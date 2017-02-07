Need to Know: Feb. 7, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Smaller publishers worry they’ve ceded too much control to Google’s Accelerated Mobile Pages project, with one concern being that readers don’t see the publisher’s URL on AMP pages

But did you know: Google is making it easier for readers to see publishers’ URLs from AMP pages (Search Engine Land)

Google is correcting one of smaller publishers’ concerns about Accelerated Mobile Pages: With the introduction of a new anchor button, readers can now more easily find the publisher’s real URL, rather than the google.com hosted AMP page. While the URL field will continue to show the Google URL, holding down on the anchor button reveals the publisher’s URL, making it easier for readers’ to share the publisher’s direct link. But as Danny Sullivan writes: “Whether this is enough to please some publishers will remain to be seen. It depends largely on users recognizing what the new anchor button is intended for. Those who keep copying and pasting from the address bar will continue to get Google URLs.”

+ Noted: The White House released a list of terror attacks it says “have not received the media attention they deserved” (The Hill), with President Trump speculating that “the media” is covering up terrorist attacks (Washington Post); Sean Spicer says NYT owes Trump an apology for its story on Trump’s early days in office, saying the story “was so riddled with inaccuracies and lies” (The Hill); Next month, the FBI will implement a new policy and only accept FOIA requests through fax and standard mail, eliminating the option to submit FOIA requests via email (Daily Dot); The Huffington Post’s new editor Lydia Polgreen says she wants the site to “become a voice for people who feel that the fundamental political and economic power arrangements are unfair,” a group she says includes “a lot of people who voted for Donald Trump” (CNN Media); Time Inc. launches a new video-based brand on personal finance called Coinage (Digiday); Vox Media names Trei Brundrett, architect of its Chorus publishing platform, as its first COO as the company focuses on video and native ads (Bloomberg)

TRY THIS AT HOME

3 ways to show how the politics of information works online (London School of Economics)

Liliana Bounegru says data journalists and digital researchers can map these systems to better help people understand how the politics of information (and misinformation) work online. Bounegru offers three examples of how these systems can be mapped, including mapping “fake news” sites through linking patterns and tracking signatures, mapping how the “alt-right” organizes itself online and the infrastructures it uses, and mapping filter bubbles beyond Facebook.

+ More on fighting back against misinformation online: Jesse Walker says the history of conspiracy theories in America offers lessons for how we can fight back against “fake news” today (Nieman Lab); Librarians in Seattle are teaching students to better evaluate the information they see online with a class for fifth graders and eighth graders on a mix of technology skills and information literacy skills (Seattle Times); Marketing firm Ezanga found that people born after the mid-1990s tend to be less skeptical of the news they see online, while Pew Research Center found that 1 in 4 Americans have shared fake news (Digiday)

OFFSHORE

Axel Springer is planning to expand its Upday mobile news service across western Europe (Financial Times)

Axel Springer has plans to expand its Upday mobile app from four countries to 16 countries in 2017, the Financial Times reports. Upday is a news aggregator that uses editors as well as algorithms to to choose news stories, and is currently available in Germany, Poland, the U.K. and France. Now, Axel Springer is planning to expand the app across western Europe. The company will launch editorial hubs in Milan, Madrid, Amsterdam and Stockholm, as well as double its editorial team from 25 to 50.

OFFBEAT

Manage your projects for outcomes, not outputs (Harvard Business Review)

Too often, we assume that a project is done when we ship a product or launch a service, Jeff Gothelf and Josh Seiden write. But instead on focusing on the “output” of the project, we need to focus on the “outcome,” Gothelf and Seiden argue. Gothelf and Seiden explain that if you’re creating a website to help you sell more products online, the “output” would be actually launching that website, but the “outcome” would be meeting your goal of selling more products online. “If the outcome — selling more products — hasn’t been achieved, then we have not been successful,” Gothelf and Seiden write.

UP FOR DEBATE

Re-thinking the parachute model: More news organizations want their reporters based outside of D.C. and NYC (CJR)

More centralized national news organizations are looking for reporters who are based outside of D.C. and NYC, Jean Friedman-Rudovsky writes. For example, as the NYT is hiring for new positions in its domestic bureaus, national editor Marc Lacey says, “I’m actually saying I prefer that you not move to Manhattan and come into this building every day. I’d rather have you living somewhere else.” Lacey explains that he prefers to have “as many people as make sense” in other parts of the country, bringing in new perspectives and “listening to, talking to, and having dinner with non-New Yorkers.”

+ People are appearing more willing to pay for quality news, but Frederic Filloux asks, can news organizations take advantage of that? “This applies to genuine value-added/original news produced by newsrooms, not to ersatz, largely recycled, superficial commodity information. Big difference. The former is inherently expensive and difficult to streamline. The latter is cheap to produce at scale and some players in this category will continue to thrive in distributed content ecosystems, mostly on video,” Filloux writes (Monday Note)

SHAREABLE

The future of the Gawker sites under Univision: Expect to see some collaboration between sites and a big push into TV (Nieman Lab)

In a Q&A with Nieman Lab, CEO of the newly renamed Gizmodo Media Group Raju Narisetti explains what we can expect to see for the future of the Gawker sites as they’ve come under Univision. As the sites are being brought together with Fusion, Narisetti says we can expect to see some collaboration between sites: “If someone comes to The Root, there’s an ability to say ‘here are some interesting Jezebel stories,’ and vice versa,” he explains. And, Univision has plans to expand these sites into its “digital, non-linear television arm,” Narisetti says: “If we don’t leverage the very strong parent company, then we’re doing a disservice. Think of it this way. The BuzzFeeds, the Voxes, Vices of the world — they’re all trying to get into television by partnering with NBC and others. We have the advantage now of just having a strong TV company from the beginning.”