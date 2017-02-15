Need to Know: Feb. 15, 2017

You might have heard: Investigative journalism and leaks to newspapers led to Michael Flynn’s resignation as national security adviser (CNN Media)

But did you know: ‘Flynn resignation shows leaks under Trump are working. Keep ‘em coming.’ (CJR)

“The Flynn episode is just the latest and most high-profile case in which the Trump administration has been forced to reverse course because of leaks to journalists,” Trevor Timm writes. Timm argues that the leaks have been successful in keep the Trump administration accountable, and journalists should welcome more leaks from government employees, while remaining skeptical. “It’s now more clear than ever that we will need more people like [whistleblowers Edward Snowden and Chelsea Manning] in the next few years if we really want to hold the Trump administration accountable,” Timm writes.

+ It’s important to remember that not all leaks are created equally: “The right leak can sustain national discourse, earn journalism prizes and etch new entries into history books, as The Washington Post and The Guardian learned through Edward Snowden’s earth-shattering NSA leaks. The wrong leak can drive industry-wide condemnation, as BuzzFeed News recently endured after publishing an unverified dossier allegedly concerning Donald Trump’s salacious activities.” (MediaFile)

+ While many news outlets covered Flynn’s resignation in their coverage on Tuesday, outlets like Fox News and Daily Caller instead chose to focus on the leaks to reporters (CNN Media); Trump managed to avoid answering questions about Flynn at his press conference on Monday, and “reporters from across the media spectrum reacted with shock and frustration” (Politico)

How to get more access to platform companies: Be one of the first to jump on a new product (Digiday)

The Washington Post believes that going all-in on platforms comes with rewards, including more access to the platforms themselves: When Apple News launched, the Post made all of its content available on the app, and has since been able to successfully lobby for its stories to be promoted on Apple’s platform, Lucia Moses reports. “There’s a first-mover advantage,” explains Mic’s chief strategy officer Cory Haik (who previously worked at the Washington Post). “When you’re one of the first publishers to build out, the platforms are excited, and they work with you. There’s more room for conversation and room to talk about new features. If you’re not all in on something like that, I’m not sure you can speak as authoritatively on what you need, and I also think it puts you top of mind.”

+ Tips for preparing your newsroom for livestreaming: Train reporters ahead of time, think about ways to use livestreams after you’ve gone off the air, and focus on elements that attract viewers’ participation (Journalism.co.uk)

After losing its funding, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation is relaunching its fact-checking unit in partnership with a university (ABC News)

Last spring, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation was forced to shut down its Fact Check unit after the Australian government cut its funding. Now, the unit is returning less than a year later, as a partnership between ABC and RMIT University in Melbourne. RMIT will provide researchers and technical support, and Fact Check will be based on RMIT’s campus; ABC will retain full editorial control over the content published. “ABC News is delighted to be able to work with the academic community, as well as other groups and institutions, in this way. Sharing resources, and collaborating on analysis and original research, helps us better serve the broadest possible audience,” said ABC’s director of news Gaven Morris.

How to think about growth in a digital economy (MIT Sloan Management Review)

“Too many companies are still formulating their growth strategies based on traditional growth planning approaches — yearly cycles, historical analytics, and incremental thinking,” Didier Bonnet and Pete Maulik write. But that kind of thinking won’t get you far in a digital economy, Bonnet and Maulik argue. They argue there’s three universal “truths” for planning for digital growth: You need to invent your way to the future instead of analyze your way there, your strategy needs to reflect that competition is more disruptive than it once was, and your biggest hurdle likely won’t be ambition but needing to move your organization to action.

+ Why you should stop using jargon-y business phrases: “One of the challenges that we have in the business world is there’s so much going on. There are so many initiatives, and they all start to blend together. I can see where someone might say, ‘Hey, you know what? If we say this a little bit differently, it might stand out and people will pay attention to it. I get that. There’s actually a kernel of value in there,’ where people are trying to speak in a way that gets people’s attention because it’s so hard to do in the business world. … If we all sat down and said, ‘Let me just try to talk about this in a normal way, the way I would talk to anybody else,’ we might actually be able to communicate better. That’s the irony.” (Knowledge@Wharton)

Bill Gates: ‘If anybody says we don’t need the media, that’s a little scary’ (Quartz)

“If we define media very broadly to be the things that help voters assess what’s being said, assess how those things have worked, and therefore played their role of picking, on balance, reasonable leaders who pursue reasonable policies — you can’t have a democracy without a media function like that,” Bill Gates said in an interview with Quartz. “If anybody says we don’t need the media, that’s a little scary. Yes, some parts of the media may have bias or they may be wrong, but to attack the phenomenon of the media, I’m not sure how many populists of the past have gone to that level.”

+ “The answer is not to pine for the days when a handful of publications defined the limits of public discourse,” Jason Tanz writes on the state of the news industry in a so-called “post-truth” era. “That’s never coming back, and we shouldn’t want it to. Instead, smart news operations … are finding new ways to listen and respond to their audiences — rather than just telling people what to think. They’re using technology to create a fuller portrait of the world and figuring out how to get people to pay for good work. And the best of them are indeed creating really, really good work. As the past 30 years of press history shows, everything changes. Great journalism helps us understand how and why things change, and we need that now more than ever.” (Wired)

Aiming to respect the reputations of the people arrested in the community it covers, the New Haven Independent has a mugshot-free arrest page (Nieman Lab)

The New Haven Independent, a nonprofit news outlet, has an usual policy: It will not run photos or name people who have been arrested, unless they’re a public figure, the arrest is deemed an emergency or the Independent can interview the accused person directly. “I feel strongly that if the press quotes police officers and experts about what [should] be done with/for people who get arrested and are in hard times, we should try to have those people’s side of the story included as well,” says editor and founder Paul Bass. “People’s reputations are at stake, and often the arrest itself and not the outcome is what is known about them.”