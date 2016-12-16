Need to Know: Dec. 16, 2016

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Almost a quarter of Americans say they’ve shared fake news online, a new report from the Pew Research Center says, and 14 percent say they knew it was fake when they shared it (Pew Research Center)

But did you know: Facebook is partnering with fact-checkers to identify and flag stories as fake (Facebook Newsroom)

Facebook is starting a new program in partnership with Poynter’s International Fact-Checking Network identify fake news on the platform. Facebook says it will use reports from users and “other signals” to send potentially fake stories to fact-checking organizations, which will then verify these stories. If a story is determined to be false, Facebook will flag it as disputed and link to a corresponding article explaining why it’s disputed. Facebook also says those stories will appear lower in users’ news feeds.

+ Fact-checking organizations that partner with Facebook won’t receive any payment from Facebook, “but may get a traffic and branding boost from the debunk post links” (TechCrunch); The AP says it will be part of the program and says it will begin to label its fact-checking stories as “AP Fact Check” in the headline (Associated Press)

+ But how will this program be received by Facebook’s users? Conservatives are already worried that their voices will be disproportionately suppressed and that fact-checking won’t be evenly applied (Business Insider), and some people might view a story being disputed by a fact-checker as a “badge of honor” (Atlantic)

+ “Its experiments on curtailing fake news show that Facebook recognizes it has a deepening responsibility for what is on its site. But Facebook also must tread cautiously in making changes, because it is wary of exposing itself to claims of censorship,” Mike Isaac writes (New York Times); “We all must get smarter about what we’re reading and viewing,” Margaret Sullivan argues, “Schools should be redoubling their efforts to teach news literacy, civics and history. … Fact-checking, and good judgment, informed by radical skepticism, matter most. And yes, a slower trigger finger on the share buttons.” (Washington Post)

+ Noted: Verizon is trying to get a price cut on its deal with Yahoo or even back out after Yahoo’s stock dropped by 5 percent as it says 1 billion accounts were hacked in 2013 (Bloomberg); More than 30 companies are now on Google Home, including news publishers like NPR, Huffington Post, WSJ and CNBC (VentureBeat); This year’s 2017 Trends Report from Amy Webb’s Future Today Institute’s key takeaways include the prediction that trends like artificial intelligence and automation will start to converge in 2017 to uses beyond initial testing (Future Today Institute)

The week in fact-checking

As part of our fact-checking journalism project, Jane Elizabeth and Poynter’s Alexios Mantzarlis highlight stories worth noting related to truth in politics and on the Internet. This week’s round-up includes how to learn fact-checking from Harry Potter, why Tom Wolfe isn’t surprised by fake news, and tips for spotting fake news in the wild.

TRY THIS AT HOME

To explain a complicated story to its readers, The Tampa Bay Times used Legos to illustrate the story (Poynter)

A 182-page plan from the Florida Department of Transportation on proposed bridges isn’t necessarily easy for a reader to understand. So to help readers visualize what was being proposed, Tampa Bay Times used Legos to show readers that the government wanted to take a toll lane away, rather than add one. Kristen Hare explains that the reason why the story works isn’t because it uses Legos, but because there’s still solid journalism behind it: “In the middle of the project, there’s reporting from more than a dozen meetings. Instead of more than a dozen meeting stories, though, those details are woven into the Lego story with quotes and documents,” Hare writes.

OFFSHORE

Lessons from creating a Facebook Messenger bot: Sending news on Messenger isn’t the same as sending a push alert (Back Story)

A month after it launched its Facebook Messenger bot, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation is sharing the lessons it’s learned from sharing news on the platform. Lincoln Archer says one important lesson they’ve learned is that “a message to a news app is not the same as news on a messaging app,” meaning that app notifications need to be as informative as possible and worthy of your lock screen, while messages coming from Facebook Messenger can be more informal. “On the app we tell you what just happened; on Messenger we can tell you why it matters,” Archer writes.

OFFBEAT

Instagram doubled its monthly active user base in two years, adding 100 million users in past 6 months (The Verge)

Facebook-owned Instagram announced huge growth on Thursday: Instagram says it’s doubled its user based in the last two years, reaching 600 million monthly users. And, it’s growing even faster these days: Instagram says it’s added 100 million users in the past six months alone. In those six months, Instagram has added some major new features to its platform, including Instagram Stories, comment filtering, an algorithm-based feed and live-streaming.

UP FOR DEBATE

The New York Times acknowledges that its reporting helped Russia, but defends covering hacked emails (Huffington Post)

The New York Times took an unusual step by admitting that it and other American news organizations became “a de facto instrument of Russian intelligence” by covering the Wikileaks emails, Michael Calderone writes. Despite that admission, The New York Times is defending its coverage of the hacked emails. But as Calderone explains, newsrooms were in a tricky place when it came to covering the emails: “Reporters and editors may have recognized that by writing on hacked emails they were incentivizing hacking. At the same time, however, the hacks presented journalists with a trove of information that was both accurate and arguably in the public’s interest. How it ended up on the internet was, in some ways, a secondary point.”

+ This week, WNYC’s Brian Lehrer show discussed how to cover hacked or leaked information with NYT’s Eric Lipton and NPR’s David Folkenflik (WNYC)

SHAREABLE

The New York Times launched a confidential and secure page to anonymously submit tips (New York Times)

Those looking to anonymously send something to The New York Times now have a host of new options. The New York Times launched a new page explaining how to anonymously send them something and what makes a good tip. Among the options to anonymously submit something to the NYT is WhatsApp, Signal, SecureDrop and encrypted email.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ Donald Trump may have canceled his Thursday press conference, but NPR published its list of 7 questions it would have asked at the press conference and the context around why it would have asked those questions (NPR)

+ Not all innovation is good innovation: A list of the best worst ideas in media innovation from the last decade, including the idea that the iPad would save news and hiring a bunch of early- and mid-career editors to run a local digital news site (CJR)

+ Craigslist isn’t to blame for the decline of print newspapers, Jack Shafer argues: “Where they gained monopoly power, which was most U.S. cities, daily newspapers gouged their classified customers pitilessly; they lobbied Congress heavily to block the early migration of classifieds to electronic forms. And the big newspaper chains helped destroy their own business by investing in national online classified advertising verticals, which they ultimately sold.” (Politico Magazine)

+ A former Washington Post editor is taking the Post’s model of billionaire ownership to Colorado: Backed by Denver businessman Phil Anschutz, The Gazette in Colorado Springs is following in the Post’s footsteps by using Anschutz’s investment to rapidly expand online (CJR)