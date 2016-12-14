Need to Know: Dec. 14, 2016

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: In the last two years, The Washington Post has seen tremendous growth in online traffic, claiming 76 million monthly users in December 2015

But did you know: Washington Post publisher Fred Ryan says it ‘will finish this year as a profitable and growing company’ (Washingtonian)

The Washington Post is set to hit a major milestone in 2016: Publisher Fred Ryan says the paper was profitable this year. Digital revenue doubled in 2016, Ryan says, and there’s been a 75 percent rise in subscriptions since January. Plus, the Post’s digital traffic is 50 percent higher than it was in 2015, and ad revenue is up 40 percent. Heading into 2017, Ryan says he expects the newsroom “will grow even more next year,” adding new positions in video, investigations, alerts and newsletters, and breaking news.

+ Noted: Nuzzel is launching newsletters that curate the best content from each “top publisher”: “We believe we can offer an amazing combination of benefits by allowing publishers to curate email newsletters in much less time, create more newsletters, and thus generate increased traffic, engagement, and revenue,” CEO Jonathan Abrams said (Nuzzel); Elizabeth Ailes, wife of Roger Ailes, is selling her two newspapers in Putnam County, New York, to editor-in-chief Douglas Cunningham (Poynter); The Economist adjusts its video distribution strategy, trying to reach new audiences through “ambassadorial” videos (Journalism.co.uk); As concerns continue to increase around fake news, The New Yorker adds a clarification that its satirical The Borowitz Report is “not the news” (WWD)

API UPDATE

5 ways to build trust with your readers going into 2017

At the 2016 Journalism & Women Symposium in Roanoke, Va., API presented findings from our research on trust in the media and asked attendees to come up with their own ideas for how journalists can build trust with their readers. Some of the themes that emerged included being more transparent with readers about how you report stories and making more concerted efforts to get to know your community.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Sponsored content pitfalls to watch for: Readers are confused about what sponsored content is, and that leads to frustration (Digiday)

Despite the fact sponsored content has been around for decades, research shows that it’s still a confusing concept for many readers. Max Willens outlines five potential pitfalls of sponsored content that publishers should look out for, including that the wrong kinds of ads can erode readers’ trust in a publication, and readers are divided on whether sponsored content should be integrated into a publisher’s other content. Plus, the term “sponsored content” is unclear to many readers, and that confusion has led to “a substantial percentage of readers to complain about the native ads publishers run.”

OFFSHORE

The EU could put new restrictions on how companies like Google serve users ads based on their browsing history (Financial Times)

Google could face new restrictions from the European Union on how it tracks users for digital advertising, Financial Times reports. New proposals from the EU would require websites and browsers to get users to opt-in to seeing ads based on their browsing history, rather than doing that by default. International Advertising Bureau’s head of policy and regulatory affairs Yves Schwarzbart says the proposal is concerning: “It’s putting at risk the entire internet as we know it. Our number one concern is asking for prior permission. Advertising is the funding model of the internet, and helps publishers create better content. That whole model could be undermined.”

+ According to a new survey from the U.K.’s News Media Association, three-quarters of people say local media helps them feel a sense of pride in their community (HoldTheFrontPage)

OFFBEAT

Lessons in how to successfully make an unpopular change to your product (First Round Review)

When fitness startup ClassPass phased out its unlimited membership option, customers were disappointed. Before rolling out what would inevitably be an unpopular product change, ClassPass CMO Joanna Lord explains how they prepared by doubling down on product marketing: Her team spent over a month preparing for every possible question and comment from customers and worked with other teams in the company to develop new product offerings to make customers happy, trying to get into the mind of their customers. In an interview with First Round Review, Lord explains what product marketing is and isn’t, and when and why companies should invest in product marketing.

UP FOR DEBATE

The New York Times says it and other American news organizations were ‘a de facto instrument of Russian intelligence’ (Poynter)

“Buried deep in The New York Times’ mammoth investigation into Russia’s attempt to sway the election through hacking is a noteworthy show of humility,” Benjamin Mullin writes. Near the end of the story, NYT acknowledges that it and another American news organizations spread information from Russian intelligence, including emails from the DNC and Clinton’s campaign. “Every major publication, including The Times, published multiple stories citing the DNC and Podesta emails posted by WikiLeaks, becoming a de facto instrument of Russian intelligence,” the story says.

SHAREABLE

Facebook is looking to hire a media veteran with 20 years of experience (Business Insider)

Facebook is apparently looking to develop closer ties with the media industry, Alex Heath writes. In a job posting for “head of news partnerships,” Facebook says that it’s looking for someone with more than 20 years of experience in the news industry to be the “public-facing voice of Facebook and its role in the news ecosystem.” Having a person to act as a liaison between publishers and Facebook could help as the company tries to deal with fake news, Heath writes: “Facebook hiring a liaison between itself and publishers could help the company distinguish between high-quality content from established media outlets and the glut of low-quality, fake news stories that go viral across its social network.”

+ Slate has created a Chrome extension called “This is Fake” to help identify fake news on Facebook: The extension puts a label on confirmed fake news stories and sites, and allows users to flag suspicious posts they come across (Nieman Lab)