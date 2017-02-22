Need to Know: Feb. 22, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: News organizations are thinking about the best ways to use audience data to segment audiences and personalize their experiences

But did you know: NYT is starting to experiment with mobile-specific headlines (Digiday)

Last week, readers of a New York Times story on airlines abandoning in-flight entertainment systems saw one of two headlines, depending on the device they were viewing the story on, an informal way of segmenting its audience. Reading on desktop, users were shown “Airlines Phasing Out Screens Because You Are All on Your Devices”; mobile readers saw “Airlines Phasing Out Screens Because You’re Looking at This.” This instance was just an experiment, senior editor Mark Bulik (who leads NYT’s headline testing) says, but it’s one we can expect to see more of in the future. As Digiday’s Max Willens writes, “the emphasis on testing [headlines] has grown as publishers have grown more reliant on social distribution for traffic. … What’s less common is optimizing by device.”

The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Sign Up

+ Noted: The Washington Post adds a new slogan underneath its logo on its homepage and across platforms: “Democracy dies in darkness” (Bustle); Milo Yiannopoulos resigns as editor of Breitbart News, citing his “poor choice of words” (Mediaite); The Corporation for Public Broadcasting is on a White House “hit list” for elimination, which would be “catastrophic” for the future of public broadcasting: “There is no substitute for federal support of public broadcasting, and that the loss of federal support would mean the end of public broadcasting,” a CPB-commissioned study by Booz Allen says (Nieman Lab); Louise Kiernan is named as the first editor of ProPublica Illinois (Poynter); University of Oregon’s Agora Journalism Center is launching Gather, “a collection of searchable resources” and “a digital meeting space where engaged journalism’s budding community of practice can continue to grow and evolve” (Let’s Gather)

TRY THIS AT HOME

Instead of creating innovation ‘labs’ within your newsroom, make your entire newsroom a ‘lab’ (Immerse)

Innovation initiatives in newsrooms often create “labs” within the newsroom. But Sam Ford, who ran the Center for Innovation & Engagement in the Univision/Fusion Media Group, argues that in order for these initiatives to continue over time, the entire newsroom needs to be a “lab”: “Even when the budgets are lean for [innovation groups], they can seem among the hardest for companies to justify keeping through a change in leadership or a quarter that doesn’t meet financial expectations. … It’s crucial for innovation efforts to emphasize making the whole company ‘the lab.’ Too often, you can’t be sure how long investments in these efforts within a newsroom will last, so making sure experimentation isn’t quarantined is key for knowing you’ve had a lasting impact.”

OFFSHORE

Hindustan Times’ tips for FB live: Get outside of the newsroom and try out a new format (Journalism.co.uk)

Ten months ago, the Hindustan Times started to focus on how it could share more stories through mobile journalism, improving efficiency and increasing readers’ engagement. After producing 315 livestreams over the last 10 months, it’s now sharing its tips for a successful livestream. Mobile editor Yusuf Omar recommends livestreaming outside of your office, forget the “talking head” format, remember that it’s OK to repeat yourself in a livestream with viewers coming in and out, and don’t worry about what time you’re starting a livestream.

OFFBEAT

How to reduce bias in the hiring process: Stick to a script during interviews and check that your decisions are made against the right criteria (Wall Street Journal)

“Why is it that many of the world’s most advanced companies struggle to create diversified workforces, despite spending hundreds of millions of dollars on diversity training and recruitment?,” NYU psychology professors Jay Van Bavel and Tessa West ask. Part of the problem, Van Bavel and West argue, may be implicit bias (“the idea that even people with the best of intentions toward diversity can harbor attitudes and beliefs that affect their thoughts”) — but they also argue that a more likely source is bias built into the hiring process. Van Bavel and West offer tips for taking the bias out of the hiring process, including sticking to a script during interviews, identify what you’re looking for before interviews begin, ensure your decisions are made by the right criteria, and continually evaluate your hiring processes.

UP FOR DEBATE

A reader’s take on news’ trust problem: News organizations aren’t providing enough context, depth or understanding for readers (Media Center Lab)

“It’s 2017, and it’s time to face the reality that our world is changing. That means you need to change too. I don’t think you guys realize how badly our relationship has been suffering,” USC student Darrell Brown writes as part of a series from USC Annenberg’s Media Center on how products affect trust in news. “At this point I don’t even trust you, and it’s not because of fake news. … I’ve talked to friends my age, and I’ve talked to my 63-year-old grandmother. A common theme has emerged: We want to be informed. We want context. And the current media landscape isn’t effectively meeting those needs.” Brown argues that news organizations need to provide their readers with more context, more depth and understanding, and make a more concerted effort to listen to their readers.

SHAREABLE

Tips for how President Trump can improve his media literacy (Washington Post)

“With cries of ‘fake news’ coming from all sides, schools are stepping up — teaching media literacy to help students distinguish rumor from fact, hoax from reality” — and President Trump’s suggestion of a terrorist attack in Sweden shows he needs a crash course, too, Margaret Sullivan writes. Though these media literacy tips may be written for Trump, any news consumer could find them helpful: Compare and contrast sources of information, don’t share something without verifying that it’s true, correct it quickly if you do share something that’s incorrect, be skeptical of the information you hear, and use critical thinking.

+ The best response to Trump’s attacks on news organizations is to “do your job and, perhaps, just keep your mouth zipped. … Keep to yours, stay positive, and let the chips fall where they may,” James Warren argues (Poynter); Hamilton Nolan calls for journalists to stop calling reporters “heroes”: “If reporters are heroes, what are paramedics? What are emergency room nurses, and social workers, and community organizers and activists who work for no pay to make the world a better place? What are the reporters’ sources, who often take great personal and professional risk to provide the information for all those stories?” (The Concourse)