backed Russia Today, both of which have raised concerns among editors. The editors said the ban was “centred on the Daily Mail’s reputation for poor fact checking, sensationalism and flat-out fabrication,” while the Wikimedia Foundation (which runs Wikipedia but does not control the editing process) said the editors had come to a consensus that the site is “generally unreliable and its use as a reference is to be generally prohibited, especially when other more reliable sources exist.”