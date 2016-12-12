Need to Know: Dec. 12, 2016

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: During his presidential campaign, Donald Trump threatened to “open up our libel laws” to make it easier to sue journalists (NPR)

But did you know: Donald Trump’s real threat to the press is expansions of prosecutions under the Espionage Act, not libel law changes (Politico Magazine)

Press freedom experts say Donald Trump’s threat to the press isn’t “opening up the libel laws,” but more prosecutions under the Espionage Act. Prosecutions of whistleblowers expanded under the Obama administration, using the act a total of seven times to prosecute government employees who spoke to journalists. More prosecutions under the act would be damaging for journalists, Peter Sterne explains, because “confidential sources and government leakers are likely to be the best source of exposing potential wrongdoing in Trump’s government.”

+ Noted: A new survey from Contently, Tow-Knight Center at CUNY and Radius Global Market Research suggests that native ads are still confusing to many readers (Nieman Lab); Palm Beach Post is closing its state capitol bureau (@MegJamesLAT, Twitter); The New York Times’ branded content studio brought in $35 million in 2015, a total of 18 percent of the company’s total digital advertising revenue (Wall Street Journal); Rhizome receives $200,000 from the Knight Foundation to expand its Webrecorder tool, which archives “visual records of information and materials posted on social media” (Journalism.co.uk); The Huffington Post is getting backlash from bloggers after it changed its platform strategy to grow its contributor network, with bloggers saying the new platform makes it harder for the unpaid contributors to market their work (Digiday)

TRY THIS AT HOME

The benefits of a ‘bendier’ paywall: Give readers more opportunities to sample content, and you’ll have more opportunities to turn them into subscribers (Nieman Lab)

The Wall Street Journal is betting by that changing its paywall structure to give readers more opportunities for a free preview, it’ll attract more subscribers. WSJ is making its paywall “bendier” by allowing links to be shared on social media by WSJ staffers and subscribers, and it’s offering 24-hour “guest passes” to non-subscribing readers. Now, more than 50 percent of WSJ’s subscription sales come from stories that take off on social media, Dow Jones chief customer officer Katie Vanneck-Smith says.

OFFSHORE

Rupert Murdoch is making a $14.1 billion bid for Sky (Nieman Lab)

As Ken Doctor reports, Rupert Murdoch is making a bid for Sky, offering $14.1 billion for 61 percent of the “pay TV” satellite company. Murdoch came close to buying the company five years ago, but Fox’s phone-hacking scandal caused the deal to fall through. “If the deal goes through this time,” Doctor writes, “Fox will own a major entertainment news platform across the continent, serving more than 20 million customers in England, Ireland, Italy, Germany, and Austria.” And, a Fox/Sky deal would mean “further consolidation of the newest media in the hands of fewer, older players.”

OFFBEAT

Taking control of your email inbox: Limit your inbox to messages that need to be handled, and limit the amount of time you spend on email (Fast Company)

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by your email inbox, but MailChimp’s Jon Smith says a few differences in how you approach handling email can change that. Among Smith’s tips for managing your inbox: Only keep messages you need to address in your inbox, schedule time in your day to deal with email and limit the amount of time you spend on email, and use folders for categories like “to do” or “to read.”

UP FOR DEBATE

‘What if everything we’ve been led to believe about the future of journalism is wrong?’ (CJR)

“Two decades have passed since newspapers launched websites, and yet here we are,” Michael Rosenwald writes. “Big city papers have gone under, thousands of journalists have lost their jobs, and the idea that digital news will eventually become a decent business feels like a rumor. The reality is this: No app, no streamlined website, no ‘vertical integration,’ no social network, no algorithm, no Apple, no Apple Newsstand, no paywall, no soft paywall, no targeted ad, no mobile-first strategy has come close to matching the success of print in revenue or readership. And the most crucial assumption publishers have made about readers, particularly Millennials — that they prefer the immediacy of digital — now seems questionable, too.”

+ Google is indirectly funding publishers of fake news through its ad network (Digiday) and Carole Cadwalladr argues that we can’t talk about Google as “just” as platform, because it “frames, shapes and distorts how we see the world” (Guardian)

SHAREABLE

Facebook reports more errors in how it was calculating metrics (Marketing Land)

For the third time since September, Facebook is reporting new errors in how it calculates metrics, this time with reaction counts on live videos and with engagement metrics for off-Facebook links. “None of the aforementioned metrics had any impact on how much money Facebook charges advertisers for their campaigns,” Tim Peterson writes. “But they may have informed brands’ Facebook ad-buying strategies as well as brands’, publishers’ and others’ Facebook-related content-publishing strategies.”