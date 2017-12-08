Need to Know: Dec. 8, 2017

You might have heard: The FCC is expected to eliminate net neutrality rules next week, a policy change that would “hand a major victory to Internet service providers” (Washington Post)

But did you know: FCC policy changes mean local media could see even more consolidation and less of a local presence in local news (Nieman Lab)

The FCC’s expected policy changes on net neutrality, combined with earlier changes this fall on the main station rule and broadcast ownership rules, have some major implications for local news, Christine Schmidt writes. Local news will likely see more consolidation as companies will be allowed to own more stations in local markets. It could also mean less of a local presence in local news: “My initial reaction [to the main studio rule] was: Is this the end of local news? … If all you have is a hub, you’re never going to have stories that are specific to that town or that market. New York City isn’t going to care about some news happening in Syracuse, or send a crew there,” 2018 Nieman Fellow and Boston-based reporter Nneka Nwosu Faison says.

The week in fact-checking

As part of our fact-checking journalism project, Jane Elizabeth and Poynter’s Alexios Mantzarlis and Daniel Funke highlight stories worth noting related to truth in politics and on the Internet. This week’s round-up includes the line between satire and fake news, why Snapchat has been able to avoid misinformation problems, and how a fake J.K. Rowling tweet made it into a new book.

How the Times of London is using Facebook groups to create engaged readers and drive subscriptions (Digiday)

The Times of London is experimenting with niche Facebook groups as a way to attract new readers and convert those readers into subscribers. The Times has created Facebook groups for book lovers, movie buffs, and people interested in talking about Brexit. The Times’ social media journalists post in the groups four to five times a day, not necessarily trying to “drive the conversation, but we do monitor it.” The groups have led to real-life meetups, something the Times plans to do more of going forward to “get journalists involved more regularly in contributing to the conversations.”

BuzzFeed UK is eliminating 45 jobs, about a third of its UK staff (Business Insider)

As the details of BuzzFeed’s reorganization come into focus, about one third of BuzzFeed UK’s staff will lose their jobs. A total of 45 people will lose their jobs, including 23 of BuzzFeed UK’s 76 journalists. These numbers are a significant increase from the estimates BuzzFeed editor Ben Smith said last week, when he said 20 people would be let go in London. Though BuzzFeed is coming in short of its 2017 revenue targets, BuzzFeed UK’s revenue has been growing: According to documents filed with Companies House, BuzzFeed UK’s revenue doubled to £20.5 million last year.

+ Digital news organizations are slowing down their plans for global expansion, Lucia Moses reports: “It isn’t surprising that publishers would re-evaluate their global operations … Google and Facebook have tightened their grip on the ad market, leaving just crumbs for publishers and everyone else. Publishers have tried to pivot to video, which is more lucrative than text, as well as commerce and other revenue sources, but all those come with their own challenges. All that has a cascading effect on global expansion.” (Digiday)

What will advertising look like in 10 years? More data, more accountability, and more focus on consumers (The Drum)

Traditional advertising is “largely untargeted and impersonal” — and unlikely to look similar to advertising of the future, Wunderman chief executive Mark Read argues. Read lays out what he believes advertising will look like 10 years from today. His vision is largely based around data, and how it will be used to target customers more closely and create more accountability among advertisers. Plus, “advertising is not marketing,” Read says. “At the end of the day, marketing represents the much broader set of ways in which companies can build brands and relationships with their customers to drive sales. With the growth of e-commerce, marketing is increasingly merging with sales, and that trend will only become more common going forward.”

MSNBC planned to end a contract with a contributor after the alt-right surfaced a tweet from 2009. Now, they’re offering Sam Seder his job back (The Intercept)

MSNBC and progressive contributor Sam Seder were set to part ways once Seder’s contract was up next year after the alt-right surfaced a tweet from 2009 in which the alt-right claimed Seder supported rape. In the tweet, Seder makes a satirical criticism of Roman Polanski’s liberal defenders after Polanski was accused of rape. Now, MSNBC is reversing its decision and offering Seder his job back. “Sometimes you just get one wrong,” MSNBC president Phil Griffin told The Intercept. “We made our initial decision for the right reasons — because we don’t consider rape to be a funny topic to be joked about. But we’ve heard the feedback, and we understand the point Sam was trying to make in that tweet was actually in line with our values, even though the language was not. Sam will be welcome on our air going forward.”

Brooklyn hyperlocal site Bklyner says it will shut down unless it gets 3,230 subscribers by the end of the year (Street Fight)

Hyperlocal site Bkylner is facing a difficult situation: The site either needs to get 3,230 new subscribers by the end of December, or it will be forced to shut down. Subscriptions are voluntary and cost $5/month, with a $1.99 “community subscription” for those who can’t afford the higher price. Bklyner says that 3,000 subscribers is 1 percent of its total readership. “It takes time to turn readers into subscribers, and for us even if we did reach our goals for subscribers to keep going, we would need to depend at least in the short run on advertising revenue from New York City, local institutions and larger businesses,” editor and publisher Liena Zagare says on how this subscription push fits into the site’s overall strategy.

+ An investigation by The Outline finds that brands buy their way into coverage from outlets such as Fast Company, Forbes and HuffPost: The brands often reach out to contributors for these outlets, and those contributors may accept payment without the publication knowing (The Outline)

+ BuzzFeed News reporter Katie Notopoulos was locked out her Twitter account for 10 days after the alt-right mass reported her for an old tweet: Notopoulos says this shows how Twitter’s rules can be be exploited (BuzzFeed News)

+ Harvey Weinstein created a powerful network that enabled complicity and demanded silence from those who knew his secrets — and, that network included journalists who covered Weinstein (New York Times)

+ “I believe that news which presents a diverse, relevant, and actionable slate of coverage is more essential than ever. Local news affiliates provide critical jobs in journalism, an industry that is slowly becoming more centralized and less prioritized,” Hanna Brooks Olsen argues on why local TV news is part of America’s polarization problem. “Unfortunately, those jobs are also becoming less about afflicting the comfortable and comforting the afflicted, but instead, about creating a worldview which confirms that of its viewers.” (Hanna Brooks Olsen, Medium)

+ NYT’s night editors on what it’s like to be on the night news desk when Trump starts tweeting: “Trump seems to like working long hours. If he’s tweeting policy at 11:30 p.m., we have to cover it. He can tweet and sign off, but those 140-280 characters may keep reporters and editors here in New York and in Washington busy for hours. Everyone has lost a lot of sleep,” Steve Kenny says (New York Times)