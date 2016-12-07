Need to Know: Dec. 7, 2016

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: The role of fake news in the 2016 presidential election has been a hotly contested topic, with Mark Zuckerberg saying the notion that Facebook influenced the election by promoting fake news stories is “a pretty crazy idea”

But did you know: Most Americans who see fake news believe it, a new survey from Ipsos and BuzzFeed News says (BuzzFeed News)

According to a new survey conducted by Ipsos for BuzzFeed News, “75 percent of American adults who were familiar with a fake news headline viewed the story as accurate.” Plus, people who cite Facebook as one of their main sources for news are more likely to see fake news headline as accurate than people who are less reliant on Facebook for news. “The results paint a picture of news consumers with little ability to evaluate the headlines that often fly toward them without context on social media platforms,” Craig Silverman writes. “They also — surprisingly — suggest that consumers are likely to believe even false stories that don’t fit their ideological bias. And the survey calls into question the notion — which Facebook has reportedly begun testing — that consumers themselves can do the work of distinguishing between real and fake news.”

+ Facebook is asking users to rate articles’ use of “misleading language” on a scale from “not at all” to “completely” (TechCrunch); Facebook Instant Articles and Google AMP help fake news find an audience by making fake news sites appear as legitimate as any credible news site (The Verge)

+ Trump supporters say they believe “mainstream” and traditional news outlets report just as many “fake” stories as discredited sources (BuzzFeed News); Earlier: PC World found that far more fake news is targeted to Trump supporters, but “most of Facebook’s political posts fall somewhere in this middle ground between truth and fiction” (PC World)

+ Media Matters announces that it will now turn its focus to monitoring fake news, hyperpartisan news sites, conspiracy theories and the so-called “alt-right” (Politico)

+ Michael G. Flynn, son of Trump’s national security adviser pick, was fired from Trump’s transition team for “using Twitter to spread a fake news story about Hillary Clinton that led to an armed confrontation in a pizza restaurant in Washington,” New York Times reports (New York Times)

+ Noted: NYT Global editorial director Lydia Polgreen is named editor in chief of The Huffington Post (Huffington Post); The Raleigh Agenda, the second local news site from the startup behind the Charlotte Agenda, is shutting down after just four months in operation, saying the owner “couldn’t figure out a sustainable business model for this market” (Raleigh Agenda); A year after its launch, Stat is launching a $299/year subscription program with original content, events and a private Slack group (Nieman Lab); The Google search app for Android adds personalized news feeds based on your searching history (The Verge)

TRY THIS AT HOME

Publishers are rethinking integrated print/digital staffs, recognizing that audiences behave differently online (Digiday)

With print revenue continuing to shrink, some publishers are looking for a competitive edge by rethinking their integrated print and digital staffs, Lucia Moses writes. Time Inc. is creating topical digital desks to encourage sharing content across its brands, while New York magazine has an editor dedicated to print, an editor dedicated to digital and an editor that oversees distribution across its brands. Time Inc. group digital director Edward Felsenthal explains the changes at Time Inc.: “It’s recognizing that audiences move around the web in ways that aren’t always brand-centric, and it’s different from picking up a copy of a magazine.”

OFFSHORE

The Sun sees a surge in its audience numbers after taking down its paywall, but that’s not necessarily translating into increased revenue (Guardian)

The Sun reported impressive audience growth numbers last week: Its audience grew to 24 million last month, up from 13 million in 2015. Taking down its paywall has obviously led to increase audience numbers, “which has all worked out well enough,” Peter Preston writes, “save perhaps for one dimension the National Readership Survey doesn’t assess: money in the bank from advertising, which is fundamentally what’s left once you cancel the subscription approach.”

+ An idea for Canadian media from University Canada West professor Marc Edge: Provide incentives for local media ownership, because “absentee owners shouldn’t be the norm” (The Tyee)

+ News Corp Australia announces it will cut $40 million from its budgets and eliminate 42 full-time employees (Guardian)

OFFBEAT

In Southeast Asia, social networks like Facebook and Instagram are where people shop (Wall Street Journal)

“In Southeast Asia, Instagram is more than just a place to share photos. The Facebook-owned platform is where people go to shop.” About 30 percent of online sales in Southeast Asia happened on social networks, Bain & Co. says; in comparison, GlobalWebIndex estimates just 7 percent of online sales in the U.S. happened through social media. To cater to the significant audience of Southeast Asians shopping through social media, companies including Facebook and messaging app Line are launching e-commerce features. Plus, as Resty Woro Yuniar and Liza Lin write, “more shoppers means more advertising dollars from businesses vying for visibility for their products.”

UP FOR DEBATE

NYT public editor: ‘I should have held back more’ on comments about reporters’ tweets (Politico Media)

After saying that some tweets from NYT journalists during the election were “over the line” and should have been met with “some kind of a consequence” on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show, public editor Liz Spayd is now saying that she should have held back some on her comments: “In retrospect, I should have held back more, not knowing what the context was for the tweets. I think that’s a fair criticism,” Spayd said. “But I stand by my view that journalists should be careful, sometimes more careful than they are, with what they say on social media. That includes how it can be interpreted.”

+ Spayd’s comments inflamed other journalists: “This editor appears to be from 1987 or earlier. Sorry – get in the game or get out,” Keith Olbermann tweeted (Business Insider)

SHAREABLE

Publishers are returning to high subscription prices, rejecting the scale business model (Digiday)

Publishers are starting to turn against the scale model, Max Willens reports, and charging high subscription prices instead. Wired Media Group launched a $4,000 annual membership program last month, while Jim VandeHei has said that subscriptions to his new media outlet Axios could be as much as $10,000/year. “What all these efforts have in common is a rejection of the scale publishing model that’s premised on amassing giant audience numbers and then making money off ads,” Willens writes. “In the face of those facts [that some people will never pay for news], VandeHei and other publishers have decided to start selling business- and industry-specific information as well, and at a high markup.”