Need to Know: Feb. 14, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: The Knight Foundation and Lenfest Institute for Journalism will invest a combined $4.8 million in the Knight-Lenfest Newsroom Initiative, a program designed to help metro newspapers “accelerate their shift from print to digital, to reach new audiences, and to better engage readers and communities” (Philly.com)

But did you know: The Knight-Lenfest Newsroom Initiative is strongly pushing America’s metro newspapers over the print/digital divide (Nieman Lab)

For two decades, U.S. newsrooms have been in the process of becoming “digital,” Ken Doctor writes. The announcement of the Knight-Lenfest Newsrooms Initiative is more strongly pushing newsrooms toward actually becoming “digital” organizations, Doctor writes, by sharing best practices, workflows and tools from national newsrooms with local papers. This project is coming out of the Table Stakes project, which started in 2015 with four newspapers focusing on how to further their digital transformations.

+ API is one of the organizations helping to lead the program, and we will be creating new online and in-person resources that can support strategic decisions and transformation in any newsroom. More to come.

+ Poynter will design a program to guide smaller newsrooms through this process, with training that will include in-person conferences and e-learning (Poynter)

The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Sign Up

+ Noted: WSJ editor Gerard Baker defends the paper’s coverage of Trump in a staff meeting, saying it would be “fake news” to claim the WSJ hasn’t been tough enough (Huffington Post); The Washington Post joins Snapchat Discover and says it will provide breaking news coverage through the format (Washington Post); As Medium moves away from an ad-based business model, Business Insider reports that some say Medium was a “vanity project” for founder Ev Williams (Business Insider); Slate lays off half a dozen full-time staffers and contract writers (Huffington Post); In March, the Knight Foundation will launch an open call for ideas on how to “counter misinformation and help quality journalism become a more trusted and visible resource” (Knight Foundation)

TRY THIS AT HOME

To find original story ideas that will resonate with your readers, look to the ‘white spaces’ (MediaShift)

To find story ideas that haven’t been covered before that will catch your audience’s attention, NewsWhip’s Gabriele Boland says you need to look at the “white spaces” — the space between everything that’s being reported. Boland gives a few tips on how to find “white spaces,” including: Take a look at the biggest stories right now and think about angles you aren’t seeing, look at historical trends about what worked well in years past, and pay attention to smaller blogs and posts from members of your community.

OFFSHORE

Norway’s Aftenposten doubled its digital subscribers in a year by changing how it looked at its analytics (Digiday)

“There’s been a shift in mentality from views, reach and page impressions to how many subscribers we have and how we can make them happy,” says Schibsted’s (parent company of Aftenposten) chief commercial officer Tor Jacobsen. “The culture change we have had has been very important: Daily editorial meetings used to be about which articles drew the most traffic, now it’s about which articles drew the most subscribers.” About 20 percent of the articles Aftenposten posts daily are available without a subscription, and it’s found that “emotional stories on important or engaging themes” and “pieces that give the user insight on themes of personal interest or personal gain” are most likely to lead to a subscription.

OFFBEAT

People don’t trust algorithms, but research shows that people are more likely to use algorithms if you give them control over it (Knowledge@Wharton)

Wharton professors Cade Massey and Joseph Simmons study a phenomenon called “algorithm aversion,” which they define as “the tendency for people to not want to follow specific evidence-based rules when they make decisions.” Massey and Simmons’ research shows that people don’t want to rely on algorithms because they tend to rely on gut feelings — and showing them how an algorithm works makes them less likely to want to use it, because they see that it can make mistakes. But their research also shows that giving people some control over the algorithm will make them more likely to use it — and at the same time, that makes the algorithm less effective: “The downside to giving them control is they start degrading the algorithm. In most domains, they’re not as good as the model. The more of their opinion is in there, the worse it performs. In some sense, you’d like to give them as little control as possible and still have them buy in.”

UP FOR DEBATE

‘Trump is managing the press corps to avoid tough questions’ (Poynter)

“Every White House controls who will be called upon at a formal press conference or even more informal press briefing. When it comes to joint appearances with another head of state, there are decisions as to how many reporters from each side’s media delegation will be acknowledged,” James Warren writes. “The White House under Trump intends to kill two birds with one stone virtually every day: Circumvent what it deems antagonistic ‘liberal’ media and give greater voice to more ideologically sympathetic outlets by calling on them.”

+ The White House gives press credentials to the Gateway Pundit, a conservative blog known for its pro-Trump coverage and for spreading false rumors about voter fraud and Hillary Clinton’s health (New York Times); Journalist April Ryan says White House communications official Omarosa Manigault “physically intimidated” her and claimed Ryan was one of several journalists the Trump administration had built dossiers of damaging information against (Washington Post)

SHAREABLE

Facebook is starting to reach out to local newsrooms, offering a ‘mea culpa’ to reporters (Columbia Journalism Review)

Last week in Dallas, Facebook hosted 70 print and broadcast reporters, offering a mea culpa to those reporters: “We have not been doing a great job at listening to local journalists and local newsrooms, but we’re recommitted to doing that,” Facebook News Partnerships manager Dorrine Mendoza said, going on to clarify, “I shouldn’t say ‘recommitted.’ I should say ‘committed,’ if I want to be perfectly honest here.” At its events in Dallas, Facebook shared best practices and case studies of how local newsrooms use the platform, and answered questions on topics ranging from the news feed to Instant Articles to hands-on technical issues.

+ Facebook also visited journalists in Atlanta, and it will make stops in San Diego and Seattle next in its tour (Poynter)