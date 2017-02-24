Need to Know: Feb. 24, 2017

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: The Corporation for Public Broadcasting is on a White House “hit list” for elimination, which would be “catastrophic” for the future of public broadcasting: “There is no substitute for federal support of public broadcasting, and that the loss of federal support would mean the end of public broadcasting,” a CPB-commissioned study by Booz Allen says (Nieman Lab)

But did you know: NPR is proposing a new dues structure for member stations, increasing fees on non-news shows by 3.5 percent (Current)

NPR’s board of directors is expected to vote today on a three-year plan to increase fees for all member stations. Under the plan, all stations would see an increase of 3.5 percent on non-news shows and other increases based on each station’s revenue. Tyler Falk explains that NPR is pursuing the fee increases “as part of a larger effort to define the future relationship between the network and its members”: It’s identified five initiatives to pursue in the next three years, including developing a national/local fundraising campaign, experimenting with digital fundraising, increasing collaboration between station-based journalists, reviewing NPR Digital Services’ offerings and fostering member stations’ digital work.

+ Noted: A new report from Ad Lightning says more than 40 percent of online ad files are larger than industry standards, slowing down websites and annoying users with slow load times (Advertising Age); McClatchy announces Video Lab West, “a content incubator for immersive storytelling” based in Sacramento in collaboration with Google and YouTube (McClatchy, Medium); Facebook is adding mid-roll ads to publishers’ videos: The ads must appear after the video has been playing for 20 seconds, and ads must be 2 minutes apart (Recode) and while Facebook tries to get publishers to create longer videos, it removes an important metric that allowed publishers to see how many video views lasted for 30 seconds or longer (Digiday); SoftBank Japan, a Japanese robotics and tech firm linked to Donald Trump, purchased GateHouse Media: “Though GateHouse’s strategy makes a huge difference to the millions of people in the communities its newspapers serve, the likelihood of any new political, Trump-related pressure on this local press seems small,” Ken Doctor writes (Nieman Lab); New research from the Tow Center for Digital Journalism shows more publishers are embracing content native to platforms, but they aren’t necessarily going all-in (CJR)

API UPDATE

The week in fact-checking

As part of our fact-checking journalism project, Jane Elizabeth and Poynter’s Alexios Mantzarlis highlight stories worth noting related to truth in politics and on the Internet. This week’s round-up includes why readers are coming to expect fact-checking, where the term “fake news” came from, and tracking how open governments’ data is.

TRY THIS AT HOME

A new tool from Alphabet helps publishers moderate comments with artificial intelligence (Fortune)

Jigsaw, a technology incubator within Google’s parent company Alphabet, has released a new tool called Perspective, which uses artificial intelligence to help publishers weed out abusive comments. Perspective uses a rating system based on how “toxic” a comment is, letting the publisher choose a threshold for which comments are displayed publicly. In the next year, Jigsaw says it will be adding the ability to screen for off-topic comments and or comments without substance, as well. Jigsaw‘s founder and president Jared Cohen argues the tool could help turn online comment sections into more productive forums for discussion.

+ The New York Times is already using Perspective to help moderators get through comments more efficiently and possibly open up the comment section on more stories (Nieman Lab)

OFFSHORE

Brazil’s version of Politico: Poder360 covers the Brazilian government, supported by paid newsletters (Nieman Lab)

A Brazilian news outlet is finding success with a business model similar to Politico’s. Poder360 (which translates to “Power360” in English) is focused on the “ins and outs of Brazilian government,” and entirely supported by its paid newsletters targeted to corporate subscribers. Poder360’s paid newsletter subscribers receive three newsletters a day — at 6 a.m., noon and 6 p.m. — covering news as it happens. “I’m always impressed with Politico, which works with approximately 300 people, and Axios, which started with almost 50 people. … But until now, we have not had a journalistic site with national scope, covering power, based in Brasília. It is a unique situation for a country of this size,” says Poder360’s founder Fernando Rodrigues.

