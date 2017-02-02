Need to Know: Feb. 2, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: In mid-2015, Apple added the ability for mobile ad blockers to be added to its mobile devices, but publishers in the U.S. say they haven’t seen any huge effects from mobile ad blocking yet

But did you know: The use of ad-blockers worldwide has grown by 30 percent in the last year, according to a new report from PageFair (New York Times)

According to a new report released Wednesday by PageFair, the use of ad-blockers around the world has risen by 30 percent, finding that 11 percent of Internet users worldwide “relied on ad blockers to avoid some form of digital advertising.” PageFair’s chief executive Sean Blanchfield says the use of ad blockers was higher in developing countries, such as Indonesia, because people in those countries often use ad blockers to save on data packages. “There’s been a massive surge of mobile ad-blockers in these countries that no one anticipated. In the West, I expect the same trend to blindside us in the very near future,” Blanchfield says.

+ The report shows that ad-blocking is a huge phenomenon in Asia, but still relatively small in North America and Europe: 94 percent of mobile ad-blocking worldwide takes place in Asia, but just 18 percent of U.S. desktop users and 1 percent of U.S. mobile users use an ad blocker (Nieman Lab)

+ Noted: The White House was refusing to send its spokespeople to speak on CNN Wednesday, effectively freezing out the network (Politico), which ended with the White House sending deputy assistant to the president Sebastian Gorka to speak on “The Lead With Jake Tapper” in the late afternoon (Variety); Trump also criticized CNN on Wednesday, saying “I don’t like watching fake news” and accusing the network of being “hostile” to his supporters (Mediaite); The team behind “Serial” formed a production company in partnership with “This American Life,” and it will release a new nonfiction podcast series about a murder in rural Alabama (Variety); Celebrities are backing the #PressOn campaign, which encourages people to spend money on journalism (Washington Post)

TRY THIS AT HOME

Designing news for burned out readers (Poynter)

After a major, long-lasting news event such as the presidential election, it’s normal and even healthy for our readers to want to take a break and check out from the news, Melody Kramer writes. That leads to the question, as news organizations, how can we help our readers take a break, but make sure that they return? Kramer poses a few ideas: A news organization’s website could allow readers to submit a form saying they’re taking a break for xx number of weeks, and send them a newsletter with news to catch up on when they return; news organizations could provide more context within story pages themselves to make it easier for a reader to catch up; and news organizations should think about what they can provide readers outside of news — Alabama Media Group’s book club being one example.

+ Tips from experts on how people can adjust their media diets when they’re feeling overwhelmed by news: Avoid reading or watching news just before going to sleep at night and consider removing the Facebook and Twitter apps from your phone (New York Times)

OFFSHORE

In the past year, The Guardian has gone from 15,000 paying members to 200,000 (Digiday)

In the last year, The Guardian has made significant strides in expanding its paid membership program, with its number of members growing from 15,000 in January 2016 to more than 200,000 as of January 2017. The Guardian’s membership program was launched in 2014, but it started promoting the program more heavily in early 2016. And with the success it’s seen in the last year, The Guardian is setting its sights for the program even higher: It’s set the goal of reaching 1 million members by April 2019.

OFFBEAT

Is there such a thing as too much transparency within an organization? (McKinsey & Company)

Many have emphasized the benefits of transparency within an organization: Empowering employees and improving decision-making within your company, for example. But Julian Birkinshaw and Dan Cable explain that there can be a downside to transparency in organizations, leading to information overload and legitimizing second-guessing of leadership’s decisions. The solution, Birkinshaw and Cable write, is being smarter about what information you share and when to withhold. For example: When it comes to keeping everyone up-to-date on day-to-day happenings, Birkinshaw and Cable say you should aim for “a match between transparency and responsibility,” where those whose responsibilities are affected are kept informed and privileged information that only few employees need is withheld.

UP FOR DEBATE

The firing of a Marketplace reporter shows the internal struggle in newsrooms over the meaning of objectivity and impartiality (Washington Post)

Yesterday, we included a story from a Marketplace reporter who says he was fired after publishing a post sharing his thoughts about objectivity and reporting in a so-called “post-fact” environment and navigating that environment as a transgender person, a story that Margaret Sullivan writes is “emblematic of struggles in newsrooms across the country.” Sullivan explains: “Journalists and their managers are sparring about the meaning of impartiality in a world redefined by a Trump administration that sees the news media as the enemy. … Does a news organization really want to send the message that they would prefer their reporters not think, or not care deeply about the very issues their sought-after diversity is supposed to represent? … What’s certain is that this is a subject that is big, broad and not going away. Journalists must stand up for factual reality, must call out falsehoods and must dig deep for the truth. Doing so fairly, without being — or appearing to be — partisan is the tricky part.”

+ Reuters editor in chief Steve Adler says the organization will cover Trump in the same way it covers countries “in which the media is unwelcome and frequently under attack”: That includes worrying less about government access, not picking unnecessary fights or making the story about them, and not taking too dark of a view about the reporting environment (Reuters)

SHAREABLE

‘The boundaries of journalism — and who gets to make it, consume it, and criticize it — are expanding’ (Nieman Lab)

At “The Future of News: Journalism in a Post-Truth Era” at Harvard University on Tuesday, Brian Stelter says that people are hungry for information right now. That’s leading to an expansion in what counts as “journalism,” but also an expansion in who consumes it, who makes it and who criticizes it. Stelter said: “Every day is a better day for access to information. And that, I think more than anything else, is a reason for young journalists to be optimistic — not to give up on this profession, as some of them tell me they’re considering, not to fear entering the profession of journalism, just because the president says he’s at war with it, but actually to seize the opportunity. Every day, there are people who for the first time in their lives have access to a smartphone and access to our work, to our stories, to our videos.”

+ You can watch a recording of the event here (YouTube) or read transcripts from the event here (Nieman Lab)