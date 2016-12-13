Need to Know: Dec. 13, 2016

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: The role of fake news in the 2016 presidential election has been a hotly contested topic as it fools a large number of people, but there are few clear solutions to the problem

But did you know: Algorithms and other tools aren’t a viable solution to stamping out fake news online, because they ‘sound suspiciously like the means of control employed by the world’s most repressive regimes’ (New York Times Company)

“Now, while I don’t suppose that even the sternest critic of fake news would advocate the death penalty, there are certainly some who favor a kind of functional censorship, with fake news sites identified and taken down, and fake news somehow filtered out of search and social media by human or algorithmic means,” New York Times CEO Mark Thompson said to the Detroit Economic Club on Monday. “But how’s that going to work? Who’ll decide where satire, entertainment and strong opinion end, and fake news begins? … And who said that the public should only be allowed to read the facts anyway? The First Amendment essentially says they should be allowed to write, distribute and read anything they damn well please. … If we imagine the tools that might be used to excise fake news from the web and social media … they sound suspiciously like the means of control employed by the world’s most repressive regimes.”

+ Noted: Craig Newmark Foundation donates $1 million to Poynter to fund a faculty chair in journalism ethics, focusing on verification, fact-checking and accountability in journalism (Poynter); A New Jersey judge ordered the Trentonian to stop publishing articles about a child sex abuse case, a ruling that experts say could be a First Amendment violation (NorthJersey.com); The New York Times now has more reporters covering the White House than it’s ever had before, with a total of six reporters covering the White House (Poynter); Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press receives a two-year grant totaling $450,000 from the MacArthur Foundation to provide journalists with pro bono legal assistance (Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press)

TRY THIS AT HOME

Lessons from collaborating to cover the election: Even when newsrooms work together, it’s still important to encourage ownership of stories (Poynter)

Four public radio stations in California collaborated to cover the election this year. Called California Counts, Los Angeles’ KPCC, San Francisco’s KQED in San Francisco, Sacramento’s Capital Public Radio and San Diego’s KPBS created a nonpartisan voter guide and held live events on election issues. KPCC’s Kristen Lepore shares some of the lessons they learned along the way, including the challenge of streamlining coverage among the four newsrooms. Lepore encourages others looking to collaborate to give one editor the authority to manage the workflow and keep reporters accountable.

OFFSHORE

After the Brexit vote, British newspapers are facing rising print costs (Press Gazette)

The cost of newsprint has risen by 8 percent in the U.K. since June, a rise that’s in part due to the EU referendum vote. Freddy Mayhew explains that the rising costs are a combination of the “plummeting value” of the British pound post-Brexit vote, a rise in the price of recycled pulp, and the closure of European paper mills. The costs are particularly challenging for print newspapers that are already struggling to profit from print: “No one is making money out of newsprint, so the manufacturers are simply taking capacity out of the market,” one newspaper executive said.

+ Cardiff University in the U.K. is creating a “representative body” for hyperlocal news organizations: The university says it says will provide “lobbying and advocacy, training and networking, as well as providing an online forum space” (HoldTheFrontPage)

OFFBEAT

‘Hiring and Managing in Turbulent Times’: Successful companies will plan for the future while remembering the past (Harvard Business Review)

Companies trying to successfully navigate challenging business conditions should take a lesson from the Roman god Janus, Claudio Fernández-Aráoz writes. Janus, the god of beginnings and endings, “stood for change and transition … His ability to look back is what enabled him to see way forward so clearly. His horizon was exceedingly long-term,” Fernández-Aráoz explains. The businesses that that will come out on the other side of industry disruption and other challenges successful will be the ones that push forward while remembering and learning from the past, Fernández-Aráoz writes.

UP FOR DEBATE

LA Times editor in chief: Letters defending internment of Japanese-Americans were not ‘civil, fact-based discourse’ and shouldn’t have been published (Los Angeles Times)

Two letters published in the Los Angeles Times Travel section on Sunday suggested that the internment of Japanese-Americans was justified. And after many readers were outraged by the letters, LA Times editor-in-chief and publisher Davan Maharaj said yesterday that the two letters did not meet the newspaper’s standard for “civil, fact-based discourse” and should not have been published. “Letters in The Times are the opinions of the writers, and editors strive to include a range of voices,” Maharaj said. “But the goal is to present readers with civil, intelligent, fact-based opinions that enlarge their understanding of the world. These letters did not meet that standard.”

SHAREABLE

‘If You’re Shocked Teen Vogue Is Great, You’re Not Paying Attention‘ (Jezebel)

In recent weeks, you might have noticed some sharp pieces coming from Teen Vogue shared on social media, such as this weekend’s “Donald Trump Is Gaslighting America.” But if you’re shocked that Teen Vogue is publishing stories like this, Julianne Escobedo Shepherd says you’re not paying close enough attention. Led by its first black editor Elaine Welteroth, Teen Vogue is giving its audience what it wants: Though “the same old stereotypes about young girls perpetuate apace,” Shepherd writes, “anyone who’s paying attention, though, to the fierce intelligence and outspokenness of young, public women … knows that a new generation of leaders is emerging in the entertainment world in a way that we’ve always hoped, and even better that they reflect the surge of non-famous teen girls who are doing the same.”

+ Jay Caspian Kang’s open letter to fellow minority journalists: “The real path to success as a journalist still remains the same: Have enough independent wealth so that you can take an unpaid internship or a $35,000 year job as an editorial assistant or fact-checker at a prestigious place and then work the office politics game (read: know how to work a room of Ivy League graduates) to the top. … We, the like-minded who believe that there is value in the cliché of speaking truth to power and value a progressive coalition over careerism, have to start building our own shit.” (Medium)