OFFBEAT

Only 2 percent of app installs lead to purchases, data from AppsFlyer shows (Business Insider)

According to data from analytics firm AppsFlyer, app developers and publishers alike have trouble converting users who download apps into paying customers. AppsFlyer’s data shows that in the third quarter of 2016, less than 2 percent of app installers worldwide turned into buyers. BI Intelligence explains that this is likely to due to several factors: Developers have trouble keeping users engaged in the weeks after an app install, Android users tend to be more engaged with an app while iOS users tend to spend more, and there’s significant differences in markets worldwide in how often app users make purchases.

UP FOR DEBATE

‘Technology is already “fixing” journalism. But is it working?’ (Adam Thomas, Medium)

“Technologists and technology companies are already funding media, but as with many recent advancements, it’s happening to our industry. We’re all debating the merits of something that’s already begun, and in doing so we’re failing to ask the real questions,” Adam Thomas writes in response to recent debate over whether Facebook should fund journalism. Thomas argues questions we should be asking include: What should technology philanthropists be funding? Should they fund reporting or the infrastructure (i.e. business models, technology) that supports it? What types of media should receive funding? How does their funding affect our reporting?

+ Ideas to think about from USC Annenberg’s series on how products affect trust in news: Design your news sites for people who didn’t grow up reading newspapers and don’t just hire Millennials in an effort to attract younger readers — value them and help develop their talent, too (Media Center Lab)

SHAREABLE

Breaking down the different kinds of ‘fake news’ online (First Draft News)

“Fake news” is an inherently unhelpful term, Claire Wardle writes, but many times, we don’t have a better term to use. Wardle breaks down the different forms of misinformation online — ranging from totally fabricated content to misleading information to satire and parody — and analyzes how this information is being disseminated. “If we’re going to truly understand the situation we find ourselves in, we need to understand the severity and we need to understand what we’re fighting. Throwing the term fake news around, even with air quotes, is getting us nowhere,” Wardle writes.

+ Michael Schudson asks, what makes up non-”fake news”? A willingness to retract, correct or apologize for misstatements in a timely manner, reliance on professional ethics, and a willingness to pursue evidence or viewpoints that are counter to your own hunches (CJR)

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ Research shows that “people experience genuine pleasure—a rush of dopamine—when processing information that supports their beliefs,” which makes it harder for facts to change our closely held beliefs (New Yorker); The Upshot finds that when people are presented with political news they don’t like or that contradicts their views, they simply ignore it (New York Times)

+ Poynter asks, why are you still a journalist? “I think there is something special about being connected to a news organization that is embedded in a community. I’ve always been torn between the local and the national scale myself. I think that for a long time, the measure of success in journalism was making it to the big national level, but sometimes I wonder if it would be as fulfilling as at the local level,” says Minneapolis Star Tribune’s Kavita Kumar (Poynter)

+ “I don’t necessarily begrudge Facebook this dominance … I myself have benefited from chronicling it. Zuckerberg identified a market opportunity, ruthlessly exploited it with superior execution, had the humility to buy when necessary and the audacity to copy well, and has deservedly profited in the face of continual skepticism. … That, though, is why for me this manifesto crosses the line: contra Spider-Man, Facebook’s great power does not entail great responsibility; said power ought to entail the refusal to apply it, no matter how altruistic the aims, and barring that, it is on the rest of us to act in opposition,” Ben Thompson writes (Stratechery)

+ As Liz Spayd wrote in December that NYT has “less diversity than you’ll find in Donald Trump’s cabinet thus far” (New York Times), Paul Delaney, who spent 23 years at NYT helping it become more diverse, writes: “Spayd’s December article was a stark reminder of extreme backsliding not only in the media but in most of America in nearly every area; newsroom diversity has been as spotty as race relations in America in general. The future looks as bad as the past, if not worse” (CJR); “I’ve had editors in my career tell me: “We hired you to be a journalist. Leave that black stuff outside” when I insisted on better reporting about communities of color. Because I was relentless—just as I was taught by the black community—I prevailed, and the newspaper changed. However, tough economic times keep erasing the advances. We have to fight the undoing of us, of others and of our needed progress by supporting those journalists and otherwise voiceless people in the community around us. It is how our journalism constantly gets better,” Lewis W. Diuguid says on his experience as a black journalist (Nieman Reports)