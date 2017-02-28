Need to Know: Feb. 28, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Trump held off-the-record meetings with network executives in November, as well as an on-the-record meeting with the NYT

But did you know: Trump met with ‘regional press affiliates’ in an off-the-record dinner on Monday night (WRTV-TV)

President Trump met with “regional press affiliates,” including reporters from E.W. Scripps Company, in a private off-the-record dinner on Monday night. “The meeting is comparable to the off-the-record lunch Trump will host Tuesday with major network anchors ahead of his first address to Congress,” Scripps TV station WRTV reports. Tuesday’s meeting is a “continuation of a White House custom,” WRTV explains, as presidents have traditionally met with news anchors prior to their first State of the Union.

+ A Wall Street Journal / NBC News survey found that just over half say they believe media organizations are being “too critical” of Trump’s administration (Wall Street Journal), a finding that Mathew Ingram argues could suggest that coverage of Trump’s administration could be backfiring as the administration attacks news organizations (Fortune); George W. Bush tells Matt Lauer, “I consider the media to be indispensable to democracy. That we need the media to hold people like me to account … It’s important for the media to call to account people who abuse their power, whether it be here or elsewhere” (Politico)

+ Jill Geisler’s tips for news managers on covering Trump: Know the right style of leadership to use for the situation, clearly define your managers’ roles and responsibilities, and expect your habits to be adopted by those you manage (CJR)

The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Sign Up

+ Noted: After breaking the Panama Papers in 2016, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists is going independent and breaking off from the Center for Public Integrity “in a move intended to give [the] team more room for financial growth” (Poynter); The Institute for Nonprofit News is launching the INN Emerging Leaders Council, “a new program to support leadership and skills development for future leaders of nonprofit news organizations” (INN); After receiving a grant from the Knight Foundation to expand its training and mentorship programs, Local Independent Online News Publishers names Matt DeRienzo as its first full-time executive director (LION Publishers); Axios will launch a fifth vertical with an emphasis on energy (Digiday); Mozilla acquires Pocket, its first acquisition as it tries to “gain a foothold on mobile devices” (The Verge)

TRY THIS AT HOME

Ideas for moving ‘beyond the article’ (Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism)

In a new report for the Reuters Institute, Kevin Anderson examines how news organizations are moving “beyond the article” and adopting new story forms and methods of distribution. Some of the key findings from the report: All of the cases Anderson studied involved using distributed methods to spread stories via social media or messaging apps; targeted engagement is just as important as chasing scale; and having limited resources does not have to be a hindrance to innovating new story forms.

+ Earlier: Our report on the best ways to build sustainable distributed content and platform strategies and how to break away from articles and invent new story forms

OFFSHORE

Norway’s Amedia developed a common log-in system to use across its titles that encourages subscribers to build habits (Journalism.co.uk)

Amedia, Norway’s largest media company, has developed a common log-in system to use across its 62 titles — and that system is encouraging subscribers build digital habits. The system is part of a three-step plan for Amedia: The first stage is converting print subscribers to digital subscribers, the second stage is encouraging non-subscribers to register for a log-in, and the third stage is moving registered users up the value chain (getting non-registered users to sign in and getting logged-in users to become subscribers). “We had a subscription economy that was nose diving fast at about 10 to 15 percent, so the plan was to get these customers to build digital habits, hoping that this strategy would lead to growth and new audiences,” says Amedia’s executive vice president for digital Pal Nedregotten. “The online log-in system was designed to give paying subscribers a reason to still be a subscriber, and create digital habits to help them find value in an online edition.”

OFFBEAT

Twitter may have committed itself to a ‘live’ strategy last year, but it’s still offering essentially the same product it was when it launched in 2006 (Stratechery)

A year ago, Twitter said in a letter to its shareholders that it was committing itself to a “live” strategy, trying to make itself a place where people would talk about events as they were happening in real-time. But thinking about that statement in the context of Sunday night’s Oscars mistake “highlights what I and so many others mean when we bemoan Twitter’s product stagnation, and how said stagnation so severely limited the company’s long-term prospects — and, on the flipside, how to think about innovation and the disruption of what came before,” Ben Thompson writes. What makes Twitter good for live events is seeing something happening, and then the immediate reaction — which is currently lost once the event is over. Thompson imagines “a Twitter app that, instead of a generic Moment that is little more than Twitter’s version of a thousand re-blogs, let you replay your Twitter stream from any particular moment in time.”

UP FOR DEBATE

‘Getting to the root of the “fake news” problem means fixing what’s broken about journalism itself’ (Nieman Lab)

The spread of misinformation online is a multi-faceted problem with many different sources, and that means that there’s no one solution to the “fake news” problem, Shan Wang writes. Summarizing the ideas to come out of this weekend’s MisinfoCon at Harvard University, Wang writes that the weekend was focused on fixing the things that are broken about journalism now. Some ideas to come out of the conference: Readers may be inclined to believe false stories because of a lack of legitimate news sources in their geographic area, a tool could be built to help advertisers block fake news sites better, and an “empathy accelerator” could help newsrooms facilitate conversations with groups who may not have interacted before. You can see all the presentations from the conference here.

+ The “fake news” frenzy is changing how corrections are perceived, Alexios Mantzarlis writes, and “‘Lol #fakenews’ cannot become a standard, reflexive reaction to media corrections” (Poynter)

SHAREABLE

Copy editors and grammar pros are finding Internet stardom (CJR)

Copy editors are the new Internet stars, “a refreshing renaissance for a profession that is generally underappreciated and rarely noticed,” Thomas Vinciguerra writes. Editors such as the Baltimore Sun’s John E. McIntyre and The New Yorker’s Mary Norris have turned columns and blogs about grammar into a substantial online following. “I’ve had the good luck to be noticed. I would think that the popularity of the videos shows there is a great interest in copy editors,” says Norris.