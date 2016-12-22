Need to Know: Dec. 22, 2016

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: McClatchy, which owns the Charlotte Observer and the Raleigh News & Observer in North Carolina, is buying the Durham Herald-Sun from Paxton Media Group for an undisclosed price (WRAL)

But did you know: News & Observer publisher Sara Glines says the Herald-Sun is profitable, and community members hope the acquisition will give the paper a more secure future (News & Observer)

With the news that McClatchy is adding the Durham Herald-Sun to its roster of papers in North Carolina, Raleigh News & Observer publisher Sara Glines says that the Durham Herald-Sun has remained profitable. Paxton Media Group bought the Herald-Sun in 2004, but the paper was hit by the same economic challenges as the rest of the industry, losing print subscribers and advertising. Some in the community think that McClatchy’s acquisition of the Herald-Sun will give the paper a more secure future: “With the acquisition by McClatchy, it insures there will be a local paper focused on Durham. I would hope McClatchy invests serious resources,” said Lew Myers of the economic development group Downtown Durham.

+ Noted: Jared Kushner is trying to sell the New York Observer, WWD reports, and the National Enquirer’s parent American Media is a potential buyer (WWD); Research from Neumob suggest that news and sports apps are popular with users and widely used: 60 percent of users surveyed said they had a news reader app on their phone (MediaShift); New automated fact-checking projects to watch include Le Monde’s fake news database and a mobile app from Full Fact for journalists covering live events (Digiday)

TRY THIS AT HOME

For many readers, a push notification may be all the information they get about a story (CJR)

“Push notifications are not news stories,” Nausicaa Renner writes. “They are snippets often written on deadline, akin to headlines that deliver the gist of a complicated event but little more. Yet there’s growing anecdotal evidence to suggest that readers may view news alerts as standalone stories, taking them at face value without clicking through to read more.” So how should news organizations respond to that? Use more engaging and descriptive language in push notifications, err on the side of giving too much information in an alert, and try to be accurate over being first.

+ Design tips for building a chatbot: Give the user hints on how to get started, reveal features gradually, and focus on clever microcopy for the bot, such as witty responses for unsupported topics (Smashing Magazine)

OFFSHORE

Economist digital strategy chief: Display advertising will be gone by 2025 (PressGazette)

The Economist’s deputy editor and digital strategy chief Tom Standage says publishers need to prepare for a future without traditional advertising. Standage predicts that display advertising will have vanished by 2025. “[The ad-supported business model] doesn’t work now, and the chance of it working in the future will only get smaller, as ad-blocking becomes more widespread and the shift to mobile consumption pushes down advertising rates,” Standage writes. “The obvious answer is to ask readers to contribute, as they used to in the past. And yes, that means having some kind of paywall.”

OFFBEAT

Takeaways from the Obama administration’s reports on artificial intelligence: AI policy is an urgent concern, and the U.S. needs to expand its AI workforce (Harvard Business Review)

Earlier this fall, the Obama administration released two reports (one is a strategic plan for R&D and the other focuses on the future of AI) totaling 88 pages with 25 recommendations for artificial intelligence policy in the U.S. Here’s the highlights: Both reports emphasize that AI policy is an “urgent concern” in the U.S., and the government sees AI as commercially important. And while the U.S. needs to expand its AI workforce, the government doesn’t have a vision for where funding needs to be focused, and regulation from the government could slow the development of AI.

UP FOR DEBATE

Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook is a media company, but just not a ‘traditional’ one (TechCrunch)

Mark Zuckerberg is backtracking on statements he made earlier this year that Facebook is not a media company. “Facebook is a new kind of platform. It’s not a traditional technology company,” Zuckerberg said on Wednesday during a live stream with Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg. “It’s not a traditional media company. You know, we build technology and we feel responsible for how it’s used.” Zuckerberg’s statements imply that he “does in fact see Facebook as some kind of media company,” just not like those that create the content themselves, Josh Constine writes.

+ Digging into data from the Pew Research Center Will Oremus suggests that not as many people are getting news from Facebook as you might think: “It is still technically accurate to point out that 44 percent of Americans get news from Facebook, according to Pew. But it would be more helpful to note that most get news there only occasionally. And the claim tends to grow more misleading when the vague phrase ‘get news’ is modified in some way, as in ‘get their news,’ or ‘rely on … for news.’ It sounds nitpicky, but there’s a big difference between a site that’s a primary news source for almost half the adult population and one that’s a primary news source for somewhere south of 18 percent.” (Slate)

SHAREABLE

Ta-Nehisi Coates’ advice for young journalists: Get off Twitter (Vox)

Talking to Ezra Klein about his advice for college students looking to get into journalism, Ta-Nehisi Coates says young journalists shouldn’t be on Twitter. “I think you should learn a foreign language. That’s really important. You can see more of the world, and that’s so crucial to it,” Coates said. “And I think — and I can’t believe I’m going to say this — that you should not be on Twitter. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I think it’s true. You should also watch drugs and alcohol. You don’t want to form habits. What all of this leads to is being able to see as much of the world as possible, but you need time to see the world. You so need time. And you don’t want to cultivate things that rob you of time. … Twitter can help [journalists make their name] like any other tool, but I’m not sure you need it.”