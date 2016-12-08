Need to Know: Dec. 8, 2016

You might have heard: “Investigative reporting is original work, about substantive issues, that someone wants to keep secret. This means it is costly, underprovided in the marketplace, and often opposed.”

But did you know: ProPublica is launching ProPublica Illinois, its first state-based expansion (ProPublica)

ProPublica is looking to launch in Chicago in 2017. ProPublica Illinois will produce investigative journalism within Chicago and the rest of the state, but won’t simply be a regional office of ProPublica. Instead, it will be a separate regional enterprise, ProPublica president Richard Tofel explained. “With this state-based expansion, ProPublica seeks to further address the business crisis of the press,” ProPublica’s Cynthia Gordy writes. “The collapse of regional and local newspapers, and the drastic cutback of reporting staffs, has left accountability journalism at the state and local levels shrinking and underfunded, weakening democratic governance at a critical moment.”

+ Noted: The News Media Alliance sent the Trump administration a white paper “detailing its policy positions on a variety of laws and regulations that it says are hurting the newspaper industry” (Nieman Lab); The Washington Post is selling El Tiempo Latino to El Planeta Media, a Spanish-language news outlet based in Massachusetts (Washington Post); Twitter is losing traction with publishers as they seek readers’ attention on other platforms including Facebook and Instagram (Digiday); A new report from the Shorenstein Center analyzing coverage of the presidential campaign suggests that on topics relating to the candidates’ fitness for office, Clinton and Trump’s coverage was virtually identical in terms of its negative tone (Shorenstein Center)

5 things journalists can do daily to tap into the knowledge of their readers (Ernst-Jan Pfauth, Medium)

De Correspondent founder and publisher Ernst-Jan Pfauth asks: What can individual journalists do on an everyday basis to tap into the knowledge of their readers? Pfauth puts forward five ideas: Announce the stories you’re working on ahead of time; find where your readers are spending time online and connect with them there; share best practices and success stories about reader interaction with your colleagues; spend some time posting in the comments section of your stories; and talk to your editors about why you find diversity of sources important.

+ Pfauth argues that audience engagement has important business benefits for publishers, as well as the benefit of creating higher-quality, better-informed stories (Ernst-Jan Pfauth, Medium)

European officials are pressuring American tech companies to deal with hate speech online (New York Times)

In a report published on Tuesday, European officials pressed American tech companies to do more to deal with hate speech across the region. In the report, European authorities said only 40 percent of content flagged as hate speech online was reviewed by tech companies within 24 hours; in a sample of 600 postings, just a quarter eventually were taken down. Vera Jourova, the European commissioner for justice, consumers and gender equality, said: “While IT companies are moving in the right direction, the first results show that the IT companies will need to do more to make it a success. It is our duty to protect people in Europe from incitement to hatred and violence online.”

Don’t ask what’s going to replace the smartphone; ask what new things you can create to work with smartphones (Wired)

Your smartphone can do nearly anything, but still, some people are focused on what the Next Big Thing will be, David Pierce writes. Pierce argues that the right question to ask right now isn’t, “what’s next?” but “what crazy new stuff can we do?” Pierce writes: “The quickest way to lose to the iPhone is to try replacing the iPhone. The way to make something useful [is] to make it do something new, something that people can’t already do better with the device in their pocket right now. Smartwatches can be useful, for people who need notifications or really quick-glance information. Snap’s Spectacles eliminate the friction from taking pictures without trying to stick a photo-editing app on your face. … [These ideas] all have one thing in common: they make your phone better without trying to replace it.”

‘Fake news’ is an imprecise term, and the phenomenon represents a growing distrust in media institutions (The Atlantic)

“For a term that is suddenly everywhere, ‘fake news’ is fairly slippery,” Adrienne LaFrance argues. “Is ‘fake news’ a reference to government propaganda designed to look like independent journalism? Or is it any old made-up bullshit that people share as real on the internet? Is ‘fake news’ the appropriate label for a hoax meant to make a larger point? Does a falsehood only become ‘fake news’ when it shows up on a platform like Facebook as legitimate news? What about conspiracy theorists who genuinely believe the outrageous lies they’re sharing? Or satire intended to entertain? And is it still ‘fake news’ if we’re talking about a real news organization that unintentionally gets it wrong? … Finally, do any of these distinctions matter if the end result — widespread confusion and disagreement over what’s real and true — is the same?”

+ Facebook is patenting a tool that could automate the removal of fake news, a project that’s been in the works since 2015 (The Verge); NBC News SVP of digital Nick Ascheim says Facebook has a “civic responsibility” to act on fake news (Digiday); A new poll from Morning Consult finds “a majority of people think internet service providers, social media platforms, search engines and the government all share responsibility for removing the misleading content” (Morning Consult); Google is replacing its desktop “In the News” section, which has been criticized for spreading false stories, with a carousel of “top stories” (Business Insider)

+ If you needed another reason to stop yourself from sharing fake stories, Pope Francis says that spreading misinformation is “probably the greatest damage that the media can do” (Reuters)

What it was like to cover the election as a Muslim woman: ‘Empathy felt like a one-way street’ (NPR)

“All year long, my single job was to tell the stories of voters,” NPR reporter Asma Khalid writes about her experience covering the presidential election as a Muslim woman. “I met a Trump-supporting mom who had lost her son in Afghanistan, an evangelical wife who worried that race relations had gotten worse because of President Obama, a former military man afraid of Muslim terrorists. I always tried to understand their fears. But, so many times, this empathy felt like a one-way street.”