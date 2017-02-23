Need to Know: Feb. 23, 2017

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Facebook is trying to “smooth over relationships” with news organizations, hosting a series of off-the-record meetings with journalists discussing topics such as “fake news” and “Facebook’s huge clout in the media industry” (BuzzFeed News) and Emily Bell argues that Facebook should create an endowment fund that would be distributed by a board of trustees to newsrooms (CJR)

But did you know: An endowment fund from Facebook for news organizations wouldn’t solve the news industry’s problems (Charlie Beckett, Medium)

“I don’t think that adds up to a recipe for an industry-changing ‘transfer of wealth’ to journalism from the social networks,” Charlie Beckett writes in response to Bell’s idea for a Facebook endowment fund. “The problem is not just that the platforms are attracting the old advertising revenue, but that too much of old mainstream media was not good enough and duplicated its efforts — a thousands brands recycling agency copy and attending the same press conferences. The business model problems are real but (apart from local news) what is remarkable is a) how few traditional news media businesses have disappeared and b) how many new ones have sprung up.”

+ Steven Waldman argues in favor of an idea similar to Bell’s: “If the leaders of [Facebook and Google] put the equivalent of just 1 percent of their profits, for five years, to the cause, local American journalism would be transformed for the next century. That would be $4.4 billion — enough to establish a permanent endowment to fund local journalism. That would produce about $200 million in income a year, more than 15 times the current philanthropic spending on investigative journalism — and enough for about 50 new investigative reporters in each state, or to underwrite the technology operations of most nonprofit news organizations.” (New York Times)

+ Mathew Ingram: “The three major questions that these proposals spark are: 1) Do technology companies or their founders actually have a duty to do this? 2) Is there any realistic chance that this might actually come to pass? and 3) Would it solve any of journalism’s real problems if it did happen?” (Fortune); Dave Winer argues in response to Bell’s idea that journalism needs to come up with a “plan B”: “Yes we need journalism, but the journalism we need is not what Bell describes, we need something re-born out of the web” (Scripting News)

+ Noted: A new study from the Institute of Advanced Legal Studies at London University suggests that journalists are finding it increasingly more difficult to protect the anonymity of their sources as online and phone conversations can be more easily intercepted (Guardian); The New York Times names an editor to oversee its daily coverage, naming Alison Mitchell as assistant editor (New York Times); Financial Times is expected to cut about 3 percent of its editorial staff (about 20 jobs) as its print revenue falls (Bloomberg); Time Inc. is looking to selling services such as pet insurance and online videos to its 30 million subscribers as a strategy to boost its revenue (Financial Times)

TRY THIS AT HOME

Steps newsrooms are taking to boost diversity: Prepare the employees you already have for leadership roles and create fellowship programs specifically for people of color (CJR)

The benefits of diversity cannot be overstated, Carlett Spike writes: Communities that are undercovered often see no reason to pay attention to a news outlet, and fewer consumers translates into lower revenue. CJR asked news organizations for specific examples of what they’re doing to improve the diversity of their staff. Here’s some of the answers they got: Creating internship and fellowship programs specifically targeted toward people of color, hosting events to connect the newsroom with communities they cover, and train the staff they already have in preparation for leadership roles.

OFFSHORE

The New European launched as an anti-Brexit pop-up publication, but it’s doing well enough to continue indefinitely (Nieman Lab)

Last summer, British regional publisher Archant launched a pop-up newspaper targeted to the 48 percent of British voters who did not support Brexit, intended to only last for four weeks. Now more than six months later, The New European is doing so well that Archant plans to continue publishing it at least through the end of 2017. New European editor and Archant chief content officer Matt Kelly talks to Nieman Lab about how its success could possibly be replicated in the United States: “The U.S. is a very different market, so I don’t want to be presumptuous. However, why isn’t anybody doing a weekly Trump Watch newspaper? … We could take a lot of lessons from the way the Leave campaign in the U.K. and Donald Trump’s campaign were run.”

+ Russia’s foreign ministry unveils a new section on its website designed to highlight articles it deems to be “fake,” including stories from NYT, Bloomberg and NBC News (New York Times)

OFFBEAT

Slack hacks to keep you productive instead of distracted (Fast Company)

Slack can be a powerful tool to keep your team productive, but like most communication tools, it can also often be a source of distraction. Matthew Guay offers five tips for how to use Slack and stay productive: Catch up on what you missed while you were away with the “all unreads” feature and read all of your mentions at once instead of clicking through channels individually, learn Slack’s keyboard shortcuts, customize your notifications, and turn off Slack’s red dot that indicates unread activity.

UP FOR DEBATE

‘If newspapers won’t check viral stories, who will listen to them about fake news?’ (The Guardian)

On Tuesday, a video surfaced on Facebook of a female cyclist responding to cat calls from men in a van by chasing after them and pulling off a side mirror — a video that was then reported on by news outlets like The Mirror and The Huffington Post as fact, while The Evening Standard suggested there might be “concerns about its authenticity” and The Independent said the source of the video couldn’t give any more details. “There were lots of reasons to suspect the video was a hoax. Yet not a single publication has yet responded to a question about whether they tried to independently verify whether it was real before publishing,” Jasper Jackson writes. “In the long run, this kind of behavior will further undermine the media as a whole. When our trustworthiness is being questioned so thoroughly, when our reputations are being attacked on a daily basis, the news media needs to be more careful than ever that it doesn’t mislead people.”

+ Tips for spreading facts online: Include credible experts in your stories, quickly dispel rumors, avoid condemning beliefs in when explaining correct information (Poynter)

SHAREABLE

‘I Ignored Trump News for a Week. Here’s What I Learned.’ (New York Times)

Farhad Manjoo spent last week avoiding news about Trump, not to “stick my head in the sand” but to “learn about the modern news media by looking at how thoroughly Mr. Trump had subsumed it.” After finding it hard to find Trump-free news and coming across important stories that aren’t shared as widely, Manjoo asks if we’re “overdosing on Trump news, to the exclusion of everything else.” He writes: “It’s only been a month since Mr. Trump took office, and already the deluge of news has been overwhelming. … For now, this might be all right. It’s important to pay attention to the federal government when big things are happening. But Mr. Trump is likely to be president for at least the next four years. And it’s probably not a good idea for just about all of our news to be focused on a single subject for that long.”