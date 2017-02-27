Need to Know: Feb. 27, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Reporters from news outlets including NYT, CNN, BuzzFeed, Politico and Los Angeles Times were shut out of a press briefing on Friday (New York Times), while organizations like Breitbart News and One America News Network were allowed in (CNN Media)

But did you know: News organizations being blocked from press briefings is reminiscent of 2009 under Obama (Huffington Post)

After a number of news outlets were excluded from a press briefing on Friday, Michael Calderone writes that the exclusion comes with a precedent — from Obama. In October 2009, the Obama administration declared that Fox News would “no longer be treated like other news organizations.” In response, Fox News’ competitors challenged the Obama administration, and the administration ultimately backed down. But where Friday’s situation differs, Calderone explains, is that we likely won’t see the same solidarity: “Back then, the media was operating under the same general customs and traditions that had been in place for decades. But now, it is a ‘different era,’ one more ripe for exploitation by a White House. Trump can broadcast his own unfiltered messages through social media or choose from a growing stable of friendly outlets if mainstream news outlets boycott an event.”

+ “One of the problems of any sort of collective action is the growing fragmentation of the group. Will Breitbart ever agree to anything with The Washington Post?” James Warren writes (Poynter); CNN said in Friday in response, “We’ll keep reporting regardless” (Financial Review), to which Jim Rutenberg responds: “There should be, however, legitimate questions about whether that reporting should include blanket coverage of the next speech Mr. Trump gives in which he calls honest journalists dishonest or ‘the opposition.’ Those kinds of polemical statements are no longer ‘news’ (defined as ‘new’) but rather part of a repetitive, antipress, negative branding campaign” (New York Times)

+ Press secretary Sean Spicer is trying to crack down on leaks out of the White House, holding a meeting where staffers had to hand over their phones to “prove they had nothing to hide” (Politico)

+ Noted: NPR’s board of directors approves a new dues structure for member stations (Current); On CNN’s Reliable Sources, NYT executive editor Dean Baquet says, “Trump is the best thing to happen to the Times’ subscription strategy … Every time he tweets it drives subscriptions wildly” (Mediaite); The Huffington Post is experimenting with newsletter-only content as it tries to attract a teenage audience (Digiday)

TRY THIS AT HOME

3 free things you can do right now to protect your data and sources at the US border (Nieman Lab)

“It’s not a bad time for journalists to be exercising a little extra caution,” Laura Hazard Owen writes. Owen offers three tips for things journalists can do right now for free to protect their data and sources at the border: Don’t know your social media passwords (you can use a password manager, have a friend change them before traveling or use two-factor authentication), turn full-disk encryption on and thumbprint lock off, and have a line prepared on how your organization has a policy for what info you can have during border crossings.

OFFSHORE

German audience engagement startup Opinary is expanding to the US (Simon Galperin, Medium)

German startup Opinary is expanding to the United States and looking for partner publishers to try out its tools for free. Opinary creates embeddable tools that let readers share their opinions, and it currently works with organizations like BILD, Spiegel and The Huffington Post’s German and U.K. editions. If you’re interested in working with Opinary for its U.S. launch, you can fill out this form.

+ Earlier: Nieman Lab profiled Opinary last summer, looking ahead to its launch in the United States

OFFBEAT

Private Facebook groups offer an alternative to algorithm-driven public Facebook pages (Inc.)

Facebook pages are subject to the whims of Facebook’s algorithm, but Sujan Patel writes that there’s a way around this: Private Facebook groups. Personal posts and posts from Facebook pages alike are shown to users based on the algorithm, but users in private groups receive notifications when there’s a new post in a group. Those notifications can be turned off, but if the group is providing value for its members, they’ll be less likely to turn notifications off.

UP FOR DEBATE

The decline of local news organizations means national news organizations are facing a growing gap with their readers (New York Post)

“On a day last week when the Page 1 story in the national papers was Trump’s rambling and combative press conference, the Bedford (Pa.) Gazette ran with three local stories above the fold and a piece on Sen. Pat Toomey holding a town-hall meeting two counties over. Both are legitimate and interesting coverage choices. But they should complement each other,” Salena Zito writes. “Used to be that you consumed your news from a local reporter who lived in your community and covered events from a perspective you recognized. … Folks are going to be less trusting of a reporter who works and lives in a cosmopolitan culture that has no connection with them. There’s no social consequence or contract because reporters and readers don’t have much in common.”

SHAREABLE

How the online advertising industry fuels ‘fake news’ (London School of Economics)

The U.K. Parliament’s inquiry into “fake news” asks, “Have changes in the selling and placing of advertising encouraged the growth of fake news, for example by making it profitable to use fake news to attract more hits to websites, and thus more income from advertisers?” That’s an important question, Damian Tambini argues, because its answer invites an analysis of the economic structures that support “fake news.” Tambini explains the advertising cycle from selling ads programmatically to fake news organizations buying into ad networks to show how the underlying structures of the online ad industry fuels “fake news.”

+ YouTube hosts creators of “fake news,” conspiracy theories and other forms of false information, but has received little scrutiny for its part in the rise of misinformation (BuzzFeed)