Need to Know: Dec. 11, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: In September, the White House called for ESPN to fire Jemele Hill after she called Trump a “white supremacist” in a tweet (CNN Money)

But did you know: President Trump called for a Washington Post reporter to be fired after he apologized for an inaccurate tweet (Washington Post)

On Friday, Washington Post reporter David Weigel tweeted a photo of the crowd gathered at the Pensacola Bay Center for Trump’s speech that night, a photo that showed a number of empty seats. Weigel later deleted the tweet and apologized in a Twitter exchange with Trump, saying that the photo was taken before the venue filled up. In response, Trump publicly called for Weigel to be fired: “.@daveweigel of the Washington Post just admitted that his picture was a FAKE (fraud?) showing an almost empty arena last night for my speech in Pensacola when, in fact, he knew the arena was packed (as shown also on T.V.). FAKE NEWS, he should be fired,” he tweeted.

+ Trump also lashed out at CNN and ABC News on Twitter this weekend after both organizations issued corrections on stories about Trump recently (@realDonaldTrump, Twitter): CNN corrected the date in a story about an email sent to Donald Trump Jr. about Wikileaks (Business Insider), while ABC News’ Brian Ross erroneously reported on air that as a candidate, Trump asked Michael Flynn to make contact with Russia (Washington Post)

+ How other world leaders are adopting Trump’s “fake news” rhetoric: A state security officer in Myanmar said, “There is no such thing as Rohingya … It is fake news,” while Spain’s foreign minister Alfonso Dastis claimed photos and stories about police violence against voters during the Catalan referendum were fake (Axios)

The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Sign Up

+ Noted: The Boston Globe says a male journalist resigned after allegations of “lewd conduct” from both inside and outside the company (Boston Business Journal) and editor Brian McGrory says the Globe is not naming the journalist because “the transgressions would not meet our standards for a reportable event if they happened at another company” (@skoczela, Twitter); GateHouse Media purchases the Boston Herald (Boston Herald); The Washington Post is creating a series “deconstructing the journalism process while answering questions about how reporting works”: The first installment explains how the Post uncovered the Roy Moore story (Washington Post); Facebook says it will shift to “viewable-only organic reach counts” for Pages next year, a change that could drop reported organic reach numbers (Marketing Land)

TRY THIS AT HOME



10 steps for building your own news game (American University)

A new report from American University suggests that games can be a good way for news organizations to engage with their readers to build trust, increase loyalty and explain complex stories. The report also includes 10 steps for creating your own news game: Start by identifying your goals and assembling a team of both tech and editorial people before building a prototype, testing and iterating.

OFFSHORE



Irish lawmakers are trying to make sharing fake news punishable by a fine of up to €10,000 (Poynter)

Lawmakers in Ireland proposed a bill last week that would make illegal to use a bot to influence political debate, as well as to “actively promote” fake news via social media platforms. Under the law, using a Twitter bot for politics or sharing fake news would be punishable by a fine up of up to €10,000 or up to five years in prison. “This will be perceived from the user as an infringement on their freedom of expression,” Eugenia Siapera, deputy director of the Institute for Future Media and Journalism at Dublin City University, says. “I agree with the implied intention of this legislation to maybe detoxify, maybe safeguard the public sphere from those who have malicious intent, but on the other hand we have to make sure citizens aren’t penalized for their right to freedom of expression.”

+ Ireland’s proposed law is just the latest attempt by European governments to try to solve the misinformation problem: The EU Commission has created a high-level group to figure out how to address fake news online (Poynter), while Germany proposed a bill earlier this year that would require social media outlets to quickly remove posts with “criminal” content (Washington Post)

OFFBEAT



Changing the way companies talk about harassment: Facebook released its internal harassment policies, breaking down how it investigates claims (Business Insider)

As more sexual harassment claims have been made public in recent weeks, the way companies investigate these claims have often been shrouded in mystery. Late last week, Facebook made its harassment policies public, explaining how the company conducts internal investigations and how employees and managers can report incidents. Facebook’s COO Sheryl Sandberg and VP of people Lori Goler write that Facebook is making these policies public “not because we think we have all the answers, but because we believe that the more companies are open about their policies, the more we can all learn from one another.”

UP FOR DEBATE



The FCC, the duopoly and the drive for scale are the three major forces redefining media businesses in the US (Nieman Lab)

There’s three major “fault lines” in U.S. media businesses today, Ken Doctor writes, affecting media ownership and shifting business models. Those three factors are policy changes coming down from the FCC, the hunger for scale, and the impact of the duopoly. How we can see these factors at play: Sinclair’s deal to purchase Tribune Media shows how companies continue to chase scale, BuzzFeed’s revenue problems show that no company can be entirely dependent on digital advertising, and FCC rule changes mean that fewer companies will be allowed to control more local news stations.

SHAREABLE



‘Their family and friends call the media ‘fake news.’ But these students want to be journalists.’ (Washington Post)

At Liberty University, most students come from politically and religiously conservative families and churches, communities that tend to be distrustful of media organizations. But even as the people around them believe in “fake news,” aspiring journalists at Liberty University see the career as one deeply rooted in their faith: “As Christians, we believe in truth. Christians actually should be the best journalists there are, because we believe there is truth out there,” senior Timothy Cockes says.

+ ProPublica announces the seven newsrooms and reporters that will participate in the first ProPublica Local Reporting Network: Reporters will be in The Advocate in Baton Rouge, La., Charleston Gazette-Mail in West Virginia, Malheur Enterprise in Vale, Ore., Santa Fe New Mexican, South Bend Tribune in Indiana, The Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale, Ill., and WMFE in Orlando, Fla. (ProPublica)