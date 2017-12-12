Need to Know: Dec. 12, 2017

You might have heard: While Facebook is an important source of referral traffic to publishers, it’s also an unreliable source as its algorithm changes have an effect on publishers’ traffic: One way publishers are getting around this is buying more paid posts (Digiday)

But did you know: Google is now sending more traffic to publishers than Facebook, Parse.ly data shows (Recode)

“Google used to be the main source of referral traffic for web publishers. Then Facebook eclipsed it,” Rani Molla writes. Now, Google is back on top. This year, data from Parse.ly shows that Google has increased its traffic to publishers by 15 percent, while Facebook’s traffic to publishers has decreased by 25 percent. What’s causing this shift? Facebook’s algorithms changes have prioritized posts from family and friends over publishers, Facebook is keeping more traffic within its own site through Instant Articles, and Google’s AMP project is driving more clicks as Google features the links higher in mobile search results.

Family Ties: What sister publications can teach us about collaborations between ethnic and mainstream media

Ethnic media outlets can benefit a mainstream media company by connecting it to a particular ethnic community and offering linguistic and cultural expertise. This article is the second installment in our series on how to how to foster effective collaborations between mainstream and ethnic media outlets, exploring foreign-language publications owned by mainstream media companies.

+ Earlier: The first installment explored what forms these collaborations can take and some of the obstacles; If your newsroom has been involved in a partnership between an ethnic and a general-audience, English-language media outlet, let us know about it via a brief questionnaire

Things everyone should know about journalism: How reporters use anonymous sources, how stories are fact-checked and verified, and how seriously journalists take mistakes (Washington Post)

Many readers are in the dark about how reporting happens — and it’s incumbent upon journalists to explain to our readers why our reporting is trustworthy, Margaret Sullivan writes. “A lot of people seem to think that when we use anonymous sources, we don’t even know who they are — that they’re anonymous to us,” Washington Post reporter Wesley Lowery says. Other “mysteries” of journalism that should be explained to readers: Sourcing stories is complex and even high-profile sources come with their own motivations; how seriously journalists take errors and how much they work to get stories right; and the process of fact-checking and confirming stories.

Has Naver, the ‘Google of South Korea,’ found a way to help local news outlets? (CityLab)

South Korean search engine Naver has a lot in common with Google: It’s the most popular search engine in South Korea, it dominates advertising revenue in the country, and it has a tense relationship with South Korean journalists. But Naver has an unusual model for working with local news publishers: The company pays 124 companies directly as “Naver News in-link partners.” Those partners have their stories published on Naver’s portal, keeping readers within Naver’s own website and “eliminating the need for readers to leave and visit the original news site” and offering publishers an alternative to programs that share ad revenue. Naver pays out a total of $40 million per year to the program’s partners.

Social media is ‘ripping apart’ society, a former Facebook executive says (The Verge)

Chamath Palihapitiya, who joined Facebook as its vice president for user growth in 2007 and left in 2011, says that he feels “tremendous guilt” about the company he helped build: “I think we have created tools that are ripping apart the social fabric of how society works,” Palihapitiya said at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. “The short-term, dopamine-driven feedback loops we’ve created are destroying how society works … No civil discourse, no cooperation; misinformation, mistruth. And it’s not an American problem — this is not about Russians ads. This is a global problem.”

+ Other early Facebook employees and investors have been critical of the company in recent months: Early investor Sean Parker said last month that he is a “conscientious objector” to social media and Facebook is “exploiting a vulnerability in human psychology” (Axios) and former product manager Antonio Garcia-Martinez said this spring that Facebook lies about its ability to influence people based on the data it collects about them (Guardian)

A new report from Stanford Law School suggests that a repeal of net neutrality would hurt local news (Poynter)

On Thursday, the FCC will vote to repeal net neutrality — a major change that could damage local news, a new report from Stanford Law School suggests. The report’s author Adam Hersh highlights several ways a net neutrality repeal would create challenges for local news going forward: ISPs could charge access fees to application providers and networks, traffic could be blocked from certain applications and websites altogether, “throttling” traffic to specific websites or apps, and charging “fast lane fees” in return for preferential treatment.

+ Last month, LION Publishers’ executive director Matt DiRienzo wrote about what the repeal would mean for local journalism online: “If Net Neutrality goes away, big Internet and wireless providers will be able to charge individual publishers for levels of speed and access, a scenario in which a handful of big companies with deep pockets could squeeze out the kind of small, independent news publishers who are part of LION. This would severely limit citizens’ access to information and could be devastating to local news, which big publishers have whittled to the barest of bones” (LION Publishers); This week, 21 early Internet pioneers including Steve Wozniak and Tim Berners-Lee called on the FCC to cancel this week’s vote (The Verge)

Nonprofit investigative news outlets are cropping up, filling a void in reporting left by downsizing newspapers (CJR)

“People are seeing what’s happening in their local newspapers,” says Anne Galloway, editor of investigative nonprofit VTDigger in Vermont. “We now have more reporters than the Rutland Herald. It’s terrible what’s happening in the industry. But we are one solution.” Nonprofit investigative news outlets are finding that donors are “alarmed by the erosion of newspaper resources and by attacks on the press from President Trump, and are ready to invest,” David Westphal reports. VTDigger, for example, brings in revenue “well into six figures” with a combination of corporate sponsorships, individual donations, and foundation grants.

+ Earlier: API’s guidelines for funders and nonprofit news outlets on the best practices for ensuring editorial independence