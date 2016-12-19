Need to Know: Dec. 19, 2016

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Almost 170 million Americans read a print newspaper each month, with print newspapers reaching 69 percent of the U.S. population in a given month (Nielsen)

But did you know: Print newspapers may be reaching much of the U.S. population, but that doesn’t necessarily translate into a sustainable business model (Poynter)

A new report from Nielsen paints a rosy picture of the print newspaper landscape, showing that print newspapers still reach a wide swath of the American population. But the flip side of this report, as Benjamin Mullin explains, is that while print newspapers are reaching readers, that doesn’t do much to help with the financial problems at newspaper companies. “Just a few individual newspapers — most of them national and international brands like The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post — have been able to successfully leverage that expanded reach into viable digital subscription businesses,” Mullin writes.

+ Noted: Facebook disclosed another measurement error, this time undercounting traffic from some publishers who published stories as Instant Articles (Wall Street Journal); Public editor Liz Spayd says NYT has a diversity problem as only two of the more than 20 reporters who covered the presidential campaign were black and the entire masthead outside of Dean Baquet is white (New York Times); The Washington Post created a Chrome extension that adds context and fact-checking to Trump’s tweets (Washington Post); The Knight Foundation is matching up to $1.5 million in donations to more than 50 nonprofit news outlets (Knight Foundation)

TRY THIS AT HOME

What NPR One’s data tells us about local news: Listeners are looking to get caught up on the most important stories in their communities in a short amount of time (Current)

Data from NPR One reveals some important lessons about what audiences are looking for in local news coverage, acting managing director for NPR One Tamar Charney writes. A few key themes that emerged: More people finish listening to shorter newscasts, segments with a strong hosting presence tend to perform better, and newscasts with multiple stories in them also performed well. “The takeaway here is that a local newscast works best when it gives listeners a well-presented roundup of the most important news about their community over the course of just a few minutes,” Charney says.

OFFSHORE

German officials are threatening to fine Facebook €500,000 for every fake news story it doesn’t delete (Quartz)

While Facebook has proposed a new program to fact-check news on the platform, German officials are proposing a hard line on fake news: A new law proposed from the country’s Social Democratic Party would require companies such as Facebook to “set up an office in the country that would deal with fake news and hate speech at all hours of the day.” Under the proposed law, if the local office didn’t delete the fake news story or hate speech within 24 hours, the platform would be subject to a €500,000 (about $522,575) fine. Deutsche Welle reports that Germany’s ruling coalition says it wants to have laws on the books regulating fake news and hate speech before the 2017 election.

+ Poland’s ruling Law & Justice party was set to impose new limits on journalists covering parliament starting Jan. 1, limiting their access to recordings and lawmakers, but promised to rework the regulations after protests (Bloomberg)

OFFBEAT

The words leaders use matter far less than how they’re interpreted (Harvard Business Review)

“Being simple, clear and direct doesn’t guarantee being understood. The words CEOs say, write, and post matter far less than their interpretation,” Michael Schrage writes. “In other words, if people can’t constructively enhance and advance the CEO’s essential message inside the enterprise and out, then something is profoundly wrong with either the people, the message, or the CEO. Perfecting and polishing a message matters less than how it’s reflected and refined by the intended audiences.”

UP FOR DEBATE

Jim Rutenberg: When Trump attacks the press, he might be doing news organizations a favor (New York Times)

After Vanity Fair writer Tina Nguyen said Trump Grill could be “The Worst Restaurant in America,” news organizations might have gotten a look at “the answer to all the troubling new questions about the future of the news business — how to make money, stop the spread of fake news and reassert a uniform view of reality,” Jim Rutenberg writes. After Donald Trump attacked the magazine on Twitter, subscriptions spiked, adding 42,000 new subscriptions by Sunday. “As Mr. Trump tries to burn the media village down, he may just be saving it,” Rutenberg argues. “His running campaign of Twitter attacks, declarations of failure and vows to punish the traditional news media is threatening to do what so many years of cost-cutting and re-envisioning could not do as easily: put the industry on more solid economic footing, where customers who realize its value are willing to pay for it more regularly.”

+ But for all the attention and new subscriptions Trump is bringing to news organizations, he’s also discredited news organizations in the eyes of many people: “For years, [conservatives] ignored the birthers, the racists, the truthers and other conspiracy theorists who indulged fantasies of Mr. Obama’s secret Muslim plot to subvert Christendom, or who peddled baseless tales of Mrs. Clinton’s murder victims. Rather than confront the purveyors of such disinformation, we changed the channel because, after all, they were our allies, whose quirks could be allowed or at least ignored. We destroyed our own immunity to fake news, while empowering the worst and most reckless voices on the right,” Charlie Sykes writes on Trump’s delegitimization of the media (New York Times); “If people want serious, fact-based journalism, they are going to have to choose it,” Jay Rosen says (Washington Post)

SHAREABLE

The New York Times will redesign its office to bring in rental income (Poynter)

Part of an ongoing reorganization, The New York Times is reorganizing its office to include “more team rooms and common spaces” and get rid of big corner offices. And as part of the redesign, The New York Times will be adding spaces that can be rented out to the public, which will allow the company to bring in rental income. “All told, we will vacate at least eight floors, allowing us to generate significant rental income,” CEO Mark Thompson and publisher Arthur Sulzberger Jr. told staff in a memo.