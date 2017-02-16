Need to Know: Feb. 16, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Google is expanding its use of the “fact-check” tag in Google News and providing financial support for six projects in fact checking and authentication (Google)

But did you know: Tech companies agree they they have a role in fighting ‘fake news,’ but they aren’t yet sure what that role is (Nieman Lab)

“Since the majority of news is being read through devices and [apps] I think we all have a responsibility for [fake news],” Apple’s Eddy Cue said at Recode’s annual media conference this week. And while Facebook and Google have both recently announced initiatives aimed at tackling “fake news,” these companies seem unsure what exactly their role is. At the Recode conference, Google’s chief business officer Philip Schindler got at the tricky role the platforms are in when it comes to “fake news”: “Fake news means a lot of different things to different people, and it’s often very hard to draw the line … between fake news and bad journalism,” Schindler said.

The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Sign Up

+ Noted: Layoffs hit the San Diego Union-Tribune, with seven newsroom jobs being cut (Poynter); Facebook will turn sound on by default for autoplay videos by the end of 2017 (Adweek); Social analytics company NewsWhip raises $6.4 million from the AP, Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun and other investors to expand its products and hire more employees (TechCrunch); Twitter is decreasing the reach of users it identifies as engaging in abusive behavior (BuzzFeed); Fox could be the subject of an SEC investigation for settling sexual harassment claims against Roger Ailes without reporting it to shareholders (Hollywood Reporter)

API UPDATE

Journalism driven by stakeholders: 9 good questions with Stakeholder Media Project’s Mark Lee Hunter

More media organizations are being created and controlled by the people who are invested in the issues their organizations are covering, according to Mark Lee Hunter. We talked to Hunter about how this form of journalism, called “stakeholder-driven media,” is changing our media landscape and the lessons it offers for traditional news organizations in building community.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Strategies for securing your organization’s digital future: Seek out non-advertising revenue and track metrics based on market share (WAN-IFRA)

Morris Publishing Group’s VP of strategy and innovation Steve Gray shares his company’s strategies for working toward a digitally focused future that’s less reliant on print ad revenue. Among those strategies: Track metrics based on market share, seek out non-advertising revenue such as events or marketing your data capabilities to local businesses, and launch new products to help your communities’ businesses online.

OFFSHORE

The New York Times’ international growth hinges on programmatic ad sales in London and Singapore (Digiday)

Part of The New York Times’ plan to double its digital revenue by 2020 is to expand its programmatic ad sales overseas, Jessica Davies reports. NYT has hired programmatic ad chiefs in the two cities where it expects the most growth, London and Singapore. But as Davies explains, achieving scale in these markets will likely be a challenge: “When you break it down by market, aside from the U.K. and Germany and possibly some of their smaller business hubs, the numbers will be small and with very specific audiences that align to only a few advertisers,” says Group M senior activation director Jason Jutla.

OFFBEAT

When implementing business changes, consider the underlying value assumptions (MIT Sloan Management Review)

When a major organizational change fails, Markus Spiegel, Theresa Schmiedel and Jan vom Brocke suggest that research shows a common theme: “Organizations often don’t consider that the management practices and methods they are about to introduce come with underlying values and assumptions about how things should get done.” Their research calls this a company’s “embedded culture,” and they argue that by not thinking about how new values create friction with a company’s existing values, businesses are setting themselves up for failure. But this can also be used to your advantage: “Being aware that management methods and practices are not culturally neutral, but instead come with an embedded culture, can be a powerful lever to strengthen change efforts and increase the odds for success, so you can achieve your goals,” they write.

UP FOR DEBATE

‘The Leakers Who Exposed Gen. Flynn’s Lie Committed Serious — and Wholly Justified — Felonies’ (The Intercept)

“The officials leaking [the information leading to Michael Flynn’s resignation] acted justifiably, despite the fact that they violated the law,” Glenn Greenwald argues. “That’s because the leaks revealed that a high government official, Gen. Flynn, blatantly lied to the public about a material matter — his conversations with Russian diplomats — and the public has the absolute right to know this. This episode underscores a critical point: The mere fact that an act is illegal does not mean it is unjust or even deserving of punishment. Oftentimes, the most just acts are precisely the ones that the law prohibits. That’s particularly true of whistleblowers … In those cases, we should cheer those who do it, even though they are undertaking exactly those actions that the criminal law prohibits.”

+ Jay Rosen: “For a moment there I thought these guys were serious about treating the news media as ‘the opposition party’ and trying to remove it as a check on power. That seemed to be the plan. They had the pieces in place. But when Michael Flynn was vanquished from the White House they revealed to us that for now at least they’re unable go through with it” (PressThink)

+ Gizmodo Media Group’s investigations team is buying highly targeted Facebook ads to steer potential leakers to its website TellOnTrump.com, which offers a variety of secure methods to leak to Gizmodo (Wall Street Journal); President Trump is trying to reframe the Flynn story by criticizing leaks to the press, rather than trying to debate the accuracy of the story (CNN Media)

+ Trump continues the trend of only calling on conservative outlets in press conferences (Politico) and conservative blogger Erick Erickson says Trump is doing “the American people a great disservice by inviting Gateway Pundit in to the press briefings”: “I’m not sure there is a greater purveyor of fake news on the left or right than that site. Inviting in a known purveyor of fake news gives that purveyor a credibility that is not deserved. It gives a credibility that will most assuredly be abused to spread even more fake news” (The Resurgent)

SHAREABLE

A digital news reader’s bill of rights (Andrew Dunn, Medium)

“Journalists have long had the bad habit of holding readers in contempt. Maybe not an individual person, but certainly the audience as a whole,” Andrew Dunn writes. Dunn suggests a “bill of rights” for digital news readers, that puts the onus on news organizations to “treat our readers like the intelligent adults that they are.” Among those rights: The right to react to a headline and not read the story, the right to stop reading at any point without criticism, the right to know whether a story is local or national before clicking, and the right to voice their opinion.