Need to Know: Aug. 7, 2017

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Last month, the News Media Alliance asked Congress to grant news organizations the right to bargain collectively with Facebook and Google (New York Times)

But did you know: 6 newspaper companies demand that LexisNexis stop distributing their content to media monitoring organizations (The Street)

In a letter to LexisNexis in late July, six newspaper companies demanded that LexisNexis stop distributing their content to “media monitoring” organizations, arguing that that these organizations are profiting off their content. The letter was signed by Advance Publications, BH Media Group, Cox Media Group, McClatchy, Tronc and Philadelphia Media Network. “When LexisNexis distributes our content to customers, such as for-profit, media intelligence firms, that would otherwise license that content directly from us, LexisNexis deprives our companies of essential licensing revenue that cannot be recaptured,” the newspaper companies wrote. “In appropriating our licensing operations for itself, LexisNexis unjustly enriches itself by monetizing content from publishers for which it has not paid.”

The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Sign Up

+ Noted: New research finds that being in a collective setting (i.e. in a group or on social media) makes people less likely to fact-check and evaluate statements (Harvard Business Review); Google is developing technology for Snapchat-like content, based around its AMP mobile pages (Wall Street Journal); After moving to Medium last spring, The Awl’s family of sites returns to using WordPress as its CMS (The Awl); After Slate’s management declined to voluntarily recognize a union earlier this year, “Slate organizers [are] grappling with how aggressively they should force the issue in a newsroom known for technocratic liberalism” (Splinter); Univision’s new chief revenue officer Tonia O’Connor says some of the former Gawker verticals may get a new home as shows on Fusion TV (Recode); Columbia Journalism School is launching its fourth degree, a new master of science degree in data journalism with tuition “just under $100,000” (Poynter)

TRY THIS AT HOME



Here’s how WSJ tested live push notifications, with some help from The Guardian’s Mobile Innovation Lab (Nieman Lab)

Last week, The Wall Street Journal tested live push notifications for its monthly employment statistics coverage, with some help from the Mobile Innovation Lab at The Guardian. WSJ’s developers built the notifications, while the Mobile Innovation Lab provided guidance through the process “from evaluating design prototypes for the alerts to crafting an effective survey for users who encountered the Journal’s experiment.” As WSJ evaluates whether the experiment was successful, mobile editor Phil Izzo says there’s a few questions they’ll be thinking about including what the test says about experimentation at the WSJ and, “Did we make the job reports live blog better, because we put more attention to it, and should we push to do more things like this in the newsroom in general?”

OFFSHORE



Politico Europe is planning an expansion into the UK centered around Brexit coverage (The Drum)

This fall, Politico Europe will expand into the U.K., launching a London edition of its Playbook newsletter in September and putting its Brexit Files newsletter behind a paywall. The Drum’s Ian Burrell explains that the expansion into the U.K. is driven in part by Brexit: “On the current news agenda there is a Brexit angle to almost every story, and the ramifications of the UK’s split from the EU are of interest to serious thinkers across the world, especially in Washington D.C., where Politico began.”

+ Israel’s communication minister announced plans to revoke Al Jazeera’s media credentials and close its office in Jerusalem, a decision he says was based “on the move by Sunni Arab states to close the Al Jazeera offices and prohibiting their work” (Al Jazeera)

OFFBEAT



Here’s how deep-pocketed political donors invest in the production of memes as a way to sway people’s opinions (New York Times)

For “a growing number of deep-pocketed political donors,” investing in viral Internet memes is becoming a common way to spread their views and sway public opinion, Kevin Roose reports. There’s a few you might have seen floating around Facebook: Occupy Democrats and The Other 98% on the left, for example. And in the wake of the election, Roose reports that Democrats in particular are funding these viral outfits as an attempt to catch up to Trump: Sean Eldridge founded a new progressive outlet called Stand Up America, spending in the “low six figures to reach, on average, 10 million people a week.”

+ Facebook is starting to show posts from local politicians in people’s news feeds: Under a “This week in your government” label, Facebook is testing showing people “top posts from their elected officials,” even if they don’t follow those officials (Recode)

UP FOR DEBATE



‘Publishers are desperately pivoting to video—but they should be standing up to Facebook’ (Quartz)

“Publishers often hope that if they ‘go where the readers are’ — which is to say, dedicate resources to make their content Facebook-friendly — they can transform some significant portion of Facebook’s audience into a loyal following,” John West writes on the idea of publishers “pivoting to video.” “This is another way for Facebook to keep their so-called partners in a set of golden handcuffs. As publishers sink ever-more resources into chasing fickle Facebook audiences, at the expense of finding other ways to reach their own audiences, they’ll enter a cycle of ever-greater dependence on Facebook traffic. … That’s the big danger for publishers. Facebook keeps tweaking its all-powerful, opaque algorithm. It keeps pushing publishers toward fresh pivots. And as John Herrman detailed with the rise and fall of Upworthy’s traffic from Facebook, the giant will keep changing the rules of the game in ways that will consolidate attention on-platform.”

+ “Google and Facebook attained duopoly power specifically because of a super-compelling value proposition: Both platforms stand out by providing advertisers access to enormous amounts of people, and enabling them to slice and dice audiences with unparalleled precision and accuracy. Spending money with them can be formulaic for advertisers: X dollars in gets Y dollars out. Nothing else online even comes close,” Alex Kantrowitz writes (BuzzFeed News); “Google and Facebook are the new media barons” (Bloomberg Gadfly)

SHAREABLE



‘Dear veteran journalists, you deserve better’ (Poynter)

“While the list of journalists taking buyouts from The New York Times keeps growing and getting noticed, people all around the country … are leaving rather quietly,” Kristen Hare writes on how many veteran journalists are quietly leaving the industry. “They deserve better [but] I don’t know what that better is. A call? A card? An open tab at the bar down the street? Can we help them find other work? Connect them with the contacts we now have (that they helped us start to get?) Share the new things they’re trying everywhere we can? … What can we do for this generation of journalists who are suddenly without newsrooms?”