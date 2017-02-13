Need to Know: Feb. 13, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Facebook revealed several errors in its metrics over the last six months, including overestimation of video viewing time and overstated metrics for organic page reach and time spent on Instant Articles

But did you know: After multiple measurement errors, Facebook agrees to have its metrics audited by the Media Rating Council (Wall Street Journal)

Facebook has pledged to undergo an audit of its metrics carried out by the Media Rating Council, Mike Shields reports. Last week, Facebook’s VP of global marketing solutions Carolyn Everson told Association of National Advertisers’ board that the company would also provide more granular data to third-party measurement groups, such as Integral Ad Science and Moat. Shields explains that would allow for Facebook’s data to be vetted by more independent parties, and help marketers feel that Facebook is being held more accountable for its metrics.

+ Noted: Apple CEO Tim Cook calls for the tech industry to take action against “fake news” in the form of “some tools that help diminish the volume of fake news” (CNN Media); WSJ will close the Google loophole in its paywall entirely as it tries to grow its subscriber base (Digiday) and News Corp says in its latest earnings report that WSJ now has 2.1 million paid subscribers, more than half of which are digital (CNBC); Twitter is growing as a source for video distribution and revenue, some publishers say (Digiday); Poynter is dedicating a reporter to covering local and regional newsrooms full-time, as well as launching a weekly newsletter on local news (Poynter)

TRY THIS AT HOME

Local News Lab relaunches its site with new guides for local newsrooms on newsletters, events and crowdfunding (Local News Lab)

On Friday, Local News Lab relaunched its site with new and updated guidebooks for local newsrooms on events, newsletters and crowdfunding. More guides will be posted soon on topics such as community engagement, and Local News Lab says new guides will be posted monthly. Originally launched in 2014 under the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, Josh Stearns explains how Local News Lab’s mission is growing as it now comes under the Democracy Fund: “We’ll definitely still be featuring work and lessons learned from that ongoing work in New Jersey, but we’ll also be bringing in voices and examples from around the country.”

+ Newsletter metrics to pay attention to: Open rates, click-through rates and read rates can track loyalty and relevance, while sharing rates and subscription rates can show how people learn about your newsletter (Reynolds Journalism Institute)

OFFSHORE

UK journalists who obtain leaked government documents could be jailed as spies under new laws (Telegraph)

The U.K. is in the middle of a major overhaul to its Official Secrets Act, and proposed changes could lead to journalists (as well as politicians and hackers) being jailed for up to 14 years for publishing leaked official documents. The Telegraph’s Lisa Kjellsson and Robert Mendick explain that the laws would make it an offense to “obtain or gather” documents rather than just share “official secrets,” and it would extend the law to cover documents about “economic well-being.” “It is fundamentally un-British to try to control journalists in this way,” says Open Rights Group’s chief executive Jim Killock says of the proposed laws. “It is completely unreasonable to equate any leak of secret information as an act of espionage.”

+ The laws would apply even if the person leaking or publishing documents was not British or even located in Britain — meaning people like Edward Snowden would fall under the laws (Register)

OFFBEAT

Most reorganizations aren’t ambitious enough to create real change (Harvard Business Review)

Reorganizations often just take on surface-level ideas, changes that Ron Carucci says fail to create lasting change within organizations. Carucci explains that successful reorganizations are most often motivated by a desire to improve decision making, better empower employees or realize the benefits of scale. And the most successful organizations address five areas: They design clear, meaningful roles, distribute decision-making throughout the organization, take into account the company’s competitive advantage, create boundaries between different kinds of work, and focus on the “seams” between different areas of the company.

UP FOR DEBATE

A Newsweek reporter is suing the federal government to learn how it vetted Trump’s security advisors for security clearances (Quartz)

On Jan. 31, Newsweek reporter Jeffrey Stein filed a lawsuit against multiple federal agencies “demanding to know the process used to vet and approve 15 of Trump’s [advisors].” Stein argues that some of Trump’s picks have foreign business ties that would normally raise clearance alarms. Stein’s lawsuit argues that there’s an urgent need for “a person primarily engaged in disseminating information” to inform the public about discussions on Trump’s classified briefings.

+ The Wall Street Journal’s editorial features editor Mark Lasswell left the paper after tension over the paper’s opinion section moving in a pro-Trump direction, Rosie Gray reports (Atlantic)

SHAREABLE

The Guardian is trying to push its readers outside their political news boundaries with ‘Burst Your Bubble’ (Nieman Lab)

With a new column, The Guardian is trying to push its readers outside their political news comfort zones. “Burst Your Bubble” will highlight “five conservative articles worth reading to expand your thinking each week,” written by Jason Wilson. Wilson, who has previously written about the right, says: “It’s difficult for news consumers of all kinds now to construct themselves a media diet that features high-quality information and considered commentary,” explaining that the column will be a service for the Guardian’s left-leaning readers who are “really curious about what conservatives are thinking and doing.”

+ Margaret Sullivan takes a look at the media diets of voters in Nanticoke, Pa., finding the local news trumped national news in both consumption and residents’ trust (Washington Post)