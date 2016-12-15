Need to Know: Dec. 15, 2016

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: While the role of fake news in the presidential election has been a hotly contested topic, there’s few clear solutions to the problem (New York Times Co.)

But did you know: Despite uproar about fake news and propaganda, Congress is highly unlikely to take any steps to regulate Facebook or the distribution of fake news (BuzzFeed News)

“Despite the rampant conspiracies that were shared widely during the presidential election and the subsequent uproar over fake news, disinformation, and propaganda, Congress is highly unlikely to take steps to regulate Facebook,” Hamza Shaban reports. Legal experts also suggest that regulating Facebook would invite changes to the Constitution, as well as opening the government up to making the tricky decisions of what’s true and what’s not. “In principle it sounds great not to have fake news, but the problem is someone is going to have to figure out what’s true and what’s a lie,” UCLA law professor Eugene Volokh explains. “Especially when it gets to political stories, or stories about history, science, or current events, that somebody — the government, the prosecutor — is going to have his own preconceptions and political agendas. That’s a perilous power to give to the government.”

+ PolitiFact named “fake news” as its lie of the year “because of its powerful symbolism in an election year filled with rampant and outrageous lying” (PolitiFact)

+ Noted: Politico terminates its contract with writer Julia Ioffe after she sent a tweet that suggested an incenstuous relationship between Donald and Ivanka Trump (Poynter); Facebook is talking to TV studios and video producers about licensing shows, trying to “kickstart” video programming on the platform (Recode); Commenting platform Disqus lays off 20 percent of its workforce as it prepares to shift its focus toward deeper data services for publishers (TechCrunch); Newspapers and Democratic lawmakers suspect New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie of pushing for the fast passage of a bill “that would eliminate the requirement for public notices to be printed,” a law that could cost the state’s newspapers millions in ad revenue (New York Times)

API UPDATE

Tired of talking about Facebook? Here’s what journalism needs to do to fight misinformation and fake news

Months before false accusations of massive voter fraud and pizza-shop sex rings and before the Facebook fake-news beatdown, about 10,000 journalism and communications graduates were asked in an API survey what they thought the biggest challenges facing journalism today are. The number one answer was false information on the Internet. Journalists knew this problem was coming, API’s Jane Elizabeth says, and now it’s time for journalists to think about how to fight fake news.

TRY THIS AT HOME

The differences between Facebook Live and Instagram Live: Instagram live videos disappear after the stream has ended (Digiday)

Instagram released its new livestreaming feature to all users on Monday, and publishers already say they have plans to use Instagram Live for “behind-the-scenes look at how their content is made and to promote Facebook campaigns.” For those thinking about how to use Instagram Live, here’s what you need to know about the differences between Facebook and Instagram’s livestreaming features: Instagram Live videos disappear immediately after the user stops recording; Facebook livestreams are saved and available to view after the stream has ended. Thought Catalog executive editor Melanie Berliet suggests that Instagram Live may be better suited for on-the-fly live videos, while Facebook Live will be better suited for recurring and planned programs.

+ More on livestreaming: Users can now livestream through the Twitter app, a feature that Twitter says is “powered by Periscope” (The Verge)

OFFSHORE

10 ways British news organizations can regulate themselves and regain trust with readers (PressGazette)

“A civil war is being waged within British journalism,” Tim Crook writes, as readers don’t understand how journalism is produced and journalists fail to do it with “clarity, precision, and understanding.” Crook suggests 10 steps British news organizations can take to regulate themselves and rebuild trust with their readers, including: News organizations should work together to create an open organization to represent them that is independent from the industry, Crook suggests. As he explains it, that group will “investigate, resolve and soothe anger and hurt when journalists do wrong, whether ethically or legally,” as well as advocate for the role of news organizations in a democratic society.

+ Earlier: Ideas from API’s JAWS session on building trust with readers: Make intentional efforts to get to know your communities, be more forthcoming about the mistakes that you make, and be more transparent about your reporting

OFFBEAT

When leading a big company, commit to many smaller battles instead of one big one (Harvard Business Review)

When you’re leading a large company, James Allen explains that it’s better to commit to many “micro battles,” rather than taking on one large issue. Allen says those “micro battles” help companies move and innovate faster, in addition to improving specific abilities within the company (such as increasing sales of a specific product rather than a general goal of “building a world-class finance function”). “Committing to 25 micro battles over the next six months is very different from debating the mathematical allocation of targets across the entire business,” Allen writes. “And that’s the point. Choosing the micro battles to pursue involves discussions about how your company would win each one and how you would organize to sell. Ultimately, micro battles restore your company’s ability to learn and then actually get stuff done.”

UP FOR DEBATE

Twitter’s new rules against inciting harassment give it grounds to suspend Trump’s account, but free speech advocates say his tweets have value (New York Times)

Twitter could reasonably suspend Donald Trump’s account under its new rules against inciting harassment, Farhad Manjoo writes, but it probably shouldn’t do that. “As a corporation, Twitter is under no First Amendment obligation to let Mr. Trump use the service. It gets to make its own set of speech rules within its own walls, and among those rules is a prohibition on using the service to incite harassment. … If you look closely at Mr. Trump’s Twitter messages, he has appeared to tack just inside the lines of the service’s rules of conduct. More than that, free speech advocates argue that Twitter’s policies ought to give great deference to political figures. Suspending Mr. Trump’s account would be censorship. Though Twitter is legally free to censor whomever it wants, it also has a duty to recognize how its actions affect the larger world.”

+ Trump has now gone 35 days without holding a press conference as president-elect, 12 times as long as it took for Bush or Obama to hold a press conference (Huffington Post); Incoming White House chief of staff Reince Priebus says “there’s a lot of different ways that things can be done” in reference to daily White House press briefings, suggesting that the daily briefings might not happen in Trump’s administration (Hugh Hewitt)

+ BuzzFeed and Politico editors say hesitation from other news organizations to stand up for those blacklisted by Trump’s campaign was troubling: “There is no scenario under which this [would be] anything other than a terrible disservice to our democracy to have the president of the United States in the business of banning reporters. And I would hope that the entire rest of the media would unite and stand up and say this is unacceptable,” Politico’s chief foreign affairs columnist Susan Glasser said of the possibility that bans could continue under Trump’s presidency (Politico)

SHAREABLE

Google may be becoming less of a traffic ‘powerhouse’ for publishers than it once was (Poynter)

According to data from Parse.ly, Google accounts for a smaller percentage of referrals to news sites than it did a year ago, suggesting that it’s becoming a less dominant traffic driver for publishers. In 2015, Facebook drove 41.4 percent of all referrals across Parse.ly’s 700-website network, while Google drove 39.5 percent of referrals. In 2016, numbers dropped for both Facebook and Google, but Google’s dropped more dramatically: Facebook declined by 4 percentage points to 37 percent of all referral traffic, while Google dropped by 7 percentage points to 32 percent. “Take these relative declines with a terabyte of salt, though,” Ben Mullin warns. “As of November, Facebook and Google still send about 80 percent of all traffic to digital publishers in Parse.ly’s network. So, although Facebook and Google’s influences have diminished somewhat, they’re still kings of the digital media hill.”