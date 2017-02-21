Need to Know: Feb. 21, 2017

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: In a tweet on Friday, President Trump called the news media “the enemy of the American People” (@realDonaldTrump, Twitter), a term that’s “never before been uttered by the leader of the free world” (Washington Post)

But did you know: ‘What you need to know about the enemies of the American people the president warned you about’ (Dallas Morning News)

“In my job I oversee about 250 enemies of the people,” Dallas Morning News editor Mike Wilson writes. “We have enemies of the people who make maps, cover high school baseball, send tweets about the Cowboys, assign book reviews, critique restaurants, track North Texas home prices and write profiles of tech entrepreneurs. One enemy of the people spends his days talking to grieving families and carefully crafting the stories of the dead. … We have enemies of the American people who cover the nation’s most powerful and important leader, bearing witness to everything he says. Enemies of the people understand the importance of choosing the right words because they know the damage the wrong words can do.”

+ Trump is determined to exploit American distrust of “the media” to the hilt, “if only to distract his base from the disappointments that are sure to come,” David Remnick writes (New Yorker); WSJ’s Bret Stephens: “Ideologically, the president is trying to depose so-called mainstream media in favor of the media he likes — Breitbart News and the rest. Another way of making this point is to say that he’s trying to substitute news for propaganda, information for boosterism. … His objection is to objectivity itself” (Time)

+ Silence from the White House press office leaves journalists wondering “whether the non-responses are mere indifference or a strategy to discredit journalists by pointing to flaws after publication instead of beforehand” (Washington Post); Trump is giving credence to the conspiracy theories pushed by Infowars as he seeks to delegitimize news organizations, Jim Rutenberg writes (New York Times)

+ On covering the Trump administration: NPR has created a team dedicated to covering Trump’s conflicts of interest (Poynter); The Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism asked readers for their ideas on covering powerful people who lie, receiving ideas such as focusing on what’s behind the statements rather than the statements themselves, avoid giving publicity to unreliable sources, and cover the people who support the people who make these statements (Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism)

+ Noted: New data from Pew Research Center shows younger adults got election news from big, national newspapers more often than they got election news from local organizations (Pew Research Center); Howard University decides it won’t sell its public TV station in the FCC spectrum auction (Nieman Lab), while New Hampshire’s WBIN-TV sells its broadcasting rights for $68.1 million (New Hampshire Union Leader); In just eight days, 209,000 New York Times fans sponsored digital subscriptions for students (Poynter); Leaders of Slate’s unionization drive were among those laid off last week (CJR)

TRY THIS AT HOME

What makes up a successful data story: Interactive elements, tools for data visualization and serving more than one purpose for their audiences (Data Driven Journalism)

Analyzing the winners from the Global Editors Network’s annual Data Journalism Awards, researchers from University College Dublin and National University of Ireland Galway identified the characteristics of the winning stories. Among their findings: Many of the stories had interactive elements to them, most often in the form of an annotated graphic or map; more than half used tools and technologies for data visualization; and most stories served more than one purpose for the reader.

+ Earlier: Our report on how to engage readers with digital longform journalism and strategies for how your newsroom can get started or go deeper with data journalism

OFFSHORE

Facebook is having trouble finding fact-checking organizations to partner with in Germany (Der Spiegel)

A month after announcing it would launch a similar fact-checking project in Germany as what it’s launched in the U.S., Der Spiegel reports that Facebook is having trouble finding fact-checking organizations to partner with, as its potential partners have hesitated to partner with Facebook. Der Spiegel reports that several organizations have backed out of the project, and Correctiv is the “only known media partner to date.” And on top of the cancellations from news outlets, Der Spiegel reports that Facebook has not started the test phase of the project yet.

+ BBC Persian is using apps like Instagram and Telegram to circumvent the Iranian government’s censorship (Nieman Lab)

OFFBEAT

You can now post jobs on Facebook, but Facebook isn’t going after the same market as LinkedIn (Quartz)

By adding the ability for businesses to post job openings, Facebook is going after a much bigger job market than what’s on LinkedIn, Alison Griswold writes. “LinkedIn caters to the mid- to high-skilled job market,” Griswold explains, with the site featuring prominent “influencers” who are often successful entrepreneurs and 17 percent of its revenue coming from “premium” subscriptions. Facebook, however, is taking on a broader audience: “Facebook’s users include LinkedIn’s ‘thought leaders’ and white-collar professionals, but they’re also people seeking hourly positions, part-time work, and other opportunities that they’d probably find on sites like Monster, Indeed, or Craigslist long before LinkedIn. … For Facebook, that’s a huge opportunity. For LinkedIn, it was only ever a missed one.”

UP FOR DEBATE

Readers don’t trust anonymous sources, because the value of anonymous information isn’t explained to them (New York Times)

Many of the biggest political stories of the last few weeks have relied heavily on anonymous sources, NYT public editor Liz Spayd writes: “Reporters and editors trust such information, sometimes risking their reputation on it. Readers, on the other hand, couldn’t be more suspicious — and with reason. The descriptions generally tilt far more toward protecting the sources than giving readers confidence in what they said. … The crucial issue is that The Times doesn’t make a priority of telling readers more about sources’ motives and about their proximity to the information they claim to know something about. … There is a wide and perilous gulf between the value journalists place on anonymous sources and the value readers do. Some may never accept information with roots they cannot see. But many others might, if more rigor was placed on convincing them.”

+ Mark Zuckerberg’s manifesto on the future of Facebook and the importance of news should raise alarms for journalists, Adrienne LaFrance argues: “Zuckerberg is making it clear that he wants Facebook to take over many of the actual functions — not just ad dollars — that traditional news organizations once had. … What he’s really describing is building a media company with classic journalistic goals” (Atlantic); Facebook and Google could disrupt news organizations’ subscription models by using technology to compare subscription prices similar to what we use to book flights, Frederic Filloux argues (Monday Note)

SHAREABLE

Steve Buttry died of pancreatic cancer at age 62 on Sunday (Buttry Diary)

Steve Buttry, who had been a journalist for more than 45 years, died Sunday at age 62 of pancreatic cancer. “The least I can do, that any of us can do, is to live the best kind of life possible — the way Steve did. We take the meeting. We get on the flights (and tweet about the delays). We teach. We give favors big and small. We are there for others – when the time comes, they are there for us,” Mandy Jenkins writes in his memory.