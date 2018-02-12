Need to Know: Feb. 12, 2018

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: “Trump is taking his anti-press tirades to new levels in an audacious and unrelenting campaign to delegitimize and demonize the media. In the process, he’s denting the longtime international view of the United States as the uncompromising champion of freedom of the press,” Rem Rieder wrote this summer after Trump’s attacks on journalists following the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va. (CNN Politics)

But did you know: A ‘Journalist Protection Act’ was introduced into Congress last week, capitalizing on ‘the press’s political capital of the moment’ (CJR)

Rep. Eric Swalwell, a Democrat from California, introduced a bill this week that would make it a federal crime to assault a journalist. Called the “Journalist Protection Act,” the bill would amend a chapter of federal code that includes penalties for assaulting certain government officials, including judges, members of Congress and prosecutors. “Although it has some symbolic and practical value, the bill strikes me as mostly redundant, and it comes at the expense of expanded federal power — while missing, at the same time, an opportunity to try to get a federal shield law passed to protect journalists from compelled disclosure of their confidential sources and unpublished materials,” Jonathan Peters writes on the bill. “[But] the Journalist Protection Act is symbolically important; it underscores that the press is democratically essential and deserving of protection. … Further, the bill is very clearly leveraging the press’s political capital of the moment, born of the anti-press rhetoric and behavior making headlines around the country. That capital could be better spent on a federal shield law.”

+ Noted: In a meeting with editors last week, Newsweek chief content officer Jonathan Davis refused to answer questions about whether the money laundering allegations were true and blamed the staff’s reporting for undermining the business (Daily Beast) and at least 14 Newsweek journalists and 3 IBT journalists have resigned from the company after several Newsweek journalists who were involved in reporting on its parent company were fired (Mic); Just a week after 27 employees accepted buyouts, Bay Area News Group laid off more than two dozen employees on Thursday (San Jose Inside); “Sinclair Broadcast Group solicits its news directors for its political fundraising efforts,” asking executives and news directors to contribute to its political action committee (Washington Post)

TRY THIS AT HOME



‘We can’t promote podcasts in the same way as stories’: How to promote your podcast on social media (Digiday)

“The audio form has been a boon for publishers seeking engaged audiences,” Aditi Sangal writes, “but podcast producers have had to be extra creative to get it noticed on social media.” What strategies are podcasters finding success with? WNYC is using an open source tool to create short “audiograms” from its podcasts, while other publishers are using Facebook groups as a way to create communities around their podcasts’ most engaged listeners.

+ Our collection of resources for setting up your podcast strategy, at Better News

OFFSHORE



A Cambodian politician is suing Facebook, demanding that the company hand over information that could prove that Prime Minister Hun Sen purchased ‘likes’ (The Guardian)

Cambodian politician Sam Rainsy has filed a lawsuit against Facebook, which demands that Facebook hand over any information that could prove that Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen purchased “likes” on the platform to appear more popular. This lawsuit is the first time Facebook has been sued for information relating to a world leader’s Facebook page, Hannah Ellis-Peterson reports — and it could have major implications on Facebook’s influence over Cambodian politics. If it’s proven that Hun Sen violated Facebook’s code of conduct by purchasing likes, he’ll be required to remove his Facebook page.

OFFBEAT



In selling Winter Olympics advertising, NBC is counting online and TV viewers the same (Bloomberg)

Two years ago, NBC’s audience for the Summer Olympics in Rio fell sharply, especially among Millennials. For this year’s Winter Olympics in South Korea, NBC is taking a new approach to measuring its audience, and selling commercials based on total viewers, regardless of how they’re watching. That means NBC is counting a TV viewer the same as a streaming viewer — and they’ll all cost the same for an advertiser to reach. During the Summer Olympics in Rio, NBC was forced to give away free commercial time after it provided audience guarantees to advertisers that it didn’t deliver on.

UP FOR DEBATE



Could more paid content lead to a more polarized media environment? (In Due Course)

“One of our great cultural principles is the maxim, ‘the customer is always right.’ This is not an empirical statement. Rather, it is part of the metaphysical foundations of the market economy,” Andrew Potter writes on the potential perils of paid content. “So what happens when you apply this to news? My suspicion is that it will lead to an increasingly polarized media environment, through more or less the same mechanism that leads to group polarization in social psychology. When a news organization relies almost entirely on its readership for its revenue, it will inevitably start to cater to what the owners perceive to be the political centre of gravity of that readership. And the readership will in turn make demands on the editors to shape the coverage in certain ways, which will tend to gradually shift that centre of gravity away from the middle, and towards the political extremes. The organization will end up in a content box the readership won’t let them out of.”

+ Potter points to the criticisms NYT receives on social media after stories such as its profile of a white nationalist as an example of how that happens: Last week, The New Republic took a look at how criticism of the NYT from the left has intensified, especially on social media, under the Trump presidency (New Republic)

SHAREABLE



The technologist who predicted the ‘fake news’ crisis says AI-powered tools will be used to alter people’s trust in reality (BuzzFeed News)

Before “fake news” was a common phrase, technologist Aviv Ovadya identified weaknesses in our information ecosystem that made us susceptible to information that is misleading, polarizing, or a combination of the two. In effect, Ovadya, who is the chief technologist University of Michigan’s Center for Social Media Responsibility and a Knight News innovation fellow at the Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia, predicted our “fake news” crisis. Now, he’s warning that AI-powered tools will be used to manipulate our perception — and alter people’s trust in reality. One effect might be what Ovadya calls “reality apathy”: “If every bit of spam you receive looked identical to emails from real people you knew, each one with its own motivation trying to convince you of something, you’d just end up saying, ‘Okay, I’m going to ignore my inbox,’” he explains.

+ Twitter is letting advertisers promote tweets that aren’t linked to any Twitter profile, allowing fake organizations to run policy ads without revealing who’s paying for it (Splinter News); Rep. Devin Nunes, “a relentless critic of the media,” is paying for a partisan “news” site called The California Republican (Politico)