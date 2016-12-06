Need to Know: Dec. 6, 2016

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Phasing out the “publisher” position, Time Inc. divided its publications into four groups headed by editorial directors who are “charged with finding new ways to work together to grow our audience and our business across brands”

But did you know: Hearst is now the latest publisher to consolidate departments between its titles (Business of Fashion)

In a restructuring similar to Time Inc.’s, Hearst is combining departments between its print titles. The beauty, fashion and entertainment departments will be combined between Cosmopolitan, Seventeen, Redbook, Woman’s Day and Good Housekeeping, Chantal Fernandez reports. This summer, Time Inc. grouped its titles into four thematic groups (news, sports, lifestyle, and celebrity, entertainment and style) headed by an editorial director, while Condé Nast reorganized this fall into five groups (business, editorial, research, technology and creative) with some employees floating between brands. “But how far can cost-cutting consolidation measures take these struggling entities?” Fernandez asks. “Tellingly, in its communication about the changes at both Self and Teen Vogue, Condé Nast emphasised increased digital investment, which is ultimately the only thing that can save magazine brands long-term as consumers continue to shift their media consumption online.”

+ Noted: Public editor Liz Spayd says some tweets from NYT journalists during the presidential campaign were “over the line” and should have been met with “some kind of a consequence” (Business Insider); Voice of San Diego is helping smaller news organizations build membership programs with a new program called News Revenue Hub (Nieman Lab); The Outline, the new publication from former Bloomberg editor Joshua Topolsky, launched on Monday (Wall Street Journal); The New York Times is setting its sights on reaching 10 million subscribers (Nieman Lab) and as it works to get there, new subscribers could bring in at least $30 million per year (Politico Media)

TRY THIS AT HOME

The power of a growth editor in newsrooms: They’re specifically focused on growing audiences and developing strategies for reaching new readers (Digital Trends Index, Medium)

Growth editors that are specifically in charge of growing a news organization’s audience are an increasing necessity for newsrooms looking to increase their reach, Lymari Morales writes. At The Atlantic, its growth editors have found that one strategy to reach new readers is to resurface relevant content from its archives at times when readers need it most. That strategy has had measurable success, too: “At The Atlantic, more than 50% of the traffic in a given month comes from content not produced in that month,” Morales says.

OFFSHORE

Europe’s digital-native news outlets tend to be more pragmatic than innovative, a new report from the Reuters Institute says (Nieman Lab)

According to a new report from the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, digital-native news outlets in Europe “tend to be more focused on delivering quality journalism than on creating new business models or innovating about ways news is presented.” The report, which studies 12 online startups in France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom, suggests that these startups tend to be created by journalists with long careers at large news organizations. “Although digital born, they seem to have started more frequently with disappointment with the state of journalism (and a commitment to do better) than with wonder at the technological or commercial possibilities of digital media,” the report says.

+ Cuts hit local newspapers in the U.K. as circulation and advertising falls, raising questions about the future of local newspapers (Financial Times)

OFFBEAT

Releasing diversity stats matters because it keeps conversations about how to improve going (Fast Company)

The Wall Street Journal reports that Twitter and Pinterest are delaying the release of their diversity statistics until later this month, 16 months after they last released diversity numbers. Rich Bellis writes that’s unacceptable, because releasing diversity numbers is important for holding companies accountable: “The whole point of releasing diversity data—regularly—is to keep [the] conversation [about diversity] going in the first place. … The way to sustain the energy, urgency, and seriousness around the toughest challenges isn’t to let well over a year go by before sharing more information on them. Nor is it by moving the goalposts when that information isn’t positive.”

UP FOR DEBATE

Is it a First Amendment violation when the president-elect blocks people on Twitter? (Sunlight Foundation)

As Mashable reports, “the future president is blocking people on Twitter like there’s no tomorrow.” But is it a First Amendment violation when the president-elect is blocking people on Twitter? The Sunlight Foundation says that’s a gray area: “In theory, blocking someone from interacting with an official federal government account could pose a First Amendment violation,” but it’s unclear whether the same can be said for a personal social media account of a government official. Either way, the Sunlight Foundation says “a President-elect doing so after winning election is not a good sign for his administration.”

+ Nadya Tolokonnikova, member of Pussy Riot, warns American journalists that under a Trump presidency, the U.S. could start to look more like Russia (New York Times)

SHAREABLE

A new email newsletter is highlighting local watchdog reporting (Local Matters)

A new email newsletter called Local Matters from Naples Daily News journalists Joseph Cranney, Alexandra Glorioso and Brett Murphy is highlighting local watchdog reporting from around the country. The thinking behind their newsletter is that, “journalists like to read and share good journalism. But often the best stories come from papers with local coverage you could easily miss. It’s hard to keep track.” So, they’re doing the work for you and sending out their favorite watchdog stories every Sunday.