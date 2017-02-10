Need to Know: Feb. 10, 2017

You might have heard: Facebook is a regular source of news for many Americans: 88 percent of Millennials say they get news from Facebook and more than half say they do so daily

But did you know: New research from Pew finds that people are OK at remembering where they get news online, but they also think Facebook is a news outlet (Nieman Lab)

According to new research released Thursday by the Pew Research Center, people aren’t that bad at remembering where they get news online: Respondents could recall the source of a news link 56 percent of the time, and they were much more likely to recall the source when it came directly from a news organization rather than through social media. But the research also shows that a significant number of people were also recalling Facebook as a news outlet: “CNN was named at least once over the week by 14% of those who followed links, similar to the 12% who named Fox News and 10% who named Facebook, even though Facebook does not produce the news stories distributed on the site,” the report says.

+ Rick Edmonds argues the findings lead to two implications: “The 44 percent appear not to ‘consider the source’ when weighing a news report’s credibility [and] the notion that these article-by-article readers will recognize good work, then read more often or potentially subscribe, appears not to apply almost half the time” (Poynter)

+ Noted: ProPublica is planning to add 15 to 25 reporters to its newsrooms in New York and Illinois after receiving $2.9 million in small donations in 2016 ($2.45 million more than in 2015) (Poynter); With $1.1 million in funding from the Knight Foundation, OpenNews is becoming an independent organization (Nieman Lab); Gannett and McClatchy’s Q4 financial reports show digital gains, though still not enough to offset print losses (Poynter); West Virginia’s governor is proposing eliminating all state funding for West Virginia Public Broadcasting, which the organization says would lead to staff layoffs of 75 percent and endanger its ability to keep operating (West Virginia Public Broadcasting); Dataminr, which alerts news organizations of breaking news stories, launches an integration for Slack (Poynter)

API UPDATE

The week in fact-checking

As part of our fact-checking journalism project, Jane Elizabeth and Poynter’s Alexios Mantzarlis highlight stories worth noting related to truth in politics and on the Internet. This week’s round-up includes CNN’s response to claims of supposedly underreported terrorist attacks, how to talk about “post-truth,” and fake stories that journalists have fallen for.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Some of the metrics publishers commonly use are flawed: Here’s what to think about instead (Baekdal Plus)

Some of the metrics and the way publishers approach them most are inherently flawed, Thomas Baekdal writes. Those metrics and ways of thinking include: Using social engagement as a measure of approval, measuring your most popular content by month, and publishing so much shallow content for page views that it erodes your monetization options. “Look at what you measure and ask yourself if it really means what you think it means,” Baekdal advises publishers. “Try looking for the things that you can’t see. Ask yourself, what is it that I don’t know here? And take a step back and see things for what they are.”

+ How to make data visualizations and interactives work on mobile: Design with a vertical screen in mind, remember that less is more, and choose responsiveness over interactivity (Journalism.co.uk)

OFFSHORE

A new analytics tool called Kaleida is trying to give editors an idea of what stories matter to readers (Journalism.co.uk)

The team behind The Guardian’s in-house analytics platform Ophan have developed a new tool to help newsrooms understand what stories and topics matter to their readers. Kaleida collects data from multiple sources, including 20 “leading digital publishers” and publicly available demographic data, to conduct sentiment analysis and use machine learning to identify trends in news consumption. The result for newsrooms is a list of the most popular stories of the day, lists of already popular and emerging topics, and insights into the sharing habits and tone of the topics’ coverage.

+ As The New York Times expands into Australia, it’s taking a startup-like approach to launching the bureau: “Once you get past the kangaroo, what you see is we’re trying to build this as a startup. It starts small, and open, and transparent,” says Damien Cave, who will be leading the bureau (CJR)

OFFBEAT

Fake news and filter bubbles threaten the diversity of the Internet, IAB’s chief of marketing says (Marketing Land)

“What happens when you combine filter bubbles with the diversity of voices in our new media frontier?,” IAB’s VP of marketing Chris Glushko asks. “You end up with a great deal of inflammatory and false information circulating among people who want to believe it. Welcome to the fake news crisis.” The issues of fake news and filter bubbles are closely intertwined, Glushko writes, and they threaten the diversity of ideas on the Internet. Glushko proposes that readers “practice being a good consumer” and fact-check articles before they share them and get out of their own filter bubbles; ad networks, he says, should cut ties with sites that spread fake news.

UP FOR DEBATE

The Trump administration is reducing fact-checkers to verifying ‘second-grade-level’ claims (Washington Post)

“A good fact-checker is trained to examine public documents, legal correspondence, video archives and on and on — all in search of a verdict. The Trump people, at least, make the job much more simple,” Erik Wemple writes. “Journalists do the work that they’re called upon to do. … These days, they’re called upon to cite obvious lies and falsehoods spinning out of the White House. They’re doing that without breaking a sweat. Second-grade-level fact-checks are swallowing Beltway journalism, thanks to the Trump folks. It’s the work that must now be done, though there’s nothing at all enjoyable or exciting about it. To be stuck on this mindless loop is tedious and life-sucking.”

SHAREABLE

6 things journalists can do to win back trust with their readers (Nieman Reports)

Post-election, news organizations are being hit with claims of bias from readers, and struggling to win back the trust of their audiences. Harvard Kennedy School lecturer Steve Jarding proposes six things journalists can do to repair their broken relationships with readers. Among Jarding’s ideas: Stop thinking you have to interview people from both sides to have “balanced” reporting, talk to subject experts instead of political spokespeople, push back when political operatives tell you that your news is “fake,” wrap your arguments in values, and document as much of your reporting as you can.

+ USA Today’s Amalie Nash says news organizations failed to understand the issues that were important to voters in the election, something they’ll need to correct now: “I think one of our challenges that we’re gonna have to overcome is figuring out a way to make a lot of this coverage more relevant and feel more relatable and representative of people from across the country,” Nash says (International Journalists’ Network)

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ “PR flacks may be the media’s secret weapon against Trump”: Let public relations reps fight back against claims of “fake news,” David Uberti argues, because snark from journalists won’t be as effective of a response (CJR)

+ A story of Hitler’s relationship with the press from Ron Rosenbaum (an expert on Hitler’s rise to power who until now had refused to write about Trump) and how the opposition paper Munich Post “may have changed the course of history, “giving evidence that Hitler had the potential for a far more ambitious course of evil than anyone in Germany believed” (Los Angeles Review of Books)

+ Clay Shirky dissects how big news leaks work in the digital age: “The geographic spread of the information means that there is no one legal regime in which injunctions on publication can be served, while the balance of competition and collaboration between organizations removes the risk of an editor unilaterally killing newsworthy coverage. Now and for the foreseeable future, the likelihood that a leak will appear in a single publication, in the country in which it is most relevant, will be in inverse proportion to the leak’s importance.” (Nieman Reports)

+ “For designers, [Trump is] an opportunity to showcase our craft’s role in signaling the significance of news, presenting it in an easy-to-find and easy-to-understand manner, and yet allowing for readers to feel the impact of each new development,” Mario Garcia writes, rounding up some of the best newspaper designs, infographics, political cartoons and magazine covers we’ve seen so far (CJR)