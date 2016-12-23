Need to Know: Dec. 23, 2016

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Facebook has disclosed several measurement errors to publishers and advertisers in recent months, including that a key video metric had been inflated for more than two years

But did you know: Twitter’s Android app inflated video ad metrics by as much as 35 percent between Nov. 7 and Dec. 12 (Business Insider)

A bug in a recent update to Twitter’s Android app caused video ad metrics to be inflated between Nov. 7 and Dec. 12, Business Insider’s Alex Heath reports. Twitter’s video advertising metrics may have been inflated by as much as 35 percent. Advertisers were informed of the error earlier this week, and Twitter has issued refunds for advertisers that were over-billed based on these metrics.

+ Noted: Trying to boost digital revenue, publishers are circling in on a few key strategies, including micropayments, connecting with readers via email and cautiously embracing native advertising (CJR); The Wall Street Journal is launching an ad campaign with the message, “Unlike the rest of the mainstream news media, we’re fair, and we saw Trump’s election coming” (CNN Money); Incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer suggests that changes will be coming to the daily press briefings, pointing to Facebook Live in particular (Mediaite)

API UPDATE

The Year in Fact-Checking

As part of our fact-checking journalism project, Jane Elizabeth and Poynter’s Alexios Mantzarlis highlight stories worth noting related to truth in politics and on the Internet. This week, we take a look at the state of fact-checking in 2016 and try to make sense of this year’s fractured debate around facts.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Questions for publishers to ask themselves when building an app: What’s the app’s purpose, and how will it become a habit? (TheMediaBriefing)

Though research shows that people do use news apps, news app success stories are few and far between. Just this month, NBC News announced it was shutting down the Breaking News app, citing an inability to generate enough revenue to sustain itself. What will it take for apps to be viable for publishers? Esther Kezia Harding and Chris Sutcliffe say that publishers need to ask themselves a series of questions when building a new app to determine whether it’s worth their time. Those questions include: what is the purpose of this app, how will the app be marketed, how does it integrate into the newsroom’s current workflow, and how is the app going to become a habit?

+ Earlier: 10 good questions with Nir Eyal, author of “Hooked,” on how readers form habits and how to make using your app a habit for new users

OFFSHORE

Almost all of China’s top 50 publishers have built their own ad exchanges (Digiday)

“For media companies in the U.S. that want to run programmatic, it is a no-brainer to work with supply-side platforms,” Yuyu Chen writes. But China’s advertising landscape is a bit different: Publishers of all sizes tend to build their own ad exchanges; almost all of the top 50 publishers in China have built their own ad exchange. “This is mainly due to publisher control. China is a seller’s market that is dominated by publishers versus the U.S., which is a buyer’s market. If a publisher wants to maximize its inventory, it makes sense to build a full stack,” explains Charlie Wang, chief operating officer for video ad tech firm ReachMax.

OFFBEAT

Why brands should stop inventing hashtags to promote things (Digiday)

Marketers, it might be time to reconsider your use of the hashtag. “Brand hashtags … rarely build anything because people, even Millennials, have better things to do than blithely support and spread forced consumerism via awkward phrases,” Mark Duffy argues. “The messages are muddled, often completely incoherent, and even get turned against the brand creating an embarrassing meltdown. They don’t sell. They don’t work. They make you look stupid(er). But big brands keep pushing them because kids(!) and dumb celebrities (and uncreative people trying to look creative) keep using them.”

UP FOR DEBATE

‘Worried About Trump Attending the WHCA Dinner? You Shouldn’t Go Anyway!’ (Washingtonian)

The election of Donald Trump is “raising questions and some fear” among White House Correspondents’ Association members about what the WHCA dinner will look like, Poynter’s James Warren reports. But Andrew Beaujon argues that the WHCA dinner is already a “moral calamity” that journalists shouldn’t be attending to begin with. “If you’re a journalist, and your concern about attending next April’s dinner is that a president who openly despises the press may be there, you might want to think way back to last month when Trump was elected, and everyone in our business was wondering how we missed it. Swipe through your phone’s camera roll from last April. You may find a clue or two,” Beaujon writes.

SHAREABLE

‘Facebook’s Problem Isn’t Fake News — It’s the Rest of the Internet’ (New York Times)

“This ‘fake news’ problem reads less as a distinct new phenomenon than as a flaring symptom of an older, more existential anxiety that Facebook has been grappling with for years: its continued (albeit diminishing) dependence on the same outside web that it, and other platforms, have begun to replace,” John Hermann writes. “Facebook’s plan for ‘fake news’ is no doubt intended to curb certain types of misinformation. But it’s also a continuation of the company’s bigger and more consequential project — to capture the experiences of the web it wants and from which it can profit, but to insulate itself from the parts that it doesn’t and can’t. This may help solve a problem within the ecosystem of outside publishers — an ecosystem that, in the distribution machinery of Facebook, is becoming redundant, and perhaps even obsolete.”

FOR THE WINTER BREAK

+ Highlights from Nieman Lab’s 2017 predictions: Amy O’Leary predicts we’ll not just cover communities but reach them; Swati Swarma says 2017 needs to be the year that managers start taking diversity seriously; Sam Ford predicts that we’ll finally deal with the industry’s awful metrics; Dan Gillmor says we need to start focusing on fixing the demand side of news; and Renee Kaplan says publishes will no longer be able to consider reach without return (Nieman Lab)

+ “Elections are a reminder that swagger makes us look good but it has to be earned. And earned with a quality that is quite different. That quality is modesty. … Modesty recognizes that we always have a lot to learn and that we are not without flaws. The best journalists are more impressed with what they don’t know than with what they do know. A mind filled with questions is essential to doing our jobs. We can never have too many. We can only have too few,” Marty Baron said at the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism commencement (Washington Post)

+ “Though their work is, at its best, invisible, the imprint of copy desks on newsroom culture is enormous”: A love letter of sorts to copy desks from The New York Times (New York Times)

+ Insights to carry into 2017: “More than ever, print versus digital is the wrong way to frame the discussion moving forward. It isn’t about the platform; it’s about focusing on the audience and their needs, thinking about ways to build collaborative spaces, where journalists and the public work together in creative ways to report on their local communities” (Lean Newsroom); “If networks really want to attack the cause and not just the symptom of viewership erosion, they only have two options: Become a platform or more fully leverage the platforms that exist” (Recode); “We need journalists and editors to take a breath, examine the real scope of the story, and give it to us in context. It’s not easy. The pressure to publish and publish fast is enormous in the Internet age. But if journalism can’t resist that urge, then who stands between us and the ridiculous nonsense that has become the dominant force in our election cycles?” (Dave Pell, Medium)

Need to Know will be taking a break for the winter holidays; we’ll be back on Jan. 3.