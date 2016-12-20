Need to Know: Dec. 20, 2016

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Earlier this year, Twitter changed its category in the App Store from “social networking” to “news,” boosting its visibility to users

But did you know: Twitter is testing push notifications for breaking news (BuzzFeed News)

After changing its category in the App Store from “social networking” to “news,” we’re starting to see how Twitter is changing to match that mission, starting with push notifications for news events. So far, Twitter has sent breaking news notifications for the Berlin Christmas market crash and Fidel Castro’s death. These notifications are part of a larger test around notifying users about real-time content on Twitter, a spokesperson said. For example, Twitter has sent some users notifications about “The Bachelorette.” And as Alex Kantrowitz explains, “the company uses an algorithm to decide who gets notified about what topics,” so not all users are receiving the same notifications.

+ Noted: New York Magazine is launching a premium membership program, with benefits such as email newsletters and a private Instagram feed with tips from editors (New York Magazine); The Committee to Protect Journalists says the number of journalists killed “in the line of duty” is on track to decline, as 48 journalists were killed in relation to their work between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15 (Committee to Protect Journalists); Teen Vogue says it plans to keep aggressively covering Donald Trump and his policies as it finds financial success with resonating with teenagers who “care a lot about activism, feminism, anti-racism” (New York Times)

API UPDATE

Distributed content: The best ways to build sustainable platform strategies

Just as the web has permanently disrupted print, social platforms have forever altered the way consumers consume content online. But it can be hard to find footing in this new era, especially when platforms themselves evolve so rapidly. After a recent summit in NYC on the rise of distributed content, we’ve developed a list of strategic tactics publishers of any size can benefit from employing, including choosing the right platform for you and integrating distributed content into your newsroom processes.

TRY THIS AT HOME

10 things newsrooms can do to prioritize diversity (CNN Money)

On Sunday, NYT public editor Liz Spayd wrote on the newsroom’s “blinding whiteness,” describing a surprising lack of diversity in the reporters who covered the 2016 presidential campaign and in the paper’s masthead. But, NYT is of course not alone in its need to become more diverse, Tanzina Vega writes. Vega outlines 10 things any newsroom can do to better prioritize diversity and inclusion, including: Make diversity part of your core mission, develop the diverse talent you already have by supporting them and giving them high-profile projects, and try to develop your own “stars” rather than bringing in coveted “star” voices through hires.

+ Creating a trust toolkit for journalism: Journalists need to develop and invest in six areas (such as listening, media literacy and solutions) to rebuild trust with readers, Josh Stearns writes (First Draft News)

OFFSHORE

AP photographer Burhan Ozbilici is being praised for showing ‘astonishing courage’ as he photographed a gunman attacking Russia’s ambassador to Turkey (Fusion)

When Russia’s ambassador to Turkey was attacked by a gunman in Ankara on Monday, it was a huge story. But “the fact that it was captured both on video and in a series of brutal photos helped propel the story to the top of the public consciousness,” Jack Mirkinson writes. And those images and video were available because AP journalist Burhan Ozbilici kept his cool, capturing some chilling images of the gunman. “Even amid such horror, that kind of bravery is to be admired,” Mirkinson writes.

+ “The event was routine enough — the opening of an exhibit of photographs of Russia — and when a man on stage pulled out a gun I thought it was a theatrical flourish,” Ozbilici says. “It was anything but. Moments later the Russian ambassador was sprawled on the floor and the attacker was waving his gun at the rest of us, shouting slogans. … Guests ran for cover, hiding behind columns and under tables. I composed myself enough to shoot pictures.” (Associated Press)

OFFBEAT

How to make ‘smart strategic trade-offs’ when faced with two ‘right’ answers to a problem (Harvard Business Review)

At work, leaders usually aren’t deciding between a “right” answer and a “wrong” answer, John Goddard and Aubry Pierre write. Instead, they’re presented with two “right” answers with different benefits for their company. Goddard and Pierre explain how leaders can make “smart strategic trade-offs” when making decisions like this at work by weighing factors such as whether one solution embraces disruptive innovation, manages risk or makes your team more cohesive.

UP FOR DEBATE

News organizations defend attending an off-the-record event with Trump, saying off-the-record is a good way to get closer to the truth (Washington Post)

Donald Trump held an off-the-record, half-hour meeting with reporters at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Fla. Based on a photo shared by Mike Allen on Twitter, reporters from news organizations including Fox News, MSNBC, Bloomberg News and The New York Times attended. Off-the-record meetings with presidents are not new, but as Erik Wemple explains, “the president uses the opportunity to spin reporters on his position, without any fingerprints on the transaction.” But news organizations that attended Trump’s event defended the practice: “[Off-the-record meetings are] often the closest you get to truth,” Jim VandeHei said. “In this case, my understanding is the President-elect popped in unexpectedly. Do people really think reporters should run for the exits or stage a protest a few weeks into his transition?”

+ Mathew Ingram: Journalists need to challenge Trump on issues, not participate in off-the-record meetings with him (Fortune)

+ When Donald Trump attacked a Vanity Fair reporter on Twitter, the magazine already had a plan in place for defending its reporters: “They kept an eye out for anyone who tried to release my address or my phone number or even tried to call me through the Condé [Nast] switchboard,” Tina Nguyen says (CJR)

SHAREABLE

Two professors are offering a course in how to write fake news (EdSurge News)

As “a kind of performance art” to draw attention to the problem of fake news, two professors are teaching a satirical class in how to write fake news. Called “How to Write and Read Fake News: Journalism in the Age of Trump,” the course is being offered through a satirical project, UnderAcademy College. Taught by University of Southern California professor Mark Marino and Winona State University visiting professor Talan Memmott, the course will cover subjects such as the five Ws (Who, What, Where, Why and WTF) and how fake news differs from “traditional” clickbait.

+ After finding success in this year’s U.S. presidential election, Macedonia’s fake news industry is looking toward Europe as major elections will be held next year in France and Germany (Financial Times)