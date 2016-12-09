Need to Know: Dec. 9, 2016

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: In the last couple years, a number of news apps have shut down, including Circa and NYT Now

But did you know: NBC News will shut down the Breaking News app on Dec. 31, saying the app couldn’t generate enough revenue to sustain itself (Nieman Lab)

“There’s no denying that Breaking News is a super-useful app/Twitter account/idea,” Nieman Lab writes, “Apparently, though, ‘useful’ wasn’t enough of a value proposition for NBC News, which owns Breaking News.” Breaking News general manager Cory Bergman announced Thursday that NBC News has decided to shut down the app on Dec. 31. In a memo to staff, NBC News said, “Breaking News has not been able to generate enough revenue to sustain itself.”

The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Sign Up

+ Noted: Time Inc. has hired banks to “help field takeover or partnership interest” after receiving a bid from Edgar Bronfman, Jr. (Wall Street Journal); The Guardian announces a new partnership with Vice News: A small team of Guardian journalists will be based in Vice’s offices, and Guardian content will air on Vice’s news broadcasts (Guardian); As it gets ready to launch in Illinois in 2017, ProPublica isn’t looking to expand into any other states just yet (Poynter); A new study finds that the AP’s automated coverage of the stock market increases trading (AP Insights); Fox News will close Fox News Latino, its 6-year-old site dedicated to covering Latino communities (Business Insider)

API UPDATE

The week in fact-checking

As part of our fact-checking journalism project, Jane Elizabeth and Poynter’s Alexios Mantzarlis highlight stories worth noting related to truth in politics and on the Internet. This week’s round-up includes what makes fake news stories easy to believe, why people stand by debunked claims, and whether science reporting needs its own Rotten Tomatoes.

TRY THIS AT HOME

‘Worried About the Privacy of Your Messages? Download Signal’ (New York Times)

For journalists concerned about the privacy of their text messages with sources, Signal is a smart tool to keep on your phone and computer, Brian X. Chen says. Signal is a free messaging app, and it retains “virtually no information from users, including messages and address books, on its servers.” Signal is available as an iOS and Android app, and it recently released a free extension for Chrome browsers as well.

OFFSHORE

Seeing a connection between Trump voters and Brexit voters, Breitbart News is getting ready to expand into Europe (Financial Times)

As its executive chairman Steve Bannon is headed to the White House as Trump’s chief strategist, Breitbart News is looking to move into new international markets. The company already has a London office, and could be looking toward France and Germany as its next markets for expansion, FT’s Matthew Garrahan reports. “We think there’s a lot of connective tissue between what animated the crowd that voted for Brexit and the crowd that voted for Trump,” Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow explains.

OFFBEAT

How to use the power of EQ to effectively disagree with your boss (Fast Company)

The most effective approach to disagreeing with your boss is to focus on your EQ, or emotional intelligence, Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic writes. Chamorro-Premuzic gives a few tips for using your EQ to disagree with those above you in an effective way: Express your opinion in a calm and composed way, stay humble in your explanation, don’t argue in front of other people, and know when it’s time to admit defeat.

UP FOR DEBATE

Hillary Clinton: Fake news is not a partisan issue, and it’s putting people’s lives in danger (NPR)

“The epidemic of malicious fake news and fake propaganda that flooded social media over the past year, it’s now clear that so-called fake news can have real-world consequences,” Hillary Clinton said in a speech Thursday on Capitol Hill in reference to the “Pizzagate” incident. “This isn’t about politics or partisanship — lives are at risk. Lives of ordinary people just trying to go about their days, to do their jobs, contribute to their communities.”

SHAREABLE

‘Sick of the news? This is no time to tune out.’ (Washington Post)

After the election, Margaret Sullivan says she’s heard many people say they need to take a break from the day-to-day news. And while that feeling is understandable, Sullivan writes that this is no time to take a break from news: “Keen awareness — and critical thinking — will matter more than ever in the days ahead. It might be tempting, but whatever you do, don’t drop out.”

+ Journalists and Trump supporters live in very different online bubbles, analysis from MIT finds: Journalists tend to have Clinton-oriented political bubbles on Twitter, while Trump supporters “formed a particularly insular group when talking about politics during the general election” (Vice News)

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ “The truth is that coverage of American politics, and the capital that revolves around it, is in many ways much better now than ever before — faster, sharper, and far more sophisticated,” Susan Glasser writes. “But this is 2016, and Trump has just been elected president of the United States after a campaign that tested pretty much all of our assumptions about the power of the press. Yes, we are now being accused—and accusing ourselves—of exactly the sort of smug, inside-the-Beltway myopia we thought we were getting rid of with the advent of all these new platforms.” (Brookings Institute)

+ “The fact-checkers might think that by going beyond the literal meaning of statements, and evaluating the impressions they leave, they are in fact doing a greater service to truth and reality,” Nathan J. Robinson argues. “In fact, they are opening the door to a far more subjective kind of work, because evaluating perceptions requires a lot more interpretation than evaluating the basic truth or falsity of a statement. It thereby creates far more room for bias and error to work their way into the analysis.” (Current Affairs)

+ Something’s going on at the Los Angeles Times, Ed Leibowitz writes: “Yes, the Times is struggling with the same challenges that face all large dailies: dwindling advertising, plummeting circulation, encroachments from digital news entities, a shrinking staff. But those well-publicized woes have provided a kind of cover for a feckless and sometimes mean-spirited editorial leadership. In the past five years the paper has published works of journalism as hard-hitting as any out there. But something is amiss inside the historic Los Angeles Times building at 1st and Spring streets. And that something has as much to do with ego, insecurity, and warped priorities as it does with market forces and the changing media-consumption habits of Angelenos.” (Los Angeles Magazine)

+ Donations are pouring into nonprofit news organizations after the election, up as much as 70 percent over the same time period last year (New York Times); How a nonprofit structure is helping a chain of small newspapers in Florida, Arizona, Delaware and Maryland grow (CJR)

+ “With cuts at traditional news organizations, student journalists see their role as increasingly important in shedding light on [sexual assault] and are becoming more dogged in ferreting out information about sexual assault cases, particularly when faculty or student perpetrators could simply find other jobs or transfer to another university” (New York Times)