Need to Know: Dec. 5, 2016

BuzzFeed is doing something a little different than other news organizations with its first media editor: Instead of covering media hirings and firings or new product launches, Craig Silverman will cover “networked media or democratized media — platforms and networks, misinformation and the economic incentives for creating different types of content.” BuzzFeed editor-in-chief Ben Smith argues that “the real story of media right now” is what’s happening at platforms like Facebook, “not the comings and goings at traditional media companies in New York.”

+ Noted: Ad spending growth is expected to slow significantly in 2017, according to a forecast by ad-buying agency Magna Global (Wall Street Journal); Time Inc. reveals its new digital structure: 10 digital desks will have editors aggregating content across Time Inc.’s brands (Folio); As part of Gawker’s settlement, Nick Denton will not be able to buy back Gawker.com unless he gets written permission from Hulk Hogan (Politico Media); Corey Lewandowski says NYT executive editor Dean Baquet “should be in jail” for publishing Trump’s tax documents (Politico); Facebook is working on a new curated feature called Collections that will include lists of curated content from publishers directly in the news feed (Business Insider); Hearst creates a 10-person team to focus on “voice-activated experiences” on devices such as Amazon Echo and Google Home (Adweek)

News organizations including CNN, The Guardian and Upworthy are trying to get their readers to talk (and listen) to each other after the election — and maybe even break down their “filter bubbles” in this process. Kristen Hare outlines a few ways that news organizations are trying to make that happen, including: Upworthy held an Empathy Lab project in Madison Square Park where people were invited to watch a story while software mapped their faces to track their emotional responses and gave them a score on how deeply they responded emotionally, while CNN asked readers to leave them a voicemail where they talked about how they were feeling after the election.

Email newsletters could be a less expensive and more successful alternative to tablet apps, founder of Toronto-based tabloid Twelve Thirty Six Marc Weisblott suggests. With that in mind, St. Joseph’s Communications, which owns Twelve Thirty Six and Toronto Life, is “starting to see email newsletters as a more formal business opportunity”: Twelve Thirty Six has about 7,000 subscribers and averages an open rate of 55 to 60 percent, while Toronto Life is revamping its collection of newsletters to be standalone products, rather than a way to drive traffic to its website.

Gab, a social network that’s “built like a hybrid of Twitter and Reddit,” launched this summer and has quickly become the home of the far right online, Amanda Hess writes. Similarly to Twitter, Gab limits posts to 300 characters, and similarly to Reddit, users vote to boost or demote posts in the feed. But unlike some other social networks, Gab has few rules for users: Blatantly illegal activity such as threats of violence and terrorism aren’t allowed, but Hess reports that little else is banned on the social network. “Think of Gab as the Make America Great Again of social sites,” Hess writes. “It’s a throwback to the freewheeling norms of the old internet, before Twitter started cracking down on harassment and Reddit cleaned out its darkest corners.”

Facebook has “no objective interest” in fixing its fake news problem, Frederic Filloux argues, because “the last thing Facebook wants is to contradict you in any way. The sanction would be immediate: you’d click/share much less; even worse, you might cut your session short. Therefore, Facebook has no choice but keeping you in the warm, comfort of the cosy environment you created click after click. … We must face the fact that Facebook doesn’t care about news in the journalism sense. News represents about 10% of the average user news feed and news can be cut overnight if circumstances dictate with no significant impact for the platform.”

+ Facebook’s vice president of communications and public policy Elliot Schrage argues that Facebook has a responsibility to fight fake news: “For so long, we had resisted having standards about whether something’s newsworthy because we did not consider ourselves a service that was predominantly for the distribution of news. And that was wrong,” Schrage said at Harvard’s Campaign Managers Conference (Engadget)

Trying to get a glimpse into how President-elect Donald Trump gets his news, BuzzFeed News analyzed the sources of all the links Trump has tweeted since he launched his campaign in June 2015. What they found: “The news stories Trump tweets share several characteristics: 1) They often favor sensationalism over facts and reporting; 2) They frequently echo direct quotes from Trump himself or his closest advisers; and 3) They routinely malign his enemies and vindicate his most controversial opinions.”