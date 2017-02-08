Need to Know: Feb. 8, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: PolitiFact launched a new membership program called the “Truth Squad,” offering members the opportunity to listen in on staff as they fact-check claims, access to a closed Facebook group, and “virtual coffees” with the PolitiFact staff (PolitiFact)

But did you know: 20 days after it launched its membership program, PolitiFact had raised more than $105,000 (Poynter)

Just 20 days after it launched its new membership program, PolitiFact had raised more money than it had hoped to in all of 2017. As of Monday, PolitiFact had raised $105,000, with 611 people pledging at least $50, the minimum amount needed to qualify for the lowest tier of membership in the “Truth Squad.” Executive director Aaron Sharockman says: “What I’m really excited about is that we’ll have the ability to have a steady way for us to fund our work in a way that ensures we remain independent, nonpartisan and objective. And also in a way that won’t yo-yo with the elections.”

The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Sign Up

+ Noted: White House official and former Breitbart editor Sebastian Gorka says the Trump administration will keep using the term “fake news” until news organizations understand their “monumental desire” to attack Trump is wrong (CNN); Twitter announces three new ways it’s dealing with abuse: It’s adding a “safe search” that lets users avoid hateful or abusive tweets, identifying people who have been permanently suspended and blocking them from creating new accounts, and collapsing potentially abusive or low-quality tweets (Twitter); A new report from the Knight Foundation shows that high school students today show more support for the First Amendment than they have at any time since the survey began more than 10 years ago (Knight Foundation); News publisher Attn is crowdsourcing its livestreams and letting its readers provide livestreams from places where Attn doesn’t have reporters (Digiday)

API UPDATE

API’s Jane Elizabeth is selected as a 2017 Knight Visiting Nieman Fellow (Nieman Foundation)

Jane Elizabeth, senior manager of the accountability journalism program at API, will study the characteristics of newsroom social media teams. She will examine how they might evolve to become an integral part of accountability journalism by focusing their efforts on battling misinformation on social platforms and helping newsrooms to become a more valued source of reliable information.

+ If you’d like more information on the project, or if you’re part of a newsroom social media team and would like to take part in the study, please contact jane.elizabeth@pressinstitute.org

TRY THIS AT HOME

Tips from Facebook for local news organizations (Facebook Media)

Facebook is launching a new series for local news organizations, highlighting good examples of local publishers building strong ties with their communities on Facebook. In the first installation, Facebook takes a look at coverage of the Presidential inauguration and surrounding protests and marches. Some things Facebook found to be successful: WBFF Fox 45 in Maryland told the unusual story of a third-generation farmer in their community who drove his John Deere tractor to D.C. for the inauguration, The Denver Post livestreamed the crowd from the Women’s March in Denver, and WUSA9 in D.C. did a “Humans of New York”-style series of features on people at the inauguration and march.

+ A metric that journalists can steal from content marketers: Measure how many “conversions” a story leads to, whether that’s in the form of a new subscription or a donation to your site (MediaShift)

OFFSHORE

Facebook and Google are making efforts to fight ‘fake news’ in France, but the publishers that partner with them say it’s straining their resources (Digiday)

While French publishers have welcomed Facebook and Google’s efforts to combat “fake news” in the country, the publishers who work with them say it’s turning out to be a burden on their already thinly stretched newsrooms. Facebook announced it will partner with eight media companies in France to fact-check and filter stories that have been flagged by users as potentially misleading, while First Draft News and Google News Lab are bringing 16 publishers together for a partnership called Cross Check. These efforts are appreciated, but Liberation head of digital Xavier Grangier says, “I’m not sure this is enough. Journalists have the feeling they are working for Facebook and Google for free.”

OFFBEAT

New research from Stanford and Cornell shows that anyone can behave like an Internet troll, under the right circumstances (Stanford News)

We tend to assume that there’s something different about Internet trolls that lets us dismiss their behavior, Taylor Kubota writes. But new research from Stanford University and Cornell University shows that placed under the right circumstances, anyone can act like a troll. Researchers investigated whether trolling is an innate characteristic through a combination of experimentation, data analysis and machine learning. They then honed in on a few factors that make it more likely for someone to troll, including the tone of the posts preceding theirs’. The researchers suggest a few ways to improve online discussion spaces: They recommend a “cooling-off” period for commenters who had posts flagged, a system that automatically alerts moderators to posts that are likely to be inflammatory, and “shadow banning,” a practice that hides troll posts without notifying the poster.

UP FOR DEBATE

‘Retreating back to print newspapers isn’t just a bad idea; it’s institutional suicide’ (Aron Pilhofer, Medium)

Criticizing research out of Ludwig Maximilians University in Munich that shows readers in the U.K. spend more time with print newspapers than with the same newspapers’ digital properties, Aron Pilhofer says journalists would be misguided if they took the research as proof that we should “retreat to print.” Pilhofer argues: “If anything, the problem is a lack of investment and innovation on the digital side of the shop, that most newsrooms (even The [New York] Times’) are still dominated by print. The industry continues to pat itself on the back for small, incremental steps toward digital transformation when we need something far more radical. … Now is the time to double, triple, quadruple down on digital, not retreat from it. To paraphrase [Clay] Shirky, we have to stop conflating ‘saving journalism’ with ‘saving newspapers.’ They are not the same thing. Nostalgia and wishful thinking are powerful forces, but a lousy business model.”

+ Jack Shafer’s column on the research argues, “Everybody accepts that newspapers have been bleeding circulation for the past decade, but the continued devotion of the readers to print even though they charge high prices compared to free or at least cheap websites remains an under-told story” (Politico Magazine)

SHAREABLE

Selling pricey digital subscriptions requires a different approach to sales (Digiday)

Publishers including Axios and The Information are betting that they can charge as much as $10,000 for subscriptions, choosing the high-price subscription model over digital ad revenue. But, as Lucia Moses writes, selling high-cost subscriptions requires a different sales strategy than news organizations have typically used. The sales process is longer, sometimes six months or more. And Politico Pro’s VP of business development and strategy Bobby Moran says his team learned soon after Politico Pro launched in 2010 that in-person meetings were far more successful for the subscriptions (which start at $5,000): The in-person meetings were more efficient and let the sales team talk to multiple prospects at once, but they also led to higher conversion rates and more money spent.