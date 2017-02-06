Need to Know: Feb. 6, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Challenges continue to grow for local newspapers, with research showing that local news receives as little as 15 percent of all online news attention

But did you know: A case study in what happens when a mid-sized city loses its last daily newspaper: Other news organizations have cropped up to take over, but residents still say there’s a hole in their local news (Nieman Lab)

Guelph, Ontario, can serve as a case study for what happens when a mid-sized city loses its last daily newspaper: A year ago, Guelph Mercury shut down, leaving a void that hasn’t yet been filled. “Like most local papers, the Mercury provided near-daily coverage of local government, doing its share of watchdog work,” Ricardo Bilton writes, a function that hasn’t yet been picked up by other organizations. Some efforts have been started to try to take over what the Mercury left behind.

+ Noted: A Russian tech executive is suing BuzzFeed and its editor Ben Smith for including his name in Trump dossier, calling it “perhaps one of the most reckless and irresponsible moments in modern ‘journalism’” (CNN Media); Medium is planning to launch a subscription product this quarter as a way to develop a revenue stream outside of advertisements (TechCrunch); With a $200,000 grant from the Knight Foundation, LION plans to hire a full-time executive director and offer more training and networking opportunities to local publishers (Street Fight); Just a year after it raised $25 million in funding, digital media startup Odyssey is laying off a third of its staff (Business Insider)

TRY THIS AT HOME

Ways to cover the Trump story in your community without just covering Trump (Poynter)

“For news organizations that wrestle with what coverage their community is most likely to consume, [Trump] is one of those rare moments when the mystery is solved,” Butch Ward writes. “But if the start of the new president’s administration is any indicator of what’s to come, your newsroom will need to pace itself. You need a plan that produces good stories now and even better ones in the months ahead.” Ward writes that newsrooms need to develop a strategy that focuses on coverage only they can provide, anticipates a steady flow of news for months to come, and thoughtfully applies resources to carrying out their plan. What does covering the impact of a Trump presidency in your community look like? That might mean analyzing how his policies will affect your local schools, or telling the stories of people who will benefit or be hurt by his policies.

OFFSHORE

French newsrooms are partnering with Facebook and Google to fight fake news in the French presidential election (First Draft News)

First Draft News is bringing news organizations and tech companies together to “help the public make sense of what and who to trust in their social media feeds, web searches and general online news consumption” in a new partnership called CrossCheck. With the French presidential election as its primary focus, the news organizations and tech companies will work together to debunk rumors and false claims, verify content that’s circulating on social media, and ensure that stories around these claims are accurately reported. News organizations that are part of CrossCheck include Agence France-Presse, Le Monde and Storyful.

+ Facebook’s investors have asked the company to issue a report on the impact that “fake news” is having on the company and society (Politico); We can’t talk about “fake news” if we can’t agree on what it means, Brian Stelter says: “It’s been exploited, it’s been misused by people to mean, ‘Oh, anything I don’t like, anything I disagree with is fake news.’ … We shouldn’t be using the term ‘fake news’ so much anymore. We should let that one go and use more specific language” (Recode)

OFFBEAT

In the presidential election, sensational tweets had more staying power than substantive tweets, and the sensational tweets shaped public opinion (Knowledge@Wharton)

To understand Trump’s successful presidential campaign, you have to understand the role that Twitter played, argue Wharton marketing professors Ron Berman and Robert Meyer and doctoral candidates Colman Humphrey and Shiri Melumad. Their research found that substantive tweets had less staying power sensational tweets in the presidential election, which ultimately shaped public opinion. “It seems like Trump is the perfect candidate for the Twitter election since he is so used to generating sensational news and generating controversy, and leaning towards all of the tabloid stuff,” explains Humphrey. Because sensational tweets gain the most ground, tweets on policy, an area where Trump was weak in the debates, were buried, benefiting his sentiment, Humphrey says.

+ Just as Twitter fueled Trump’s campaign, social media is now fueling protests against him, such as the Women’s March on Washington (Poynter)

UP FOR DEBATE

The White House correspondents’ dinner should be canceled as it’s ‘poised to tip over into journalistic self-abasement’ (Washington Post)

“Once merely embarrassing and ridiculous, the annual White House correspondents’ dinner is poised to tip over into journalistic self-abasement,” Margaret Sullivan writes. While the dinner has long been criticized for its optics, Sullivan argues the current White House’s relationship with news organizations underlines why the dinner should be a thing of the past: “For journalists to make nice with an administration that has trashed and blacklisted them conjures the abused wife who sends the cops packing, puts a little extra makeup over her bruises and hopes things will get better soon. I am sure that the correspondents’ association has done many positive things — helped talented young journalists, celebrated great journalism, fostered goodwill among sometime adversaries and funded good causes. I’m just as sure that all of this could be accomplished in ways that don’t debase the craft or give people more reason to believe that coastal journalists are neck-deep in the swamp that citizens want drained.”

+ The Baltimore Sun’s David Zurawik makes a call for a calmer, more centrist media: “Too many in the mainstream press are responding to the big, bold, in-your-face actions of the White House with over-the top rhetoric, historical ignorance, an utter lack of proportion and, in some cases, just plain bias. … I don’t agree with Steve Bannon, Trump’s combative senior adviser, recently telling the press to keep its ‘mouth shut.’ But I do think some in the media need to calm down and do their homework before contextualizing and reporting White House acts in knee-jerk negative ways — sometimes before the acts have even taken place.” (Baltimore Sun)

SHAREABLE

Live streams aren’t excluded from filter bubbles: Here’s what Facebook Live’s filter bubble looks like (BuzzFeed)

Trying to understand how different audiences experience the same news events on Facebook, BuzzFeed News captured two livestreams of the presidential press conference on immigration executive orders, one from Fox News and one from Fusion. Scraping comments and reactions from the streams, BuzzFeed found that 90 percent of the reactions on Fox News’ stream came in the form of “like” or “love,” while 71 percent of the people who reacted to Fusion’s stream reacted with “angry.” “The result is something akin to a live or real-time filter bubble, where a viewer’s perceptions of a live event are colored by the commentary that surrounds it,” explain Lam Vo and Charlie Warzel. The phenomenon is “as old as the cable news chyron and the online comment section, but on Facebook, it’s front and center like never before — at times literally scrawled across the viewer’s video feed. And at a time when concerns over media bias are particularly charged, it’s a potent reminder that there’s no such thing as truly raw video on Facebook.”

+ The New York Times is launching a new program to let subscribers sponsor subscriptions for students in public schools, “particularly in underfunded schools and districts throughout the country” (New York Times Company)